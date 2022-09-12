ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County DA files charges in Pittsburg child road rage shooting

By Bay City News
 4 days ago

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Pittsburg police said on their Facebook page Thursday the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges in a Sept. 2 road rage incident in Pittsburg that injured a 12-year-old girl.

Dwayne Brown, 29, of Sacramento, has been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling/vehicle, shooting from a vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon – semi-automatic firearm, child endangerment, and possession of a loaded firearm – public place.

As of Thursday, Brown remained in custody in lieu of $2.72 million, Pittsburg police said. According to court records, the felony charges were filed Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. near Harbor St. and Atlantic Ave. The girl, whose injuries police said weren’t life-threatening, was shot in her right lower leg. She was transported to a hospital.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the girl’s mother was driving with her three children when a road rage incident occurred in the vicinity of Buchanan Road and Harbor St. Investigators said the male suspect was driving next to the victim’s vehicle when he fired one shot, injuring the girl.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Pittsburg Police Department at (925) 646-2441.

