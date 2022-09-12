As the school year begins in full force, Charlottesville residents have likely noticed an increase in children walking to school in the mornings and back home in the afternoons. Local school systems have struggled to fill bus driver positions for years, but the start of this semester marks a dramatic decrease in staff — currently, only six drivers serve approximately 4,500 students in the Charlottesville City School System. While administrators search to fill empty positions, schools have expanded walk zones and are encouraging families to consider options such as biking or public transportation.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO