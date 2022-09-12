Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersGreenfield, IN
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
thebutlercollegian.com
Butler Sports Weekly Recap Sept. 7 – Sept. 13
The Butler women’s golf team after they won the Redbird Invitational in Normal, Ill on Sept. 12. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics. After a tough 1-0 loss to 22nd ranked Wisconsin, the Butler women’s soccer team came home to play Dayton. After going down 2-0, freshman midfielder Talia Sommer scored a goal in the 68th minute. Unfortunately, the team fell short 2-1 as that was the only goal they put in the net against the Flyers.
thebutlercollegian.com
All bark and all bite: Butler women’s soccer looks forward to a big year
The Butler women’s soccer team currently sit at 3-4 with one game to go before taking on the Big East. Photo by Claire Runkel. The goal for the Butler women’s soccer team is simple, they want to go after every possible title in the 2022 season. Co-head coach...
thebutlercollegian.com
Butler volleyball embraces underdog position in the Big East
Head coach Sharon Clark talks to the Butler volleyball team during a practice. Photo by Claire Runkel. JIA SKRUDLAND | SPORTS REPORTER | jskrudland@butler.edu. After starting the season strong with a 6-3 record, the Bulldogs are starting to gear up for competitive conference matches. They’ll wrap up non-conference play in the Bulldog Brawl at Hinkle starting Thursday, Sept. 15 before starting Big East play on Friday, Sept. 23 in Chicago against DePaul.
thebutlercollegian.com
“I’m here to cheer:” Being a BIPOC male cheerleader
Junior Kellen Newman holds a teammate on his shoulders during a practice. Photo by Lauren Hough. When you create the image of a cheerleader in your head, what usually comes to mind? Most people would visualize a white “female who is small in stature yet feminine; adheres to westernized notions of beauty; has long, often blonde hair that manages not to interfere with her athleticism … ”
thebutlercollegian.com
Bulldogs of Butler: Christian Vincent
1997 Butler University alum Christian Vincent has an extensive resume post-graduation, such as his recent Emmy nomination. Photo courtesy of Christian Vincent. EVA HALLMAN | STAFF REPORTER | ehallman@butler.edu. Members of the Butler community are achieving extraordinary things, both on and off campus. From first-years to alumni to administrators and...
thebutlercollegian.com
White nationalist group marches near campus
White nationalist group Patriot Front marches through downtown Indianapolis. Photo courtesy of WRTV. Last Saturday, Sept. 3, Patriot Front — a white nationalist group — marched through downtown Indianapolis with signs saying “Reclaim America” and “America for Sale.” The group chanted “life, liberty, victory” as they marched from the American Legion Mall to the Indianapolis Public Library and back.
