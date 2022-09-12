ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmie Akesson leads Sweden's soaring far-right

By Alma COHEN, Jonathan NACKSTRAND
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9EzF_0hrTXxGw00
The leader of the Sweden Democrats, Jimmie Akesson (R), celebrates at the party's election night gathering in Nacka, near Stockholm /AFP

As leader of the far-right Sweden Democrats, Jimmie Akesson has steered his party from "pariah" to heavyweight whose support is indispensable if the right-wing bloc wants to govern after Sunday's election.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats soared to become the country's second-biggest party in the legislative vote, garnering 20.7 percent with 94 percent of electoral districts counted.

With his impeccably coiffed brown hair, glasses and neatly-trimmed beard, the casually-dressed 43-year-old looks like your average Swede.

That's par for the course for someone who in 17 years as party leader has transformed an often-violent neo-Nazi movement known as "Keep Sweden Swedish" into a nationalist party with a flower as its logo.

"He wants to give the impression that he's an ordinary guy... who grills sausages, talks normally and goes on charter trips to the Canary Islands", Jonas Hinnfors, a political science professor at Gothenburg University, told AFP.

"He does everything he can to not come across as an intellectual or well-educated," he added.

Akesson was raised in a middle-class family with an entrepreneur father and a mother who worked as a nursing assistant in Solvesborg, a town of 9,000 people in southern Sweden.

It was there, in rural Scania's small towns and farmsteads, that SD built its stronghold, amid concerns about the heavily immigrant-populated city of Malmo nearby.

- 'Zero tolerance' -

Akesson joined the Sweden Democrats in the 1990s after a disappointing teenage stint in the main right-wing party, the conservative Moderates.

After leaving Lund University without a degree, he took over the SD party leadership in 2005, when voter support was steadily around one percent.

The party underwent a major makeover, replacing its blue-and-yellow torch logo with an anemone, and vowing to rid itself of its racist and violent roots.

It later announced a "zero tolerance" policy against racism in 2012, though critics regularly denounce the attempts as superficial.

In August, an investigative report by Swedish research group Acta Publica found that 289 politicians from parties represented in parliament were involved in either racist or Nazi activities, a large majority of them -- 214 -- from the Sweden Democrats.

Controversies regularly flare over the party's errant members, but it has managed to steadily climb in the polls nonetheless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9ila_0hrTXxGw00
In his 17 years as party leader Akesson has transformed an often-violent neo-Nazi movement into a nationalist party with a flower as its logo /AFP

It won 5.7 percent of votes when it entered parliament in 2010, 12.9 percent in 2014 when it became Sweden's third biggest party in parliament, and 17.5 percent in 2018.

Its rise has come alongside Sweden's heavy immigration. The country of 10.3 million people has welcomed around half a million asylum seekers in the past decade.

The party has stolen voters from both the conservative Moderates as well as the Social Democrats, especially among working class men.

In addition, the fight against crime, which has long been one of the party's main issues, was for the first time one of voters' top concerns in Sunday's election amid a soaring rise in gang shootings.

"I think (our success) can be explained by the fact that people don't think the other parties take their problems seriously", Akesson told AFP at an election rally in Stockholm in August.

- 'The most influence' -

Akesson, who once said Muslims were "the biggest foreign threat since World War II", has over the years watered down the party's rhetoric and policies, like other nationalist parties in Europe, according to analysts.

Once in favour of a "Swexit", the party in 2019 abandoned the idea of leaving the European Union due to a lack of public support.

And while other European far-right parties have expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, SD has come out in favour of Ukraine in the war and expressed support for Sweden's NATO membership bid, a notion it had opposed until Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

According to Hinnfors, the Sweden Democrats have gone from a party "that says no to everything to a party that considers the parliamentary situation and is beginning to see where they can have the most influence, possibly cooperate, and make the fewest possible compromises".

Akesson's meteoric career success has, however, taken its toll.

In 2014, he admitted to an online gambling addiction, and then took a six-month leave from politics after suffering from burnout.

A fan of crime novels and whose favourite foods are pizza and fries, Akesson is divorced and has an eight-year-old son.

AFP

China's Xi, Russia's Putin challenge world order at regional summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for a shake-up of the world order as they met with Asian leaders Friday for a summit challenging Western influence. The meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in ex-Soviet Uzbekistan brought Putin and Xi together with the leaders of SCO members India, Pakistan, and four Central Asian nations, as well as the presidents of Iran and Turkey.
POLITICS
AFP

'Help us': Last few residents hold on in Donbas ghost town

In the eastern Ukrainian village of Bohorodychne -- which means 'where God was born' -- the golden domes of the church have fallen down. The church was blown up in one of the many shellings the village has seen as it was taken and retaken several times by Russian and Ukrainian troops fighting for the Donbas.
POLITICS
AFP

EU plans 'comprehensive reform' of electricity market

The EU plans a "deep and comprehensive" reform of the electricity market to cope with an energy crisis spurred by Russia's war in Ukraine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday. As for Russia, the EU chief signalled that the bloc would maintain its sanctions pressure on Russia as long as it waged its war in Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Xi vows backing for Kazakhstan in first trip since pandemic

China's President Xi Jinping was in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan Wednesday on his first trip abroad since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, ahead of a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Xi, during his three-day visit to Central Asia, is scheduled to attend a summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders in Uzbekistan, where he is expected to meet with Putin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Ukraine's Zelensky vows 'victory' on visit to liberated Kharkiv region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday promised "victory" on a visit to the strategic city of Izyum that was recently recaptured from Russia by Kyiv's army in a lightning counter-offensive. Zelensky said Wednesday that Russia's occupation of Crimea -- annexed by Moscow in 2014 -- was a "tragedy" and promised that his forces would eventually recapture the peninsula.
POLITICS
AFP

US says Russia has sent $300 mn to meddle in elections

Russia has covertly sent at least $300 million to foreign political parties and candidates in more than two dozen countries since 2014 in bids to gain influence, a declassified US intelligence assessment said Tuesday.  A demarche, or internal statement, from the State Department to US missions around the world said that Russia had a two-fold strategy -- boosting favored candidates' fortunes but also gaining influence inside political parties.
ELECTIONS
AFP

