Brown Daily Herald
FEMA awards Brown nearly $4 million
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse the University nearly $4 million for costs incurred in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic — namely expenses from its testing services — through FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, according to an Aug. 29 news release. The $3,961,745 of funding will...
Brown Daily Herald
Graduate students present findings on pulmonary fibrosis, Alzheimer’s disease
At the Providence Area Aging Research Forum this Tuesday, researchers presented two papers — one on pulmonary fibrosis and one on Alzheimer’s disease, which are the sixth and seventh biggest causes of death in the U.S. respectively. PAARF, hosted monthly by the Brown University Center on the Biology...
Brown Daily Herald
Incumbent McKee wins Democratic primary for governor, Smiley poised to become Providence's next mayor
This story is developing. Check back for updates. Incumbent Daniel McKee won the Democratic nomination for Rhode Island governor, the Associated Press projects, while Brett Smiley won the Democratic primary for Providence mayor, per The Boston Globe. Since Smiley will not face an opponent in the general election, he is presumed to replace outgoing Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza.
Brown Daily Herald
Brown researchers test ultrasound device for treating mood disorders
A team of University researchers is testing the use of noninvasive low-intensity ultrasound to treat mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety. Funded by the National Institutes of Health, this five year study at the Providence Veterans Affairs Medical Center is a first-in-human study, meaning that this treatment is being tested for the first time ever in a patient population.
