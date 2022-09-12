ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

Man injured in apparent Poplar Level drive-by shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured following an apparent drive-by shooting on an interstate in Louisville around midnight Thursday night. An off-duty Louisville Metro Police Department's Fifth Division officer was driving down I-264 East near the Breckenridge Lane Overpass when they were flagged down by a motorist, according to a press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man arrested after double homicide in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly helping a suspect who fatally shot two people Saturday afternoon near a closed nightclub in the Russell neighborhood. According to his arrest report, 31-year-old Maurice Gibson drove a murder suspect away from a deadly shooting on 26th and Cedar...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Beechmont, KY
City
Louisville, KY
WHAS11

WKU student charged with terroristic threatening after fake bomb threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Western Kentucky University (WKU) student has been arrested after she admitted to police that she had sent in a fake bomb threat on campus. On Wednesday, authorities were responding to a possible explosive device that was discovered on near Cherry Hall. Nearby buildings were evacuated and classes were postponed while police investigated.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Identity of S. 7th Street homicide victim released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man shot and killed early Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been released. Jesse Workman, 36, died of a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. September 11 in the 2100 block of S. 7th Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Online Crime#Violent Crime#Metro Police#E Wampum Avenue#Uofl Hospital#Crime Tip Portal#Android
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdrb.com

Louisville man arrested for fatal shooting in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was charged with murder in connection with a Sunday night shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 51-year-old Laron Spalding was taken into custody Monday morning. The shooting took place around 8 p.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 rushed to hospital after shooting near Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot on Monday evening near Churchill Downs. Officers with LMPD's Fourth Division were called to the shooting in the 800 block of Beecher Street, near Bellevue Avenue, just after 5 p.m., according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Gas station carjacking ends in suspect shooting himself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in critical condition after police officials say he stole a car at a gas station, abandoned the vehicle at a Kroger, then shot himself while attempting to flee from law enforcement officers. Louisville Metro Police Department Third Division officers were dispatched around...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Man Charged With Murder

A Louisville man is facing murder charges after police accused him of shooting and killing another man early Sunday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at 7th Street near Algonquin Parkway, according to Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis. When officers arrived, they found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Search underway for suspects in ‘suspicious’ Bullitt County fires

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators are seeking leads to find the person or persons responsible for several overnight fires in northern Bullitt County that are considered suspicious in origin. Zoneton firefighters were called out to fight the fires early Monday morning between midnight and 4:44 a.m. Rich Carlson, spokesman for...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy