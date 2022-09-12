Read full article on original website
Related
Pitt News
Youth Shakespeare Society spotlights local high school talent
Ella Mizera and Theo Fantozzi, college students who met in high school, are pushing against the narrative that reading William Shakespeare’s writing is boring by helping high schoolers perform his plays. Mizera, a junior theater arts major at Pitt, and Fantozzi, a sophomore theater major at the University of...
Pitt News
Backyard at 8th & Penn expands art and music events through September with JazzLive
At the intersection of 8th Street and Penn Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh’s Cultural District, more than 100 people gather at a new green space featuring free jazz music, activities and food. The Backyard is a calm, laid-back environment amongst the industrial city for people of all ages to come together, relax and enjoy until September 27.
Pitt News
Editorial | Oakland: Fix your parking
Picture this: you’re a Pitt student coming back from a trip to the grocery store. You circle around and around your block in South Oakland looking for a spot while your groceries melt in the back. Or you’re a commuter student who has arrived on campus 40 minutes early, yet you’re going to be late to class because you can’t find a parking spot near your class.
Comments / 0