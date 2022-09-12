ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Fightful

Johnny Gargano Details His Body Transformation Following WWE Return

Johnny Gargano opens up about his body transformation and his return to the ring. Gargano left WWE when his contract expired in December 2021, and he spent the next several months taking a break from the business. He focused on his family, as he and Candice LeRae welcomed their son, Quill, into the world. Gargano eventually came back to WWE and appeared on the August 22 episode of WWE Raw. He returned to the ring on the September 12 episode of the show and defeated Chad Gable. In addition to being impressed with his in-ring skills, many fans noticed his body transformation.
Fightful

WWE Introduces New NXT Logo On 9/13 WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 is both leveling up and taking a page from its the past. The September 13 episode of the show celebrated the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0. The show rebranded under the 2.0 banner a full year ago, bringing the Black and Gold Era to an end. Multiple video packages throughout the show looked back on the eventful year and featured some of NXT 2.0's top highlights.
Fightful

Shawn Michaels Offers Hank Walker An NXT Contract

Hank Walker is now an official member of the WWE NXT 2.0 roster. On the September 13 episode of the show, Walker, who had been a security guard, faced Javier Bernal in a singles match. The two men have been feuding in recent weeks, and they met in the ring on Tuesday. Walker didn't get any entrance music, and he wasn't wearing ring gear. Still, he defeated Bernal to win his NXT 2.0 in-ring debut.
Fightful

Quincy Elliott Debuts, Pretty Deadly Retain, Alba Fyre Confronts Mandy Rose | NXT Fight Size

Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for September 13. - "The Super Diva" Quincy Elliot debuted and defeated Sean Gallagher. - In the show opening match, Pretty Deadly defended the NXT Tag Team Championship against the Creed Brothers. Both teams threw everything they had at each other, but the interference of Damon Kemp made all the difference. He handcuffed Julius Creed to the cage wall, effectively turning the bout into a handicap contest, and Pretty Deadly pinned Brutus Creed to win the match.
Fightful

Will Ospreay: It Would Almost Be Stupid Of Me To Not Want To Face Kenny Omega One-On-One

After years of trash talk on social media and in interview, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega finally clashed in a trios bout on the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite. Omega, teaming with the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) was victorious in the bout over Ospreay, who was teaming with Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis). After the bout, and after Dynamite went off the air, United Empire laid out The Elite, giving Ospreay the last laugh.
Fightful

Roman Reigns Tops 2022 PWI 500, Second Time At Number One

Roman Reigns is the Head of PWI. Pro Wrestling Illustrated revealed Roman Reigns has topped its annual PWI 500 list in 2022. Roman finished second in 2021. This marks Roman's second time at number one, having previously topping the list in 2016. Roman has been in the top seven every...
Fightful

Bryan Danielson: Sometimes You Have To Crush Someone's Trachea; It's Nothing Mean, It's Satisfying

Bryan Danielson loves violence in the ring, and if you break into his house, he can be violent outside of the ring as well. Danielson has publicly spoken about how he loves to bleed in the ring and the excitement he feels from being chopped in the ring (but not the bedroom), but outside of the ring, Danielson is rather calm. Though he does find pleasure in crushing tracheas.
Fightful

Bianca Belair: I Always Saw Myself In Charlotte Flair, I'm Glad She's The Last One I Have To Conquer

Bianca Belair is excited to finally get the chance to defeat Charlotte Flair one day and truly sit at the top of the mountain. Bianca Belair is at the forefront of the new generation of the WWE women's division. Carrying on the work of many that came before her who laid the groundwork for the women's evolution and the handful of names that took advantage of the opportunities and rose women's wrestling to new heights, Bianca is proud to be one of the standard-bearers of WWE today.
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (9/14) Preview: Semi-Final Tournament Action Looks To Set The Stage For Grand Slam

With only one week to go before Grand Slam, AEW continues its tour of New York with two semi-final matches in the tournament to a brand new World Champion. With the aftermath of All Out still fresh in the minds of the audience, AEW marches towards its next pay-per-view and a new era with plenty of questions that will hopefully be answered within the next seven days. However, before Grand Slam can takeover Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, All Elite Wrestling must first determine who will be in the main event next Wednesday night.
Fightful

EC3 Says Control Your Narrative Tour 'Will Not Go On As Planned'

EC3 is changing the narrative. In July, Control Your Narrative announced a 24-date tour that was set to begin on October 14. Karrion Kross and Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) were originally part of Control Your Narrative, but both men re-signed with WWE when Triple H took over creative duties at the end of July.
Fightful

AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/16 (Taped On 9/14)

AEW taped the September 16 episode of AEW Rampage on September 14 following Dynamite in Albany. The spoilers (courtesy of Bodyslam.net) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/16 (Taped On 9/14) Darby Allin def. Matt Hardy; after the match, Brody King appears after the lights turned off and came back...
Fightful

