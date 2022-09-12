ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

cbs12.com

Rollover crash sends two to Trauma Center

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A rollover crash in Palm Beach County sent two people to a local Trauma Center. The crash occurred near Okeelanta Road and US 27 on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shared photos on their social media page showing damage caused by...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Crime scene team at plaza near hotel in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Crime scene investigators are parked in a plaza near a hotel in West Palm Beach. A spokesman for West Palm Beach Police said officers initially responded to a report of shots fired at the El Patio Hotel at 39th and Broadway. But crews...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Car crashes into building in Jensen Beach, deputy seriously hurt

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Martin County Sheriff's Office suffered injuries when a car crashed into a building in Jensen Beach. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at Premier Physical Therapy on NE Jensen Beach Boulevard. The deputy was undergoing treatment at the rehabilitation center for...
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Neurologist with Experience as a Neurohospitalist Program Director, and Intraoperative Monitoring, joins the Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute

September 14, 2022 – Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group (PBHNPG) is pleased to announce Sujai “Ron” Nath, MD, a neurologist has joined the Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute (PBNI) practice in West Palm Beach, FL. Dr. Nath specializes in epilepsy, headache and multiple sclerosis. In addition, Dr. Nath is board-certified with the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. Dr. Nath is on-staff at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and Good Samaritan Medical Center.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Deputies investigating reports of gunfire on 38th Avenue

GIFFORD — No injuries were reported during a shooting that occurred Thursday morning on 38th Avenue, deputies said. “There is no threat to the general public at this point,” Indian River County sheriff’s officials said in a statement. Indian River County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
bocamag.com

Where to Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day is this Sunday, Sept. 18, and we’ve found the perfect places for you to enjoy this classic American dish. Whether you opt for the basic lettuce, tomato and onion combo or you’re looking for a beefy behemoth of a burger, these spots have got you covered.
WELLINGTON, FL
cw34.com

Man from Boca Raton accused of molesting 13-year-old girl

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — 38-year-old Zachary Prince has been accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl at a New Year's Party this year. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office has charged him with two counts of sexual battery on a victim age 12-17 and lewd lascivious behavior battery on a victim age 12-17. Today, Prince was set to appear in court but refused according to public record.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Father Of Parkland Student Sues Hilton Over Underwear, Retainers

Jeff Kasky, Father Of March For Our Lives Organizer Cameron Kasky, Wants Hilton To Pay For Allegedly Stolen Goods… BocaNewsNow.com Exclusive. Lawsuit Just Filed… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Attorney Jeffrey Kasky, who is the father of “March For Our Lives” founder […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PARKLAND, FL
cbs12.com

Vehicle and pedestrian crash in Delray Beach, highway shut down

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Linton Boulevard, between Federal Highway and old Dixie Highway, has reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The westbound lanes of Linton Boulevard are shut down from Federal Highway to Old Dixie Highway for at least the next three hours as Delray Beach police investigate a vehicle and pedestrian crash.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Hit-and-run driver identified after five months of searching in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The person involved in a hit-and-run in April has finally been caught by deputies. On Sept. 9, the Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of a Ford Expedition who was tied to hit-and-run from last April on S. Kanner Highway, just south of Salerno Road.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

