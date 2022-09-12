Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: New ‘House’ stills tease Rhaenyra and Daemon’s weird bond as fans struggle to make sense of White Hart
The fourth episode of House of the Dragon is almost upon us, and fans are holding their breath for the return of their charismatic Rogue Prince. But as Daemon returns to King’s Landing to make even more trouble for his brother than he’s worth, a new dynamic between uncle and niece threatens to topple the entire Targaryen dynasty. There’s also some talk of seeing the Baratheon seat of power for the first time, too, so stick around as we go through today’s tidings from the Seven Kingdoms.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
toofab.com
12 House of the Dragon Power Moves: Daemon Tries Subterfuge, Hand Overplays His
Princess Rhaenyra's virtue is brought into question after she's spotted in a brothel with her dear uncle -- but what really happened?. After the violently quiet conclusion to last week's episode, events picked up in rather short order with this week's episode. After some time away, Daemon returns to King's Landing with a sword, a crown, and a plan.
House of the Dragon viewers react as Miguel Sapochnik quits three weeks into series
House of the Dragon viewers are reacting to the news regarding a key departure just three weeks into the series.The Game of Thrones spin-off, which is a prequel set almost 200 years before the original show’s events, has broadcast two episodes to date, with a third arriving on Sunday (4 September).HBO has announced that the show will return for a second season following news of record-breaking ratings.However, the series will be without a key name as it’s been revealed that co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik will not be returning.Sapochnik, who directed several Game of Thrones episodes, has been a driving force...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
People are rediscovering an old children’s show that’s far scarier than any modern horror film
Sometimes we look back on the shows of our youth and wonder how on earth they were allowed to be made, let alone as entertainment for children! Well, now people on Twitter are rediscovering an Australian show from their childhood and we must have collectively blocked it from our memories to protect our sanity because it is a full-on horror fest.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brittany Snow divorcing ‘Selling the OC’ star husband
Actress Brittany Snow is divorcing her her husband, Tyler Stanaland. Snow, 36, announced the split on her Instagram page. The couple started dating in 2019, and got married in 2020 in Malibu. Stanaland is currently on the hit Netflix show Selling the OC, and Snow is known for a number of different projects over the years including Pitch Perfect, The Pacifier, and Pitch Perfect 2.
wegotthiscovered.com
A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory
Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unhinged Netflix series conducts dastardly experiments on the Top 10 in 75 countries
Given Netflix’s penchant for putting out a huge volume of effects-driven shows with a heavy action and sci-fi elements on a regular basis that always manage to draw in a crowd, it was inevitable that The Imperfects would fly out of the blocks after being made available. However, looking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Viola Davis’ new action epic boasts a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes
The Woman King, the new historical epic starring Viola Davis, is boasting an impressively perfect rating amongst critics so far. All are hailing Davis in The Woman King, with the film having a 100 percent critical score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, based on 37 reviews. Keep in mind, the critical score on RT represents what percent of critics gave the film a passing grade, based on a binary “fresh” or “rotten” basis.
wegotthiscovered.com
No Jackman, no point: ‘The Music Man’ to end in January when Hugh bids adieu
Some sad news for fans of the hit Broadway musical The Music Man today as producers announced that the show will end its run on Jan. 1 of 2023, when star Hugh Jackman moves on from the production. Jackman plays Professor Harold Hill in the famous production that dates back...
wegotthiscovered.com
A critically-hated Marvel misfire has found its new streaming home on Disney Plus
The last remnants of a long-gone era of Marvel is now set to haunt streaming audiences, as the last ever Fox X-Men film shoots itself to Disney Plus. The New Mutants was one of the last ever blockbusters to get released before the pandemic closed nearly every aspect of life, and after two of the longest years in human history, it’s now making a comeback. With an all-star cast, soon X-Men fans will have a bit of extra content as they wait for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
A grisly body horror births a deadly doppelganger on the streaming ranks
It speaks volumes about the acclaim to have greeted director Hanna Bergholm’s Hatching that the maestro of body horror himself David Cronenberg returned to his most iconic medium with Crimes of the Future, and yet it’s the unsung Finnish effort that’s been labeled as the best the genre has offered so far this year.
Elite Daily
House Of The Dragon Is Reviving A Longtime Book Theory — And It's A Big One
Long before House of the Dragon was a gleam in HBO’s eye, readers of A Song of Ice and Fire studied the Targaryen empire’s collapse. Knowing that Aegon’s line was clinging to power due to the foreknowledge of the Night King, it seems even odder they lost control unless there was sabotage from within. Were the Maesters working against the Targaryens? House of the Dragon has hinted that may have been a factor.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star Milly Alcock thought she was going to get fired
HBO’s highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is in no shortage of amazing characters portrayed by even more amazing actors. Among the fandom’s absolute favorites in House of the Dragon so far is Milly Alcock’s Rhaenyra Targaryen, who has managed to draw a staggering amount of acclaim.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
wegotthiscovered.com
Sensible Disney adults roll their eyes after drunk and disorderly woman’s ejection from EPCOT goes viral
The topic of Disney adults has become divisive in recent years, as the evidence stacks up that full-grown Disney lovers are often a uniquely difficult group. Countless viral stories recount incidents in which Disney adults make public scenes due to a variety of perceived faults or issues, and many denizens of the web have written the entire group off as problematic, entitled, and unpleasant. This is of course not true for every Disney lover who’s surpassed legal voting age, but recent years have seen many people label them, as a whole, as one of the most hated groups on the internet.
ETOnline.com
Watch Chris Pratt's Cell Phone Go Off in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Bloopers Clip (Exclusive)
Star-Lord… with an iPhone? Thor… catching a case of the giggles? A dance party… aboard a spaceship? Thor: Love and Thunder comes to digital on Sept. 8 and 4K, Blu-Ray, and DVD on Sept. 27, and both releases come with a reel of never-before-seen bloopers from the film's set. ET has an exclusive first look at the laugh-filled montage.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Cobra Kai’ strikes first, strikes hard and shows no mercy to Netflix charts
Cobra Kai never dies and the show’s fifth season is proving that after finding massive Netflix success during its first week. Netflix has shared its official viewership data between Sept. 5 and Sept. 11 and taking the top spot is none other than The Karate Kid sequel series absolutely dominating the competition.
Milly Alcock on Misogyny in "House of the Dragon" on and Off Screen: It's "Ironic"
From the gore of a battle scene to the horrifying prospect of child marriage, the "Game of Thrones" universe portrays a world of patriarchy, misogyny, and violence. But according to Milly Alcock, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in "House of the Dragon," some of that misogyny can be found within the online fandom, too.
Comments / 0