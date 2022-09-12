ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

New community playground could be useful during winter

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island community fieldhouse has a new playground for kids and it was installed right before the state fair. The indoor playground on the north side of the building featured enclosed climbing stairs, slides, bumpers, and some obstacle courses. The state fair said they saw the playground being used extensively by families and the city hoped the space will be put to good use in the coming months.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Healthy hearing in farmers: UNK researches hearing loss

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Researchers are studying hearing loss in farmers and ranchers and are offering hearing tests at Husker Harvest Days. Dr. Jan Moore is a professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. UNK and will be attending Husker Harvest Days with a mobile hearing testing van at the Hospitality Health Tent area.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Elementary school celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Lincoln Elementary in Grand Island hosted a community get together to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. September 15 marked the first day of the month long celebration. Fifty-four percent of Grand Island Public School students are of Hispanic descent. It honored the contributions of the Hispanic and Latin American communities. The event had a number of fun things for kids and parents to do. This was the first event of its kind for the school and the community support was strong.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Spray drone brings innovation to the farm

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days has demonstrated tractors that drive themselves and now drones take to the sky, spraying fields while farmers enjoy a cup of coffee. Jim Love of Beck's Hybrids said the company works with Hylio spray drones. He said they do all the planning...
HALL COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney, NE
Society
City
Kearney, NE
Local
Nebraska Society
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
Kearney, NE
Pets & Animals
Kearney, NE
Lifestyle
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
foxnebraska.com

GI City Council votes on former vets home housing project

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A long awaited project is in the works at the former Grand Island Veterans Home campus. The Grand Island City Council voted on a measure to update housing. Their mission is to honor the veterans, seniors and families by revitalizing the historic campus into a...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Husker Harvest Days: GTA Insurance Group services

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Molly Stewart, director of business development, and Joe Townsley, location manager of GTA Insurance Group, have more on the services they offer. GTA sells Business Insurance, Personal Lines, Agribusiness Insurance, and Life & Health Benefits. They specialize in providing comprehensive insurance and risk management solutions...
HALL COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Kearney City Council approves airport expansion bid

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney City Council approved a bid to expand the Kearney Regional Airport. The council voted Wednesday to approve a $4.7 million bid by RMV Construction to expand the airport after a previous bid of over $7 million was rejected earlier in the summer. The new...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Hastings names city administrator finalists

HASTINGS, Neb. — The City of Hastings has named the four finalist for the city administrator position. Shawn Metcalf, city manager and CEO for Rawlins, Wyoming. Eric Rindfleisch, city administrator for Onalaska, Wisconsin. Matthew Schmitz, director of community and economic development in Lansing, Kansas. The city council had narrowed...
HASTINGS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brothers And Sisters
foxnebraska.com

Confirmed COVID-19 death brings total to 151 in South Heartland District

HASTINGS, Neb. — A COVID-19 death has been confirmed in the South Heartland District. Officials said the death occurred within the last four months and was confirmed this week, bringing the district death toll to 151 since the pandemic began. Executive Director Michele Bever said the number of patients...
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Farming Today with KRVN, September 13, 2022

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. A special report from Husker Harvest Days featuring Matt Jungman, Show Manager for Husker Harvest Days.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

One transported to hospital, two cats die following Kearney house fire

KEARNEY, Neb. — One person was taken to the hospital and two cats died following a house fire Monday night in Kearney. According to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called just before 9:30 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1000 block of F Avenue. Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from one side of a duplex. When they entered the home, they found smoke and heat in the back bedroom of the home.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Day 4: Francisco Hernandez-Corona Murder Trial

LEXINGTON, Neb. — Thursday marked day four of a murder trial stemming from a drive-by shooting incident that took place July 2021. Key witnesses took the stand Wednesday, in the murder trial of Francisco Hernandez-Corona. He is charged with first degree murder and a weapons count in the shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
foxnebraska.com

Hastings man dies in crash near Glenvil

GLENVIL, Neb. — A Hastings man has died following a crash Sunday night near Glenvil. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of Roads B and 312, northwest of Glenvil for a report of a crash between a van and a motorcycle.
GLENVIL, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy