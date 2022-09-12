‘Chevalier’ Review: An Electric Kelvin Harrison Jr. Can’t Quite Save The Biopic Clichés Of A Revisionist Black Mozart [TIFF]

Read full article on original website
Martin Scorsese Remembers Jean-Luc Godard & Says His Films “Feel More Necessary & Alive Than Ever”
As you’re probably aware at this point, acclaimed filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard passed away earlier this week at the age of 91. The exact details of his passing have been kept private, but it is being reported that he used assisted suicide to end his own life. And as you might expect, when the world found out about Godard’s passing, people quickly showed their love for the filmmaker and his influence on cinema.
‘The Young Arsonists’ Review: Sheila Pye’s Striking Feature Debut Wants To Burn It All Down [TIFF]
#MeToo has done a lot of good for culture in the five years since the movement’s birth. But there’s bad to take with that good, too, like the endless and awkward sloganeering that commodified the cause as a series of catchphrases: Dismantle the patriarchy; smash the patriarchy; burn down the patriarchy. The last of these, at least, fell out of popular use after Daenerys Targaryen’s blazing heel turn in the “Game of Thrones” finale, because no one wants the necessary work of breaking up macho monopolies over levers of power associated with the indiscriminate incineration of innocent men, women, and children.
‘Barbie’: Saoirse Ronan Is “Gutted” She Won’t Be In Greta Gerwig’s Upcoming Film Due To Scheduling Conflicts
After “Lady Bird” and “Little Women,” it’d only make sense for Saoirse Ronan to reunite with Greta Gerwig for her upcoming “Barbie.” And that was the plan until scheduling conflicts got in the way. But, due to that, unfortunately, Gerwig won’t be a “Barbie” girl next year.
‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Review: Netflix Adaptation Is A Chilling Piece Of Anti-War Filmmaking [TIFF]
Adapted from Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel of the same name, Edward Berger’s take on “All Quiet On The Western Front” is a chilling piece of anti-war filmmaking with a star-making turn from Felix Kammerer in the lead role of young Paul Bäumer, who learns the hard way that war is hell.
‘Viking’ Review: Stéphane Lafleur’s Latest Matches Absurdism With Shocking Beauty [TIFF]
Can you get the same satisfaction from a round of “NBA 2K” as you can from dunking in real life? Is a trip to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park good enough to check off “African safari” on your bucket list? Does pelting your brother-in-law’s best man with paintballs at the bachelor party make you a combat veteran? Look away if you don’t want to spoil the answers, but: No, no, and no, and puttering around a Quonset hut pretending to be an astronaut isn’t the same thing as hitching a rocket to Mars, either. “Viking,” the latest project from criminally slept on Canadian filmmaker Stéphane Lafleur, tackles formulations of these questions couched in the astronaut scenario.
‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ Review: Patronizing Romantic Comedy Takes Aim At Arranged Marriages [TIFF]
Shekhar Kapur’s first film since 2007’s “Elizabeth: The Golden Age,” itself a sequel to his Best Picture nominated “Elizabeth” from 1998, curiously sees the filmmaker shifting from prestige period drama to lighter romantic comedy fare with “What’s Love Got To Do With It?”. Written by Jemima Khan (producer of “Impeachment: American Crime Story”), the film stars Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”) as Zoe, a documentarian making a film about the “assisted” marriage of Kaz (Shazad Latif, “Star Trek: Discovery”), the proverbial boy next door. Wearing its influences on its sleeve, the rom-com aims to show where arranged marriage traditions and modern dating habits can fit in a multicultural modern Britain. Unfortunately, it can’t shake the screenwriter’s white gaze.
‘The Maiden’: Graham Foy’s Feature Debut Looks For The Magic But Fails To Capture It [TIFF]
What does the title of Graham Foy‘s “The Maiden” mean? The film’s early title card reveals that it’s a graffiti tag for Kyle (Justin Sluiter) and Colton (Marcel T. Jiminez), two friends in ’90s Calgary who litter their hometown with the marker. Wherever they go, so goes their signature, a sign for their presence at their high school, the half-built houses they loiter in, or the ravine they like to hang out at, with train tracks overhead. But by the end of Foy’s feature debut, when the tag also signifies an absence and perhaps the presence of something more, it’s clear that he wants this tag, and in turn, his film’s title, to resonate with significance for the audience. For Foy, this graffiti isn’t a marker so much as a potent symbol, something that activates various levels of importance for him and his movie.
Sam Mendes Thinks “It Would Be Wonderful” To Have A Female Director In The Bond Franchise
You could argue that Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond is highlighted by Sam Mendes’ “Skyfall.” Moreso than the other films over the actor’s tenure as 007, “Skyfall” seems to be the high watermark for the franchise in recent years. So, when you talk about where the James Bond franchise needs to go in the future, now that Craig is no longer involved, Mendes seems like a good person to ask.
The Best Movies to Buy or Stream This Week: ‘Blow Out,’ ‘The Lost City,’ ‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair,’ And More
Every Tuesday, discriminating viewers are confronted with a flurry of choices: new releases on disc and on demand, vintage and original movies on any number of streaming platforms, catalogue titles making a splash on Blu-ray or 4K. This twice-monthly column sifts through all of those choices to pluck out the movies most worth your time, no matter how you’re watching.
‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Trailer: John Lee Hancock Directs A Supernatural Stephen King Story Starring Jaeden Martell & Donald Sutherland
Who knows what happens in Stephen King’s mind, the author of such horror classics as “IT” and “The Shining.” It’s a mystery as to how King can conjure up such horrific tales, whether that be a lengthy novel or a short story. King’s latest big-screen adaptation comes from John Lee Hancock’s “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” a cautionary tale based on an unlikely friendship between a young boy and a reclusive billionaire in his 80s.
‘Confess, Fletch’: Jon Hamm & Director Greg Mottola On Remaking The Beloved Franchise, Chevy Chase Not Returning & More [The Discourse Podcast]
In today’s episode of The Discourse, host Mike DeAngelo puts on his “investigative reporter of some repute” hat and talks about Miramax’s latest release, “Confess, Fletch,” with the director Greg Mottola (“Superbad,” “Adventureland”) and star Jon Hamm (“Mad Men,” “Top Gun: Maverick”). In the film, Fletch (Hamm) finds himself as the prime suspect in a murder investigation, requiring him to revive his own investigative skills in order to track down the real murderer and his new girlfriend’s art collection.
Criterion’s December 2022 Titles Include A Michael Haneke Trilogy Box Set, ‘Cooley High’ & More
Cinephiles take note, it’s that good cineaste time of the month: The Criterion Collection has unveiled its latest line-up, this time for December to wrap up 2022. The boutique DVD-Blu-Ray label is ending the year with quite a bang, including two trilogy box sets—one from Austrian fear-meister Michael Haneke and one from the lesser-known Mai Zetterling, a Swedish actor turned director who worked with Ingmar Bergman and then started making her own films in the 1960s.
‘Inappropriate Behavior’: Bobby Cannavale To Star In Road Trip Comedy With Robert DeNiro, Rose Byrne, Vera Farmiga & More
Bobby Cannavale has a busy 2022 with “Blonde,” Netflix‘s “The Watcher,” and “Seriously Red” all coming out before the end of the year. Now he has his next project lined up: “Inappropriate Behavior,” a road-trip family comedy with a stacked ensemble cast.
‘The School For Good & Evil’ Trailer: Charlize Theron Keeps Her Magic Streak Going In New Netflix Film Directed By Paul Feig
Do you ever wonder where every great fairytale begins? Coming this fall, the new Netflix film “The School For Good & Evil” from director Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids”) and based on the string of novels by author Soman Chainani tries to answer those questions. The supernatural adventure...
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer: Naomi Ackie Stars In The Whitney Houston Music Biopic
Whitney Houston is getting the biopic treatment with “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” The highly anticipated film — from director Kasi Lemmons — covers the musical icon’s legendary life and her tragic death at age 48. It also promises to feature songs that built her career, while ensuring her status among beloved artists. “Bohemian Rhapsody” co-writer Anthony McCarten takes on writing duties; the screenwriter’s work extends to “The Theory of Everything” as well as “Darkest Hour.”
James Cameron Believes The 3D Trend Is “Not Over” & Likens It To The Advent Of Color Films
Typically, when a film sequel arrives, people just assume they know what they’re going to get. Especially nowadays, there are sequels around every corner. But in the case of “Avatar” and the upcoming sequel, ‘The Way of Water,’ there are so many questions about the film. Is it too late for a sequel, as it’s been 13 years since the original? Will it break records at the box office? And do people even care about 3D cinema anymore? Obviously, we don’t know the answers to the first two questions, but James Cameron definitely believes the answer to the third question is a resounding “Yes.”
‘Corsage’ Trailer: Vicky Krieps Is An Austrian Empress In Marie Kreutzer’s Award-Winning Drama
While she might not have the same A-list status in the US as someone like Jennifer Lawrence, Vicky Krieps is easily one of the best actors working today. After her breakout role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread,” Krieps has been one of the most consistent performers, delivering one astounding performance after another. So, it means a lot when reviews for “Corsage” started to say that it might be Krieps’ best role yet.
Shawn Levy Has Talked With Ryan Reynolds About A ‘Stranger Things’/’Deadpool’ Crossover
When you look at the biggest franchises on TV and film, you wouldn’t be wrong to say that TV is dominated by “Stranger Things” and film is dominated by Marvel Studios. In the middle of both of those worlds rests filmmaker Shawn Levy, who is one of the producers of “Stranger Things” and the director of the upcoming “Deadpool 3.” And, apparently, the filmmaker is taking notes and trying to figure out how to bring those two worlds together.
‘Wildflower’ Review: Kiernan Shipka Gets Her Own ‘CODA’ In A Gentle Comedy About A Unique Family [TIFF]
In 2020, the filmmaker Matt Smukler — his most widely seen work then a Deutsche Telekom ad campaign starring Justin Bieber — completed a short about his wife’s sister’s family. Sheila Stahl and her husband Mike weren’t so different from any other small-town couple, a pair of good Christians gratefully receiving the daily pleasures of their hobbies (stock car racing, arts and crafts), their comfy recliners, and each other’s company. Smukler only began working on the project as a favor to their daughter Christina, who wanted a video that could show college admissions boards the unique challenges and rewards of her home life.
‘Gran Turismo’: David Harbour To Star In Neill Blomkamp’s Video Game Film
The curse of the video game movie seems to be officially over. Well, maybe not in terms of quality control, but at least these video game movies like “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Uncharted,” and “Mortal Kombat” seem to be nabbing audiences. So, now the folks at Sony are moving full speed ahead on a film based on the “Gran Tourismo” video game franchise, and they got “Stranger Things”/“Black Widow” actor David Harbour to sign on to star.
