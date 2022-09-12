Sebastian Fundora has the right idea. In an era where top contenders are willing to sacrifice ring activity and momentum just to wait out a title shot, the unbeaten 24-year-old has no desire to sit on his lead. While he presently serves as the WBC mandatory challenger and interim junior middleweight titlist for undisputed champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19KOs), Fundora realizes it’s a deep queue with four such fighters guaranteed a shot at the division’s top prize.

