KCPD launches homicide investigation after Wabash Avenue shooting
Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were called to an apartment in the 2900 block of Wabash Avenue regarding an unresponsive person around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.
KCTV 5
Woman dead following shooting inside Shawnee apartment, police questioning 2
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A 24-year-old woman is dead following a shooting Sunday evening in Shawnee. Police were called out to the 7400 block of Flint to investigate a reported medical emergency. When the first officer arrived on the scene, they heard what sounded like gunshots from inside the building,...
KCTV 5
Death investigation after body found in Kansas City apartment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are investigating after a body was discovered inside an apartment complex. The body was found in the 2900 block of Wabash Ave. late Sunday evening. At this time, police are classifying the investigation as a suspicious death.
WIBW
UPDATE: Alert canceled for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - UPDATE: The Jefferson County Sherrifs and Kansas Highway Patrol have the suspect in custody and the alert is canceled. The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they were searching for a shooting suspect near the junction of 82nd Street and Kiowa, near Kings Estates near Oskaloosa and Lakeside Village.
1 dead in hit-and-run collision on Northbound U.S. 71
One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
4 people shot Saturday night in Blue Springs, Missouri
Four people were shot Saturday night in Blue Springs, Missouri, near Adams Dairy Parkway and U.S. 40 Highway. The victims may have been riding motorcycles.
KCTV 5
Hit-and-run involving 2 trucks, Winnebago on US 71 Highway leaves one dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person who had stopped to help a stalled-out Winnebago on northbound U.S. Highway 71 was struck and killed in a hit-and-run. The Kansas City Police Department stated a Winnebago Minnie experienced engine trouble and broke down Sunday at 8:15 p.m. on the highway near 85th Street.
5 injured in shooting in Blue Springs near 40 Highway
Around 8:50 p.m. officers were called in regard to a shooting on 40 Hwy that injured five people
1 dead, 2 injured in crash after MSHP chase; I-435 at Gregory closed
A chase involving the Missouri State Highway Patrol ended with multiple people injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 Friday.
KCTV 5
Single car crash in Bates County ejects 2, leading to serious injuries
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Belton, Missouri, man was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning resulting in serious injuries. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the 26-year-old man crashed his 2003 Chevrolet at 52W W/O County Road NW 5001 in Bates County when the vehicle traveled off the road driving eastbound and struck an embankment.
KC police identify woman fatally struck by dump truck at Zona Rosa
Kansas City police say 24-year-old Abigail Stiner was killed after being struck by a dump truck at Zona Rosa this week.
Peace Patrol, Brothers Loving Brothers work to end violence in Kansas City
Peace Patrol Minister Bishop John Birmingham and Minister Stephen Ames with Brothers Loving Brothers want the killing in Kansas City, Missouri, to stop.
KMBC.com
KCPD: Pedestrian hit, killed by dump truck at Zona Rosa identified as 24-year-old woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has released the identity of the woman hit and killed while crossing the street at the popular Zona Rosa shopping area. Accident investigators said the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road as a Kenworth dump truck was turning...
4 guilty in massive Kansas City drug, street gang conspiracy
KANSAS CITY – Four Kansas City men who were part of 246, a violent street gang, were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy, according to the United State's Attorney. Ladele D. Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” 35; David J. Duncan, IV,...
fox4kc.com
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Police Department says one person died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night. Police were called to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive in reference to a crash around 11:08 p.m. information indicated the vehicle, a 4-wheeler ATV struck a curb, and the...
Kansas City 7-year-old among those seriously injured in US 169 crash
Three people received serious injuries and three people were minorly injured in a crash Friday night in Smithville, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Bethany man killed in Cass County motorcycle crash
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old Bethany, Missouri, man was killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash in Cass County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said 27-year-old Randall May ran off the left side of the roadway driving southbound at the 165 mile marker of I-49. The crash report said May struck a cable barrier and was ejected from his 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle.
KCTV 5
KCPD subject to civil rights investigation regarding employment practices
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department will be under investigation by the Department of Justice, interim police chief Joseph Mabin announced. A release stated the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ is looking into employment practices by the Kansas City Police Department. “It is the...
Johnson County Sheriff locate owners of 4 found horses
The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office has located the owners of four horses that were found in the county.
KCTV 5
Rollover crash on US 169 leads to critical injury
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded Friday night to a rollover crash on US 169 Highway that left one with critical injuries. Police said a silver Chevrolet Tahoe was driving at a high rate of speed traveling northbound on US 169 Highway, just south of 9 Highway. According to police, the Tahoe went off the west side of the highway and struck the steel guardrail. The vehicle overturned and rolled northbound down 169 Highway before coming to rest on its side blocking a lane of the highway.
