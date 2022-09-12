Read full article on original website
Engstrom Feels Proud to Continue Hornets’ Tradition
Scout Engstrom is always looking for ways to score when she has the ball on her stick, and she’s done an impressive job of that during her tenure as a member of the Branford field hockey team. Now a senior, Scout is serving as one of the Hornets’ captains and wants to finish her high school career strong by upholding the traditions that the Branford field hockey program has become known for.
Morrison Performs With All His Might on the Gridiron
Mekhi Morrison got his first experience in varsity football as a junior and finished the season as an All-Southern Connecticut Conference honoree. Now back for his senior year, Mekhi feels excited to play on the gridiron with his East Haven teammates, while demonstrating how much he’s grown on both sides of the ball.
A New Season
The fall sports season is underway at Valley Regional High School. The field hockey team hosted Haddam-Killingworth on Sept. 9 for the first game of the 2022 season.
Victory Under a Harvest Moon
Guilford boys’ soccer kicked off its 2022 season on Sept. 10, defeating Daniel Hand 1-0 at Strong Field in Madison.
DeRubeis Springs to Success on the Diving Board
Fears are meant to be conquered in the heated moments of sports. The satisfaction of overcoming an obstacle can certainly be told through the story of Meghan DeRubeis, a junior on the North Haven girls’ swimming and diving team. Meghan conquered her fears by joining the team as a diver who had little to no experience in the sport last year. Meghan’s willingness to strive in a supportive environment gave the Nighthawks a lift during a postseason run that was capped with a second-place finish at the Class M State Championship.
Davis Rings Up a Stellar Season in Deep River Horseshoe League
Jeremy Davis stepped onto the scene in the Deep River Horseshoe League (DRHL) and proved himself as one of the best players in the B Division. Jeremy loves playing horseshoes and has worked hard to improve his game. He feels proud to be doing so as a member of the DRHL.
Novillo Brings Her Best Effort on Defense
Every student-athlete needs to prove themselves in order to earn a spot in the varsity lineup. It’s no given. Westbrook sophomore Eimy Novillo, a member of the Westbrook-Old Lyme (W-OL) co-op field hockey team, is embracing her opportunity to start on the varsity squad for the second-straight season. Eimy impressed with her work ethic as a freshman and is now playing an important role in the Knights’ defensive corps this year.
Without a car, Storrs is isolating
It’s no secret that the University of Connecticut, despite being the largest public university in the state, is not located where very many people live. Sure, UConn does have regional campuses in Hartford, Stamford and Waterbury, all of which are considerable population centers. But for Storrs, the heart of this university which began as an agricultural college, it would be unwarranted to compare it to universities like the University of Hartford or Yale, since they were built in population centers.
$1,500 Eversource Grant Energizes CDR Indoor Herb Garden
The Community Dining Room (CDR) recently received a $1,500 grant from Eversource Energy. The monies will be used to have an indoor garden that will allow CDR to grow fresh herbs year round. Founded in 1985, private, not-for-profit organization CDR provides food, support, and companionship to shoreline neighbors on the...
Ahmad Excelling on the Squash Court
A sport that’s unfamiliar to many has become both a lifestyle and a successful endeavor for Guilford resident Rayan Ahmad. Rayan, a 10-year-old who’s in 5th grade at Baldwin Middle School, has been playing squash for several years now. While he was inexperienced and knew little about sport when he started, Rayan has gone on to see tremendous success with his racquet by becoming the 6th-ranked squash player for his age range in the national rankings.
Cougars Kick Off 2022 With a Dominant Victory
Year two of Tyler Wilcox’s tenure as head coach of the Haddam-Killingworth football team began with a bang as the Cougars posted a 30-0 shutout over Old Saybrook-Westbrook (OS-W) in their season opener last week. With most of last year’s team returning, Coach Wilcox is looking for H-K to rely on its experience as the Cougars try to make a run to the top of the Pequot Conference.
Ralph V. Streeto
Ralph V. Streeto, 88, of East Haven passed away Sept. 11 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born Oct. 4, 1933, in New Haven to Frank and Mary (Orefice) Streeto. Ralph is survived by his son, Ralph Streeto Jr. (fiancée, Nancy) of East Haven along with two granddaughters, Courtney and Ashley Streeto. He is also survived by his siblings, Carmel Hitchcock of Branford, Patty Streeto of North Carolina, and Robert Streeto of North Branford, and numerous nieces/nephews, and longtime friend Jack, who would visit until the very end where they would reminisce about the good old days.
Battle over grading system begins in Hamden
Alex Jones due in Waterbury Superior Court for Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit. Jones was not in court on Tuesday. Only his legal team, which included attorney Norm Pattis, was there. Updated: 12 hours ago. New Haven Grand Prix returns Friday. Updated: 12 hours ago. Alex Jones trial begins in Waterbury.
Despite a tight fit, this Branford beach home goes big on cottage charm
Greg and Rita Raucci had long been looking for a coastal house anywhere from Milford to Stonington. Then, one day in March 2018, Greg saw a 1920s cottage in a real estate flier. It had been on the market for a while and the price had dropped. And while they had never heard of the Indian Neck section of Branford, they decided to Google it and go take a look.
Kessell Coaches Baseball for the Love of the Game
Tim Kessell’s journey through baseball has taken him to all parts of the country. Now a Madison resident, Tim has taken his passion for the game to the Madison Travel Baseball and Madison Little League programs, where he’s instilling lifelong lessons to the town’s young ballplayers both on and off the field.
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 15, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that there has been some epic striper fishing in the area over the past week. Peanut bunker and butterfish are around, with the peanut bunker being thicker than he’s seen in years. The bass aren’t having any trouble finding them, and that has created some epic topwater blitzes that have lasted for hours at times. The blitzing fish haven’t been huge, but there have been some nice slot class fish mixed in. Small topwater offerings, expoy jigs, small tins, and small soft plastics have been doing the trick. The larger bass are still hanging around the shallow inshore reefs, and are willing to hit live eels and GT’s during the dawn, dusk, and nighttime periods. The false albacore have been sporadic in the Sound, but a few lucky anglers have managed to locate a few this week. There’s plenty of bait for them to harass, so hopefully they arrive soon in better numbers. Sea bass and scup have been plentiful, and can often be found under the large schools of peanuts if you drop a jig below the blitz.
New Britain Resident Wins $100K In State Lottery
A Connecticut resident won a $100,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Manick Colon, of New Britain, claimed the "$100,000 Cashword 11" prize, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 12. The winning ticket was purchased at Key Food, located at 60 East Main St. in New Britain. to follow Daily Voice...
Crash Caused Delays on I-95 North in Branford
There were traffic delays on Interstate 95 North in Branford Thursday morning after a crash involving several vehicles, according to CT Travel Smart. One lane was getting by and the highway was congested between exits 56 and 57, but the scene has cleared.
Tami LaCroix: From Healthcare to Community Care
Tami LaCroix has spent nearly 20 years helping Connecticut Orthopedics—the company she works for—grow its customer base and establish itself as a preeminent orthopedic group. Now that business is booming, Tami says, “It’s time to give back,” and she does so by leading the company’s volunteer efforts to help residents in the communities in which her employer operates.
The Most Creative Restaurant in Connecticut Announces New Theme
I love it when creative local business owners come up with something beyond to try to lure customers in. When it comes to restaurant interiors, there's only so much you can do, right? Tables, chairs, and nice paint? Good enough, but not in Southington. One restaurant in Connecticut has grabbed...
