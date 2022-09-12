ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Youth Shakespeare Society spotlights local high school talent

Ella Mizera and Theo Fantozzi, college students who met in high school, are pushing against the narrative that reading William Shakespeare’s writing is boring by helping high schoolers perform his plays. Mizera, a junior theater arts major at Pitt, and Fantozzi, a sophomore theater major at the University of...
Editorial | Oakland: Fix your parking

Picture this: you’re a Pitt student coming back from a trip to the grocery store. You circle around and around your block in South Oakland looking for a spot while your groceries melt in the back. Or you’re a commuter student who has arrived on campus 40 minutes early, yet you’re going to be late to class because you can’t find a parking spot near your class.
