Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water Crisis
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy It
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood Maps
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to Help
WAPT
Jackson residents still hesitant days after boil water advisory lifts
JACKSON, Miss. — Some residents believe it is a little too early to trust Jackson Surface Water after being under a seven-week-long boil water advisory. "There are still residents that still have questions about the water," said state Rep. Stephanie Foster. MEMA shut down its distribution sites Saturday at...
WAPT
Governor says it's unlikely Jackson will operate the city's water system again
JACKSON, Miss. — Now that Jackson'sboil-water advisory has been lifted, many are asking who is going to be in charge of the city's water system. "I don't think it's very likely that the city is going to operate the water system in the city of Jackson any time soon, if ever again," Gov. Tate Reeves said Thursday.
WAPT
Hinds County households to receive utility relief following water crisis
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Human Services announced Friday that it is issuing supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program payments to Hinds County households experiencing increased financial pressure related to the water crisis. According to MSDH, households must have previously been determined eligible and received payment...
WAPT
City of Jackson to crackdown on buildings not up to code
JACKSON, Miss. — The City of Jackson is beefing up on its building code enforcement process to make sure facilities are up to code. With this new enforcement, Jacksonians will have the opportunity to report buildings. Interim Director of Planning Chloe Dotson said Jackson wants to crack down on...
WAPT
Man lying on Highway 49 struck, killed, MHP says
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A 72-year-old man was lying on US 49 in Simpson County when he was struck by a car and killed. The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Master Sgt. Eric Henry said in a release. A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling south on...
WAPT
'A great day to not be in Jackson,' governor says during Hattiesburg event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lives in the governor's mansion in Jackson, but it appears that he doesn't consider the city "home sweet home." "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson," Reeves said Friday. "I feel like I should take off my emergency manager director hat and leave it in the car and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car."
WAPT
Jackson police investigate latest fatal shooting at apartment complex
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was killed at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments. Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the apartment complex on Rebel Woods Drive, where Booker Tarvin had been fatally shot. Police officials said they think Tarvin knew the shooter.
WAPT
First JSU home game of 2022 season to bring big businesses and big traffic
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State's first home game of the season is expected to cause travel impacts for fans and businesses Saturday. The challenge for fans will be to get to Veterans Memorial Stadium before the festivities. JSU football fans know to park early in the rapidly-filling stadium lots...
WAPT
'I thought they were running around shooting the mall': Father, son shopping for shoes recall moment shots fired at Northpark Mall
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A father and son were at Northpark Mall Saturday the moment shots rang out, capturing their reactions on cell phone video. Travis McMillon's son, Ethan McMillon, 8, was seen in complete shock from the video that was taken on Travis' cell phone. This content is imported...
WAPT
Nearly 100 cars lined up for annual Cruizin' Car Show in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. — The City of Clinton held their annual Cruizin' Clinton Car Show Saturday. Nearly 100 cars of different makes and models lined up for several blocks in the historic olde towne for the annual car show. The day began with a parade Saturday morning, followed by the...
WAPT
Cousins, best friends, opposing QBs; both want to win, but their bond goes beyond the field
MRA quarterback John White and Jackson Academy quarterback Clayton White faced off Friday night in our Blitz 16 game of the week. It's been circled on their calendars for months. After all, who wouldn't be ready to take on their cousin and best friend in a big rivalry game?. Both...
