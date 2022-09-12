Read full article on original website
New community playground could be useful during winter
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island community fieldhouse has a new playground for kids and it was installed right before the state fair. The indoor playground on the north side of the building featured enclosed climbing stairs, slides, bumpers, and some obstacle courses. The state fair said they saw the playground being used extensively by families and the city hoped the space will be put to good use in the coming months.
Healthy hearing in farmers: UNK researches hearing loss
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Researchers are studying hearing loss in farmers and ranchers and are offering hearing tests at Husker Harvest Days. Dr. Jan Moore is a professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. UNK and will be attending Husker Harvest Days with a mobile hearing testing van at the Hospitality Health Tent area.
Elementary school celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Lincoln Elementary in Grand Island hosted a community get together to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. September 15 marked the first day of the month long celebration. Fifty-four percent of Grand Island Public School students are of Hispanic descent. It honored the contributions of the Hispanic and Latin American communities. The event had a number of fun things for kids and parents to do. This was the first event of its kind for the school and the community support was strong.
Spray drone brings innovation to the farm
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days has demonstrated tractors that drive themselves and now drones take to the sky, spraying fields while farmers enjoy a cup of coffee. Jim Love of Beck's Hybrids said the company works with Hylio spray drones. He said they do all the planning...
GI City Council votes on former vets home housing project
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A long awaited project is in the works at the former Grand Island Veterans Home campus. The Grand Island City Council voted on a measure to update housing. Their mission is to honor the veterans, seniors and families by revitalizing the historic campus into a...
Husker Harvest Days: GTA Insurance Group services
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Molly Stewart, director of business development, and Joe Townsley, location manager of GTA Insurance Group, have more on the services they offer. GTA sells Business Insurance, Personal Lines, Agribusiness Insurance, and Life & Health Benefits. They specialize in providing comprehensive insurance and risk management solutions...
Kearney City Council approves airport expansion bid
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney City Council approved a bid to expand the Kearney Regional Airport. The council voted Wednesday to approve a $4.7 million bid by RMV Construction to expand the airport after a previous bid of over $7 million was rejected earlier in the summer. The new...
Hastings names city administrator finalists
HASTINGS, Neb. — The City of Hastings has named the four finalist for the city administrator position. Shawn Metcalf, city manager and CEO for Rawlins, Wyoming. Eric Rindfleisch, city administrator for Onalaska, Wisconsin. Matthew Schmitz, director of community and economic development in Lansing, Kansas. The city council had narrowed...
Confirmed COVID-19 death brings total to 151 in South Heartland District
HASTINGS, Neb. — A COVID-19 death has been confirmed in the South Heartland District. Officials said the death occurred within the last four months and was confirmed this week, bringing the district death toll to 151 since the pandemic began. Executive Director Michele Bever said the number of patients...
Farming Today with KRVN, September 13, 2022
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. A special report from Husker Harvest Days featuring Matt Jungman, Show Manager for Husker Harvest Days.
One transported to hospital, two cats die following Kearney house fire
KEARNEY, Neb. — One person was taken to the hospital and two cats died following a house fire Monday night in Kearney. According to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called just before 9:30 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1000 block of F Avenue. Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from one side of a duplex. When they entered the home, they found smoke and heat in the back bedroom of the home.
Day 4: Francisco Hernandez-Corona Murder Trial
LEXINGTON, Neb. — Thursday marked day four of a murder trial stemming from a drive-by shooting incident that took place July 2021. Key witnesses took the stand Wednesday, in the murder trial of Francisco Hernandez-Corona. He is charged with first degree murder and a weapons count in the shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington.
Hastings man dies in crash near Glenvil
GLENVIL, Neb. — A Hastings man has died following a crash Sunday night near Glenvil. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of Roads B and 312, northwest of Glenvil for a report of a crash between a van and a motorcycle.
Wallace man facing federal charge for Gothenburg bank robbery takes plea deal
GOTHENBURG, Neb. — A Wallace man facing a federal charge of robbing a Gothenburg bank has taken a plea deal. According to federal court records, Wesley Cassidy, 26, withdrew his not guilty plea and pled guilty to one count of armed bank robbery. Court records say Gothenburg Police were...
