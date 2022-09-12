Read full article on original website
Safe parking pilot program gains momentum between Dave & Matt Vans, town of Eagle
As housing continues to be one of the main workforce challenges for local employers in recruiting and retaining employees, Eagle County businesses, governments and individuals are all seeking solutions for this seemingly insurmountable problem. One local business, Dave & Matt Vans, has presented the possibility of van life as a...
Habitat for Humanity to honor Dylan Roberts at Difference Maker Build Day
IF YOU GO... What: Eagle County Government participates in Habitat for Humanity's Difference Maker Build Day When: Wednesday, Sept. 21 Where: Stratton Flats in Gypsum More info: HabitatVailValley.org — Habitat for Humanity’s Difference Maker Build Day on Wednesday, Sept. 21, is a statewide build with the goal to engage policymakers, local governments and elected leaders with Habitat’s work to create affordable homeownership opportunities.
One more Oktoberfest in Vail, classic cars, hiking to wine, trail running races and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/16/22
This could be it for a while…well, until Gyptober Fall Fest in Gypsum on Oct. 1, but as far as up valley Oktoberfest events go, this will be the last one until next year. The oom-pah music has gone from Beaver Creek to Lionshead the past two weekends and now it travels to Vail Village for more fall fun Friday thru Sunday.
Rick Schuler brings the music of John Denver to Edwards church Sept. 24
What: Rick Schuler’s Celebration Tour 2022 celebrates the music of John Denver. Where: Glorious Savior Church, 33520 Highway 6, Edwards, Colorado 81632. Celebrate the life and classic music of John Denver coming to the Gracious Savior Church in Edwards, Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 24. Each year, October 6 through...
Buddy Werner League at Beaver Creek announces 2022-23 season program information
Buddy Werner League (BWL) is a recreational ski program based in Beaver Creek with the mission of fostering the love of skiing and improving skiing ability in children ages 7-14 (second through eighth grade) through skiing, race training and race participation. The BWL program enrolls skiers in second through eighth grade who can ski at a level five or higher.
McSpadden and Stovall receive nominations to prestigious Bear National Team
Vail area cyclists Bayli McSpadden and Landen Stovall have been nominated to the 2023 Bear National Team roster. The California-based Trek development team, which was founded in 2011 by Stu Bone, is one of the most successful cycling groups in the nation. Bear riders have won multiple national titles and state championships in both mountain and road disciplines and have placed 39 different athletes in World Cup and World Championship events with Team USA cycling.
Time Machine: 30 years ago, 10th Mountain Division 50th reunion hits Vail, Camp Hale becomes National Historic Site
The 10th Mountain Division held its 50th reunion celebration in Vail at Camp Hale in Eagle County. More than 1,600 reunion members visited Vail for the biggest gathering of 10th Mountain Division veterans since WWII. One veteran who attended, Donald McNell of New Jersey, was thought to have died during...
Eagle River fishing closures modified by cooler weather
You’ve probably noticed a shift to more autumnal weather. So have fish in the Eagle River. Colorado Parks and Wildlife this week changed its voluntary fishing restrictions on the Eagle River. The department has removed a voluntary afternoon closure on the Eagle from Wolcott to the Eagle County Fairgounds....
Eagle Valley Transportation Authority question makes the November ballot
Earlier this year, leaders from across Eagle County set an ambitious timeline to bring the formation of a new regional transportation authority in front of voters by the Nov. 8, 2022 election. And after spending the year working through the policy decisions that come with that formation, the Eagle County...
Drever shatters Eagle Valley cross-country school record at Liberty Bell Invitational
The notoriously fast Liberty Bell Invitational might need a rebranding. “The Meet of Record-Breakers,” is more suitable, considering the score of athletes, including Summit’s Ella Hagen and Dom Remeikis, who blew up MileSplit Colorado by shattering their respective cross-country 5-kilometer school records on the quick Littleton course.
Salomone: Midge madness
Anglers on the Eagle River encounter both rainbow and brown trout feeding voraciously in anticipation of the lean winter months ahead. The cold, ice-covered waters will soon fill our rivers, but until then, the smorgasbord of insects available for trout is full. Terrestrials are a long-awaited angling experience fly fishers revel in yearly. But closer observation of the water leads anglers into a fit of midge madness.
Meet Your Musician: Dave Tucker
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Creek in Edwards gets a new name from the feds
The U.S. Geological Survey recently announced it was changing the names of roughly 650 places, including one in Edwards. The word “squaw” is considered offensive, which has led to the change. In Eagle County, Squaw Creek is being renamed “Colorow,” for a renowned chief of the Ute tribe, which once called this area home. Upper Squaw Creek is being renamed “Nuchu,” a slight modification of the word Utes use to refer to themselves.
Avon to move forward on planning broadband improvements
Avon is moving forward with plans to pursue future improvements to the town’s broadband — following the suit of many other Western Slope communities. “It’s become a federal and a state goal that fiber or internet connection is looked at like utilities — like power and water — that everybody should be connected to the internet like a utility,” said Robert McKenner, the town’s IT manager. “And they are putting the money behind developing those systems.”
Parts of Eagle’s Haymeadow project are now for sale
A large portion of Eagle’s Haymeadow neighborhood is up for sale. Fortius Capital is the listing firm for the sale. Erich Schmidt of Fortius said the portions of the project for sale — Neighborhood A2 and Neighborhood B — are approved for as many as 472 units. The entire development is approved for 837 units. The portion of the property not for sale will be developed as planned.
Light and color — the allure of contemporary glass
Glass is unlike any other medium: Its ability to absorb and reflect light makes it an ever-changing opportunity to integrate both natural and artificial light into visually stimulating, artistic pieces. Evolution of glass. Historically, colored or textured glass had to be functional, mostly utilized in stained glass windows and vessels....
Camp Hale supporters ramping up efforts to see new national monument in Eagle, Summit Counties
Supporters of a new national monument at Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range have ramped up efforts in recent weeks, leading some to speculate the designation could come soon. The Washington Post on Monday cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter in reporting that President Joe Biden is “likely” to designate the new monument “in the coming weeks.”
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
