WISH-TV
Woman dies in shooting at apartments on south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman has died after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the south side of Indianapolis, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a death investigation just after 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Teddy Lane. That’s in the Country Club Apartments located southwest of the intersection of East Troy and Madison avenues.
Woman critically injured in shooting on Indy's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was shot Friday morning on the city's northeast side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 5600 block of Brendan Way West Drive, near East 56th Street and Interstate 465, around 3:15 a.m. Police arrived and found...
Woman dead in shooting on Indy's south side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis. IMPD said officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 300 block of Teddy Lane, near Madison and Troy avenues, around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and found an adult female...
WISH-TV
Multiple semitrucks crash on I-465 ramp overnight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple semitrucks were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 465 on the city’s south side, according to police. Just after 2 a.m., several trucks were involved in an accident on the Harding Street ramp to westbound I-465. Police at the scene did...
WISH-TV
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colorado, traveling west on I-70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Indiana. The license plate number is ZIG433.
wbiw.com
Lane closures rescheduled on I-65 at Columbus
BARTHOLOMEW CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction plans to close lanes on I-65 starting Sunday evening for concrete patching and bridge work near State Road 46 in Columbus. The work is part of the $65 million added travel lanes project that began last year. Lane closures...
2 arrested after Indianapolis taxi driver killed
Their arrests come after 55-year-old Abdukadir Filanwaa found shot to death inside his taxi at about 4 a.m. Saturday near 11th Street and New Jersey Avenue.
Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
WNDU
Jury selected for man accused of hitting, killing Columbus teen at school bus stop
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury has been selected for the case against a man accused of hitting and killing a student at a school bus stop in Columbus last August. Police say Shiam Subramanian struck and killed 16-year-old Lily Streeval after ignoring a school bus stop sign and driving around the stopped bus.
Man, dog found dead in a truck outside of a PetSmart in Indiana
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A man and a dog were found in a truck dead outside of a PetSmart store in Indiana. According to a news release, Greenfield Police Department said a person walking by the truck noticed the man and called 911. When officers arrived, officers realized that man may have been in the truck for a few days. A dog was also found dead inside the truck.
IMPD: Person seriously injured in shooting on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “serious condition” after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to E. 21st Street & N. Arlington Avenue after a driver pulled over and flagged someone down to call 911. Officers arrived to find […]
Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
wbiw.com
Shots fired at mobile home park, Seymour man arrested
SEYMOUR – Seymour Police officers arrested a man on Tuesday after responding to a call of shots being fired at Village Green Mobile Home Park on US 50 East. Officers arrested 21-year-old Rodolfo Salinas Jr., of Seymour, on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Family member works to answer 45-year-old question: Who Killed Ann?
Who killed Ann? It’s a question that’s gone unanswered for 45 years. Now a family member is working to find answers.
'We weren't hampering the scene at all': Indiana parents feel they were wrongfully arrested
MADISON, Ind. — The parents of a Madison, Indiana man are outraged after they feel they were wrongfully arrested. Their son was seriously injured after he crashed his ATV. When his parents rushed to him at the scene, it ended with them in handcuffs. A rainy night, and a...
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE BLOTTER: Drivers injured in 3-vehicle crash; Driver, dog injured from falling limb
BEAN BLOSSOM — Two vehicles were towed from the scene of a crash in Bean Blossom last month. On Monday, Aug. 22, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy William Pool responded to a crash at Old Settlers Road and State Road 135 North. One driver, later identified as Cindy Thompson,...
WANE-TV
Police: Indy traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Police arrested an Indianapolis man Wednesday morning after a state trooper found drugs and guns in the man’s car following a traffic stop, according to a police report. The trooper noticed a truck driving behind him with no headlights on at 6:26 a.m. in heavy...
23-year-old man charged in woman's 2016 murder
INDIANAPOLIS — A 23-year-old man is facing murder charges for the death of a woman who was killed more than six years ago. Police found the body of 41-year-old Angela Wright in the street in the 3000 block of Nowland Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis early in the morning of July 14, 2016. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene with apparent trauma to her head.
WISH-TV
Coroner identifies two men killed at Plainfield hotel shooting
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The two men who were shot and killed Saturday at a Plainfield hotel have been identified, according to the Hendricks County Coroner. At 9:35 p.m. Saturday the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the White House Suites hotel in the 2600 block of East Main Street. That’s 2.5 miles west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Police Believe A Cold Case Can Be Solved
The unsolved murder of IU honor student more than 40 years ago is back in the news today. 20-year-old Ann Louise Harmeier was headed to Bloomington on September 12, 1977, when her car died near Martinsville. Authorities discovered the car a short time later but there was no sign of the co-ed. Harmeier’s body was found five weeks later and an autopsy revealed she had been strangled. Officers with the Indiana State Police believe this cold case can be solved and are asking for help from the public. You can contact the Bloomington State Police Post if you have any information.
