Charlotte, NC

thecharlottepost.com

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
DURHAM, NC
Charlotte put on a really great show for HBCU football and and fans

Charlotte put on a really great show for HBCU football and and fans. Duke's Mayo Classic went all out for Aggies and Eagles. North Carolina A&T football fans are already calling for coach Sam Washington’s job after losing to rival North Carolina Central in a nonconference game. I don’t...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NC attorney general announces settlement money to kick opioid addiction

NC attorney general announces settlement money to kick opioid addiction. Josh Stein: Underserved communities will be a priority. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced a $26 billion agreement with drugmakers to address the state's response to the opioid crisis. Opioid abuse has increased dramatically across the United States. North...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

