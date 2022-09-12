Read full article on original website
New community playground could be useful during winter
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island community fieldhouse has a new playground for kids and it was installed right before the state fair. The indoor playground on the north side of the building featured enclosed climbing stairs, slides, bumpers, and some obstacle courses. The state fair said they saw the playground being used extensively by families and the city hoped the space will be put to good use in the coming months.
Spray drone brings innovation to the farm
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days has demonstrated tractors that drive themselves and now drones take to the sky, spraying fields while farmers enjoy a cup of coffee. Jim Love of Beck's Hybrids said the company works with Hylio spray drones. He said they do all the planning...
GI City Council votes on former vets home housing project
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A long awaited project is in the works at the former Grand Island Veterans Home campus. The Grand Island City Council voted on a measure to update housing. Their mission is to honor the veterans, seniors and families by revitalizing the historic campus into a...
Husker Harvest Days: GTA Insurance
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Farming carries a lot of risk and there are steps farmers can take to manage that. Steve white has more in this interview sponsored by GTA Insurance at Husker Harvest Days.
Autonomous systems usher in future of farming with driverless tractor, spreaders
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — You can't take the farmer out of the farm but technology may soon usher in a new era of agriculture. “I would have never thought this was possible,” said Ben Sees of Raven. Even farmers who have grown up with autosteer tractors never thought...
Quick Bites: After School Banana Sushi
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares an easy after-school snack. Freeze Dried Strawberries (crushed) 1.Spread about 2 Tablespoons of peanut or nut butter all over the tortilla shell. 2.Peel and place banana into the center of the tortilla shell. 3.Tightly roll tortilla around the banana. 4.Slice into...
GI City Council declares Conestoga Mall substandard and blighted
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island has been declared substandard and bighted by the Grand Island City Council. A study was done and found that overall, 80% of the structures in the mall area are in average condition or worse. If officially declared, the city plans to take on redevelopment proposals for the area to make use of vacant spaces in the mall and parking lots.
Hastings names city administrator finalists
HASTINGS, Neb. — The City of Hastings has named the four finalist for the city administrator position. Shawn Metcalf, city manager and CEO for Rawlins, Wyoming. Eric Rindfleisch, city administrator for Onalaska, Wisconsin. Matthew Schmitz, director of community and economic development in Lansing, Kansas. The city council had narrowed...
What to expect this year at the 2022 Husker Harvest Days
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — The 2022 Husker Harvest Days kicked off Tuesday morning. Show Manager Matt Jungmann has more on what people can expect this year.
Two Iowans charged after traffic stop near Kearney finds drugs, children inside vehicle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Iowa residents have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located numerous drugs and two children inside their vehicle. Carl Emerson, 34, of Fairfax, Iowa, is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of 28 to 139 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of committing intentional child abuse – no injury.
Farming Today with KRVN, September 14, 2022
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines at Husker Harvest Days. Monitor your livestock tank’s water levels with Water Rat! This simple piece of technology offers livestock producers peace of mind by notifying them if their tanks are running low. It simply sends a notification to your phone or computer!
One transported to hospital, two cats die following Kearney house fire
KEARNEY, Neb. — One person was taken to the hospital and two cats died following a house fire Monday night in Kearney. According to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called just before 9:30 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1000 block of F Avenue. Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from one side of a duplex. When they entered the home, they found smoke and heat in the back bedroom of the home.
Day 4: Francisco Hernandez-Corona Murder Trial
LEXINGTON, Neb. — Thursday marked day four of a murder trial stemming from a drive-by shooting incident that took place July 2021. Key witnesses took the stand Wednesday, in the murder trial of Francisco Hernandez-Corona. He is charged with first degree murder and a weapons count in the shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington.
Hastings man dies in crash near Glenvil
GLENVIL, Neb. — A Hastings man has died following a crash Sunday night near Glenvil. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of Roads B and 312, northwest of Glenvil for a report of a crash between a van and a motorcycle.
Wallace man facing federal charge for Gothenburg bank robbery takes plea deal
GOTHENBURG, Neb. — A Wallace man facing a federal charge of robbing a Gothenburg bank has taken a plea deal. According to federal court records, Wesley Cassidy, 26, withdrew his not guilty plea and pled guilty to one count of armed bank robbery. Court records say Gothenburg Police were...
