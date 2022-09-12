Read full article on original website
Team USA Advances Six To Finals of 2022 USA Boxing International Invitational
Team USA advanced six boxers and earned seven bronze medals during today’s semifinal bouts of the 2022 USA Boxing International Invitational in Pueblo, Colo. Emilio Garcia (Laredo, Texas) once again started off Team USA strong by taking all five judges’ cards in all three rounds against Rongyao Bai of China to set up a final bout against fellow American Jonathan Mansour (San Diego, Calif.), who advanced by way of walkover over Vershaun Lee (Rock Island, Ill.).
Ammo Williams Aims For 'Unforgettable' Performance on Canelo-Golovkin Card
Austin Williams has got his career back on track and targeting the big guns at Middleweight – but first, must see off Kieron Conway as he looks to claim back-to-back vacant titles on the undercard of the epic trilogy clash between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night (September 17).
Fundora: Once Title Opportunity Presents Itself, I'm Going To Take That Chance
Sebastian Fundora has the right idea. In an era where top contenders are willing to sacrifice ring activity and momentum just to wait out a title shot, the unbeaten 24-year-old has no desire to sit on his lead. While he presently serves as the WBC mandatory challenger and interim junior middleweight titlist for undisputed champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19KOs), Fundora realizes it’s a deep queue with four such fighters guaranteed a shot at the division’s top prize.
Photos: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva - Face To Face at Phoenix Presser
Jake “The Problem Child” Paul continued to express his admiration for Anderson “The Spider” Silva during the second leg of the pair’s press tour on Tuesday, even following the combat sports legend on Instagram, during an event at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., site of their mega fight on Saturday, October 29 on SHOWTIME PPV. (photos by Esther Lin)
Callum Walsh vs. Delen Parsley on November 3 at Montebello Country Club
Fast-Rising Irish Star ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (4-0, 3 KO’s), of Cork, Ireland, will face Brooklyn, N.Y. native Delen ‘The Sniper’ Parsley (13-1, 4 KO’s) in the eight-round, junior middleweight main event on Thursday, November 3 at The Quiet Cannon/ Montebello Country Club and broadcast live internationally on UFC FIGHT PASS, (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT).
