Edwards, CO

Vail Daily

Habitat for Humanity to honor Dylan Roberts at Difference Maker Build Day

IF YOU GO... What: Eagle County Government participates in Habitat for Humanity's Difference Maker Build Day When: Wednesday, Sept. 21 Where: Stratton Flats in Gypsum More info: HabitatVailValley.org — Habitat for Humanity’s Difference Maker Build Day on Wednesday, Sept. 21, is a statewide build with the goal to engage policymakers, local governments and elected leaders with Habitat’s work to create affordable homeownership opportunities.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

McSpadden and Stovall receive nominations to prestigious Bear National Team

Vail area cyclists Bayli McSpadden and Landen Stovall have been nominated to the 2023 Bear National Team roster. The California-based Trek development team, which was founded in 2011 by Stu Bone, is one of the most successful cycling groups in the nation. Bear riders have won multiple national titles and state championships in both mountain and road disciplines and have placed 39 different athletes in World Cup and World Championship events with Team USA cycling.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle River fishing closures modified by cooler weather

You’ve probably noticed a shift to more autumnal weather. So have fish in the Eagle River. Colorado Parks and Wildlife this week changed its voluntary fishing restrictions on the Eagle River. The department has removed a voluntary afternoon closure on the Eagle from Wolcott to the Eagle County Fairgounds....
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Salomone: Midge madness

Anglers on the Eagle River encounter both rainbow and brown trout feeding voraciously in anticipation of the lean winter months ahead. The cold, ice-covered waters will soon fill our rivers, but until then, the smorgasbord of insects available for trout is full. Terrestrials are a long-awaited angling experience fly fishers revel in yearly. But closer observation of the water leads anglers into a fit of midge madness.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Meet Your Musician: Dave Tucker

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Creek in Edwards gets a new name from the feds

The U.S. Geological Survey recently announced it was changing the names of roughly 650 places, including one in Edwards. The word “squaw” is considered offensive, which has led to the change. In Eagle County, Squaw Creek is being renamed “Colorow,” for a renowned chief of the Ute tribe, which once called this area home. Upper Squaw Creek is being renamed “Nuchu,” a slight modification of the word Utes use to refer to themselves.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Avon to move forward on planning broadband improvements

Avon is moving forward with plans to pursue future improvements to the town’s broadband — following the suit of many other Western Slope communities. “It’s become a federal and a state goal that fiber or internet connection is looked at like utilities — like power and water — that everybody should be connected to the internet like a utility,” said Robert McKenner, the town’s IT manager. “And they are putting the money behind developing those systems.”
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Parts of Eagle’s Haymeadow project are now for sale

A large portion of Eagle’s Haymeadow neighborhood is up for sale. Fortius Capital is the listing firm for the sale. Erich Schmidt of Fortius said the portions of the project for sale — Neighborhood A2 and Neighborhood B — are approved for as many as 472 units. The entire development is approved for 837 units. The portion of the property not for sale will be developed as planned.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Light and color — the allure of contemporary glass

Glass is unlike any other medium: Its ability to absorb and reflect light makes it an ever-changing opportunity to integrate both natural and artificial light into visually stimulating, artistic pieces. Evolution of glass. Historically, colored or textured glass had to be functional, mostly utilized in stained glass windows and vessels....
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Camp Hale supporters ramping up efforts to see new national monument in Eagle, Summit Counties

Supporters of a new national monument at Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range have ramped up efforts in recent weeks, leading some to speculate the designation could come soon. The Washington Post on Monday cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter in reporting that President Joe Biden is “likely” to designate the new monument “in the coming weeks.”
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
