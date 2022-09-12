Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Related
Man injured in apparent Poplar Level drive-by shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured following an apparent drive-by shooting on an interstate in Louisville around midnight Thursday night. An off-duty Louisville Metro Police Department's Fifth Division officer was driving down I-264 East near the Breckenridge Lane Overpass when they were flagged down by a motorist, according to a press release.
‘I just need answers’: Louisville father wants answers as to how toddler died
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The autopsy results for 21-month-old Lenix Stanciel left his father with more questions than answers. “The whole situation surrounding my son’s passing doesn’t sit right with me at all,” Leroy Stanciel said. Louisville Metro Police reported that Lenix suddenly died on March 21...
Workplace accident leaves 1 person seriously injured at Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following a workplace accident at a restaurant on South Hurstbourne Parkway earlier this week. According to Louisville Metro Police, around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the department's Sixth Division responded to the 4600 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway on a report of a person down.
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested after double homicide in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly helping a suspect who fatally shot two people Saturday afternoon near a closed nightclub in the Russell neighborhood. According to his arrest report, 31-year-old Maurice Gibson drove a murder suspect away from a deadly shooting on 26th and Cedar...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKU student charged with terroristic threatening after fake bomb threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Western Kentucky University (WKU) student has been arrested after she admitted to police that she had sent in a fake bomb threat on campus. On Wednesday, authorities were responding to a possible explosive device that was discovered on near Cherry Hall. Nearby buildings were evacuated and classes were postponed while police investigated.
Wave 3
Identity of S. 7th Street homicide victim released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man shot and killed early Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been released. Jesse Workman, 36, died of a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. September 11 in the 2100 block of S. 7th Street.
LMPD announces second impound lot amnesty period for vehicle owners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) announced today a second impound lot amnesty period for vehicle owners. As Louisville Metro Government continues to work towards mitigating tow lot overcrowding, the city will offer a second amnesty period which will begin on Sept. 19 and go until Sept. 23.
Family says Louisville man killed in Beechmont shooting was 'caring'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since the beginning of 2022, Louisville Metro Police said the city has seen 121 homicides. Five of them happened over the weekend, with each one leaving a family to grieve. "It was last night," Dylan Reynolds recalled. "I was actually riding through the neighborhood. I was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 teens charged in fatal stabbing of 22-year-old man in Louisville park
A 17-year-old Louisville girl has been charged with murder after a 22-year-old Alliance man was found stabbed in the chest in Wildwood Park in Louisville Tuesday and later died, according to police.
Judge rules former LMPD officer violated teen's constitutional rights during 2018 traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal judge has determined that a Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officer violated a teenager's rights during a viral traffic stop in 2018. In his ruling on Thursday, Judge Greg Stivers says former LMPD officer Kevin Crawford violated Tae-Ahn Lea's fourth amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure.
Authorities cancel 'Operation Return Home' alert for missing 23-year-old Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operation Return Home has been canceled for a missing 23-year-old man last seen in southwest Louisville. LMPD says Hunter Ceralde was found safe early Wednesday morning and is being reuinted with loved ones. No other details were made available, police said. Earlier this week, police...
Elizabethtown Police integrating 'Flock' cameras to help solve crimes
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Another police department in Kentucky will be integrating a new surveillance system to help police officers solve crimes. Elizabethtown Police Department will soon place "Flock" cameras around the city, according to a press release. The Flock safety system can read license plates and identify missing or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for fatal shooting in Beechmont neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was charged with murder in connection with a Sunday night shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 51-year-old Laron Spalding was taken into custody Monday morning. The shooting took place around 8 p.m....
wdrb.com
2 rushed to hospital after shooting near Churchill Downs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot on Monday evening near Churchill Downs. Officers with LMPD's Fourth Division were called to the shooting in the 800 block of Beecher Street, near Bellevue Avenue, just after 5 p.m., according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.
Kelly Goodlett named in new civil lawsuit by Breonna Taylor's neighbors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Breonna Taylor's neighbors are now suing another former Louisville Metro Police officer who pleaded guilty to federal charges in late August. Chelsey Napper and Cody Etherton filed the new civil lawsuit against Kelly Goodlett on Tuesday, weeks after she pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge.
'We weren't hampering the scene at all': Indiana parents feel they were wrongfully arrested
MADISON, Ind. — The parents of a Madison, Indiana man are outraged after they feel they were wrongfully arrested. Their son was seriously injured after he crashed his ATV. When his parents rushed to him at the scene, it ended with them in handcuffs. A rainy night, and a...
Gas station carjacking ends in suspect shooting himself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in critical condition after police officials say he stole a car at a gas station, abandoned the vehicle at a Kroger, then shot himself while attempting to flee from law enforcement officers. Louisville Metro Police Department Third Division officers were dispatched around...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Charged With Murder
A Louisville man is facing murder charges after police accused him of shooting and killing another man early Sunday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at 7th Street near Algonquin Parkway, according to Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis. When officers arrived, they found a...
Kentucky Kingdom partners with LMPD to host annual swift water rescue training
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Here in Kentuckiana, some Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers are spending the day learning and practicing new life saving techniques when it comes to swift water rescues and flash flood emergencies. And they're doing it in a place that might be familiar: Kentucky Kingdom!. “An...
Wave 3
Search underway for suspects in ‘suspicious’ Bullitt County fires
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators are seeking leads to find the person or persons responsible for several overnight fires in northern Bullitt County that are considered suspicious in origin. Zoneton firefighters were called out to fight the fires early Monday morning between midnight and 4:44 a.m. Rich Carlson, spokesman for...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0