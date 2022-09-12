ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAPT

Jackson residents still hesitant days after boil water advisory lifts

JACKSON, Miss. — Some residents believe it is a little too early to trust Jackson Surface Water after being under a seven-week-long boil water advisory. "There are still residents that still have questions about the water," said state Rep. Stephanie Foster. MEMA shut down its distribution sites Saturday at...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Hinds County households to receive utility relief following water crisis

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Human Services announced Friday that it is issuing supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program payments to Hinds County households experiencing increased financial pressure related to the water crisis. According to MSDH, households must have previously been determined eligible and received payment...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

City of Jackson to crackdown on buildings not up to code

JACKSON, Miss. — The City of Jackson is beefing up on its building code enforcement process to make sure facilities are up to code. With this new enforcement, Jacksonians will have the opportunity to report buildings. Interim Director of Planning Chloe Dotson said Jackson wants to crack down on...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WAPT

Man lying on Highway 49 struck, killed, MHP says

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A 72-year-old man was lying on US 49 in Simpson County when he was struck by a car and killed. The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Master Sgt. Eric Henry said in a release. A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling south on...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

'A great day to not be in Jackson,' governor says during Hattiesburg event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lives in the governor's mansion in Jackson, but it appears that he doesn't consider the city "home sweet home." "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson," Reeves said Friday. "I feel like I should take off my emergency manager director hat and leave it in the car and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car."
HATTIESBURG, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate latest fatal shooting at apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was killed at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments. Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the apartment complex on Rebel Woods Drive, where Booker Tarvin had been fatally shot. Police officials said they think Tarvin knew the shooter.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
WAPT

Nearly 100 cars lined up for annual Cruizin' Car Show in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. — The City of Clinton held their annual Cruizin' Clinton Car Show Saturday. Nearly 100 cars of different makes and models lined up for several blocks in the historic olde towne for the annual car show. The day began with a parade Saturday morning, followed by the...
CLINTON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy