ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Foreign leaders attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral have been advised to fly commercial and will be bussed in groups: 'Can you imagine Joe Biden on the bus?'

By Isabella Zavarise
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gQmz6_0hrTY4Hn00
The Britain national flag flies full mast, after the Proclamation of the new King, at Westminster Abbey on September 10, 2022, two days after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. - King Charles III pledged to follow his mother's example of "lifelong service" in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth on Friday, after ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Foreign leaders attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral have been advised to fly commercial.
  • They have also been banned from using helicopters, according to documents obtained by Politico.
  • The Queen's funeral is set for September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London.

Foreign leaders and their spouses attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in London on September 19 have been advised to fly to the UK on commercial flights and are banned from using helicopters, according to documents obtained by Politico.

The documents from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office were sent from the UK to embassies, the outlet reported. The FCDO anticipates the funeral service will be at capacity, so no more than one representative per country and their spouse will be invited to attend.

The department said it "regrets that, because of limited space at the state funeral service and associated events, no other members of the principal guest's family, staff or entourage may be admitted."

The FCDO advised funeral attendees to fly commercial "where possible" because London Heathrow airport will not have private flight arrangements or aircraft parking, despite the airport normally accommodating private jets. The department also banned helicopter transfers between airports because of the volume of flights.

World leaders were also told they will be bussed in groups to the funeral at Westminster Abbey and cannot use their own state cars to attend the service, Politico reported.

One unnamed foreign ambassador sent a message to Politico reporters on WhatsApp on Sunday, saying: "Can you imagine Joe Biden on the bus?"

Preparing for an event like this also comes with security concerns. Next weekend's premier league soccer games might be postponed due to a lack of police resources that may be diverted to the funeral, according to iNews.

Politico reported that an FCDO document detailing logistics for those traveling to the service from abroad says "multiple and comprehensive layers of security will be in place across London and at all the official venues used for the state funeral and associated events."

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at 96 years old, ending an era for the UK. Her son, now King Charles III, attended his accession ceremony on Saturday.

The Queen's coffin is currently being transported from Balmoral, Scotland, where she died, to London. Along the way, the hearse will make multiple stops in Scotland, before reaching the Palace of Holyroodhouse, which is the official residence of the monarch in Scotland, the BBC reported.

After the monarch's funeral, the Queen will reach her final resting place in Windsor Castle next to her late husband, Prince Philip who died in April 2021 at age 99.

Comments / 422

irishjack
4d ago

Biden will be flown on Air Force one to a US Military base in England. he'll be driven in in a Secret Service limousine they bring with them. US security won't have it any other way.

Reply(82)
100
Tony Scott
4d ago

With all these nuts out here you want world leaders to ride in groups on a regular bus with no protection. Don't do it, this is a setup for failure.

Reply(7)
49
wheresmine
4d ago

Can you see Biden and his group singing; the wheels on the bus go round and round, round and round, and so on. Maybe 99 bottles of geritol on the wall, drink one down pass it around blah blah blah

Reply(10)
52
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Daily Mail

‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut

A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Heathrow Airport#British Royal Family#Uk#Development Office#Fcdo
Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin wins race to be first world leader to congratulate King Charles III - eight years after new monarch compared Russian leader to Hitler

Vladimir Putin was the first world leader to congratulate King Charles III after his Accession Ceremony on Saturday. The Russian President and the new King have had a particularly frosty relationship over the years, beginning in 2014 when Charles likened Putin to Adolf Hitler. The then-prince made the withering assessment...
POLITICS
The List

Vladimir Putin Faces Major Backlash After Paying Tribute To The Queen

Messages of condolences and tributes have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Russian president Vladimir Putin was no different, despite the tenuous relationship between Russia and the United Kingdom. In a letter to King Charles III, Putin penned that the queen...
U.K.
International Business Times

Belarusian President Lukashenko's Son Flies To Tel Aviv, Israel 'Unaware Of His Presence'

Viktor Lukashenko, the son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, landed in Israel on Monday. Though Alexander Lukashenko and his son and national security adviser Viktor Lukashenko have been sanctioned by the West for aiding Russia's war on Ukraine, Israel has not formally sanctioned them. Viktor Lukashenko departed Minsk on Monday...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Pictured: Wife of millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, who he dumped for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee after she was welcomed into their family home following Russian invasion

A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee who moved in with them at their family home. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after she moved into the couple's Surrey estate following the Russian invasion.
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Business Insider

613K+
Followers
40K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy