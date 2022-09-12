Richmond Police Chief to chat with residents during a series of five ‘Community Conversations’ in September

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you have a questions for Richmond Police Department Chief Gerald Smith?

The leader of the city’s police force is making himself available to the community in a series of ‘Community Conversations’ in four different locations around Richmond and one via telephone this month.

The meetings are part of an effort to build community and to help people of diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, socioeconomic status, religious beliefs and sexual orientations to come together and talk, according to the Community Conversations announcement.

The in-person conversations all begin at 6:30 p.m. and take place in the following locations:

Wednesday, Sept. 14 – For 2nd Precinct residents at Liberation church, 5200 Midlothian Tpke.

Thursday, Sept. 15 – For 3rd Precinct residents at First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave.

Wednesday, Sept. 21 – For 1st Precinct residents at MLK Middle School, 1000 Mosby St.

Thursday, Sept. 22 – For 4th Precinct residents at Barack Obama Elementary School, 3101 Fendall Ave.

The Telephone Townhall Conversation takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

