Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB.com

La. Weekend: The Blues Cafe Bar and Grill

Game Day Dining: New vendors set up shop at Tiger Stadium. Here is a look at two game day dining options in and around Tiger Stadium. Southern, LSU participate in community impact luncheon & A&M agenda signing. This event celebrates the joint economic impact of LSU and SU including jobs,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Settlement reached in downtown library lawsuit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish reached a $4 million settlement regarding the construction of the library in downtown Baton Rouge, officials say. According to the city-parish, the funds covered the cost to fix and finish the River Center Branch Library as originally envisioned, as well as expert consultants and legal costs.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

New downtown BR developments discussed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders announced new developments in downtown Baton Rouge during a meeting on Tuesday, September 13. The Spanishtown neighborhood has received a $13,500 grant for a survey to address walking and biking routes in the area. There were also discussions about the Raising Cane’s River Center....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

BRPD responds to overturned vehicle on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and East Side Fire Department were called overnight to an accident on Florida Blvd. near O’Neal Ln. An overturned vehicle was found at this location. The call came in around 12:30 a.m. and a witness said the vehicle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LA 44 closed in Ascension Parish due to crash

DARROW, La. (WAFB) - Drivers who may be traveling in Ascension Parish should be aware of a road closure. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said LA 44 at LA 22 in Darrow is shut down in both directions due to a crash. Deputies announced the closure just before 7:30...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Live music ramping up in Baton Rouge this fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Live music is what we all know and love in south Louisiana. Performances are ramping up all over, including downtown Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is having its first concert of the season Thursday, Sept. 15. It starts with the Irene W. and C. B. Pennington Foundation Great Performers in Concert Series with Emanuel Ax.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD inviting teens to join Explorer Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is inviting teenagers in the Capital City to join its Explorer Program. On Friday, Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., an interest meeting will be held for anyone between 14 and 18 years old. The meeting will take...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Get free legal help at expungement event Thursday

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Anyone who may be in need of legal assistance, there is an event happening on Thursday, Sept. 15 that could be beneficial. The Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana and the Louisiana Workforce Commission are hosting a free expungement event at Livingston Parish Library’s Denham Springs/Walker Branch beginning at 4 p.m.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

Survey could send smoke through sewer lines in Sorrento

SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Rural Water Association is planning to conduct a smoke survey on the sewer system in the Town of Sorrento on Thursday, Sept. 15. Residents living in the area should know the survey will involve smoke being sent through the sewer lines to test for leaks in the sewer system.
SORRENTO, LA
brproud.com

LSU student uses social media to have historical murals removed

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Hundreds of students walk the halls of Allen Hall at Louisiana State University every day, but for some, it’s an uncomfortable commute to their next class. Just above the brick walls are the Allen Hall Murals, painted by LSU art students during the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO identifies body found near O’Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were in the 3000 block of Yorkfield Drive near O’Neal Lane Thursday morning regarding a body found. Deputies arrived around 6:25 a.m. and found that a person had died at this location. The East...
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Iberville Parish president says widening La. 30 no easy task

Plans for widening La. 30 through St. Gabriel may eventually come to fruition, but the project will not be short or easy, according to Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso. Ourso and St. Gabriel Mayor Lionel Johnson Jr. recently met with the construction company Michael Baker International for initial talks...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

