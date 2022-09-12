Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Law enforcement 'clearing the scene' after suspicious backpack found at Palm Beach State College
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. Palm Beach emergency crews are clearing the scene after a suspicious backpack was left unattended at Palm Beach State College Thursday. Deputies said Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was called at about 2:15 p.m. to assist...
cbs12.com
Rollover crash sends two to Trauma Center
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A rollover crash in Palm Beach County sent two people to a local Trauma Center. The crash occurred near Okeelanta Road and US 27 on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shared photos on their social media page showing damage caused by...
WPBF News 25
New food pantry opens to serve hundreds of families in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — TheBoys & Girls Club of St. Lucie County is opening a brand new food pantry to help families get access to goods during Hunger Action Month. The place is in Port St. Lucie to help families with food insecurities. Resources: Food banks, pantries on...
cw34.com
Crime scene team at plaza near hotel in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Crime scene investigators are parked in a plaza near a hotel in West Palm Beach. A spokesman for West Palm Beach Police said officers initially responded to a report of shots fired at the El Patio Hotel at 39th and Broadway. But crews...
cw34.com
Car crashes into building in Jensen Beach, deputy seriously hurt
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Martin County Sheriff's Office suffered injuries when a car crashed into a building in Jensen Beach. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at Premier Physical Therapy on NE Jensen Beach Boulevard. The deputy was undergoing treatment at the rehabilitation center for...
WPBF News 25
Video shows senior citizen injured in violent robbery in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested in West Palm Beach, accused of a violent robbery that left a 79-year-old woman on the ground struggling to get up. The robbery was captured on multiple surveillance cameras. According to West Palm Beach police, the robbery happened last...
Water begins flowing in effort to extinguish mulch fire
Big steps are being taken to put out a pesky mulch fire in Port St. Lucie, which includes a plan that's never been done before in St. Lucie County.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Neurologist with Experience as a Neurohospitalist Program Director, and Intraoperative Monitoring, joins the Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute
September 14, 2022 – Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group (PBHNPG) is pleased to announce Sujai “Ron” Nath, MD, a neurologist has joined the Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute (PBNI) practice in West Palm Beach, FL. Dr. Nath specializes in epilepsy, headache and multiple sclerosis. In addition, Dr. Nath is board-certified with the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. Dr. Nath is on-staff at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and Good Samaritan Medical Center.
25 car break-ins occur in West Palm Beach community
Police in West Palm Beach said they are searching for two teens wanted for breaking into dozens of cars. It happened in the Twin Lakes public housing community over the weekend.
WPBF News 25
WPBF 25 News Mornings announces only local tri-anchor team; welcomes Nathalie Pozo and Steven Graves
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPBF 25 announces the addition of two new anchors to South Florida’s #1 morning show. Nathalie Pozo and Steven Graves will join long-time morning anchor Erin Guy weekdays on WPBF 25 News Mornings from 4:30-7:00 a.m. This will make the only tri-anchor news team in our area.
veronews.com
Deputies investigating reports of gunfire on 38th Avenue
GIFFORD — No injuries were reported during a shooting that occurred Thursday morning on 38th Avenue, deputies said. “There is no threat to the general public at this point,” Indian River County sheriff’s officials said in a statement. Indian River County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of...
bocamag.com
Where to Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day is this Sunday, Sept. 18, and we’ve found the perfect places for you to enjoy this classic American dish. Whether you opt for the basic lettuce, tomato and onion combo or you’re looking for a beefy behemoth of a burger, these spots have got you covered.
Martin County corrections deputy praised for finding bribery note
A Martin County corrections deputy is being praised for not only keeping order inside the walls of the jail but potentially thwarting a crime in the community.
cw34.com
Man from Boca Raton accused of molesting 13-year-old girl
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — 38-year-old Zachary Prince has been accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl at a New Year's Party this year. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office has charged him with two counts of sexual battery on a victim age 12-17 and lewd lascivious behavior battery on a victim age 12-17. Today, Prince was set to appear in court but refused according to public record.
Hundreds of teachers waiting to be cleared to work in Palm Beach County schools
Hundreds of potential teachers and other school staff members are held up and waiting to work in Palm Beach County public schools.
Man wanted for video voyeurism at department store near West Palm Beach
Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for recording a woman in a dressing room at department store near West Palm Beach.
Father Of Parkland Student Sues Hilton Over Underwear, Retainers
Jeff Kasky, Father Of March For Our Lives Organizer Cameron Kasky, Wants Hilton To Pay For Allegedly Stolen Goods… BocaNewsNow.com Exclusive. Lawsuit Just Filed… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Attorney Jeffrey Kasky, who is the father of “March For Our Lives” founder […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
Vehicle and pedestrian crash in Delray Beach, highway shut down
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Linton Boulevard, between Federal Highway and old Dixie Highway, has reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The westbound lanes of Linton Boulevard are shut down from Federal Highway to Old Dixie Highway for at least the next three hours as Delray Beach police investigate a vehicle and pedestrian crash.
cbs12.com
Hit-and-run driver identified after five months of searching in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The person involved in a hit-and-run in April has finally been caught by deputies. On Sept. 9, the Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of a Ford Expedition who was tied to hit-and-run from last April on S. Kanner Highway, just south of Salerno Road.
West Palm Beach quickly becoming 'Wall Street South'
Another large office tower may be in the works for downtown West Palm Beach. The growth of the city is moving at a fast pace and earning the city a new nickname.
