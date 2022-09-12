Read full article on original website
Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen CarOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal landsPolarbearOregon State
Port of Alsea Terminates Shop Lease With Shrimp DaddyOregon Coast Breaking NewsAlsea, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia Football looks to bounce back at home against Old Dominion
Virginia suffered its first loss of the Coach Tony Elliott era Saturday, 24-3 at Illinois, extending its four game losing streak against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents. Now, the Cavaliers (1-1, 0-0 ACC) will return to Scott Stadium looking to avenge that loss and beat Old Dominion (1-1, 0-0 Sun Belt). The Monarchs are coming off a nationally televised week one upset of rival Virginia Tech at home 20-17 and a loss at East Carolina last week, 39-21.
UV Cavalier Daily
No. 5 Virginia women's soccer draws against in-state foe VCU
The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team battled in-state rival Virginia Commonwealth University in its last non-conference match of the regular season on a wet Sunday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium. After 90 minutes, neither team was able to score as the Rams (2-1-5, 0-0 A10) fought valiantly against the Cavaliers (7-0-1, 0-0 ACC).
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia volleyball splits pair of matches against Charlotte
The Virginia volleyball team returned to Memorial Gymnasium over the weekend for their home-opening series with Charlotte. In a pair of highly competitive matches Friday and Saturday that each went to a fifth set, the Cavaliers (6-2, 0-0 ACC) split the two contests with the 49ers (6-4, 0-0 C-USA). Virginia...
UV Cavalier Daily
No. 9 Virginia field hockey falls to No. 1 Northwestern on the road
Virginia traveled to Evanston, Ill. Sunday, where they were edged 3-2 by the reigning NCAA champions, Northwestern. The Cavaliers (3-2, 0-0 ACC) fought hard against the formidable Wildcats (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten), but were outshot 11-17 and fell short of equalizing the game. In the first quarter, Northwestern struck first...
UV Cavalier Daily
Top 10 reasons to be excited for fall
Finally, we won’t be sweating when we walk to class. The amount I sweat on my way to classes makes me want to shower twice every day. Stepping outside into weather that’s enjoyable — and not immeasurably humid — is refreshing. Additionally, fall sunsets and skies are gorgeous during the first couple of weeks once the air becomes crisp and the trees still have their colorful leaves.
UV Cavalier Daily
Charlottesville faces heightened bus driver shortage
As the school year begins in full force, Charlottesville residents have likely noticed an increase in children walking to school in the mornings and back home in the afternoons. Local school systems have struggled to fill bus driver positions for years, but the start of this semester marks a dramatic decrease in staff — currently, only six drivers serve approximately 4,500 students in the Charlottesville City School System. While administrators search to fill empty positions, schools have expanded walk zones and are encouraging families to consider options such as biking or public transportation.
UV Cavalier Daily
BOV Finance Subcommittee on Tuition votes to hold in-state undergraduate tuition flat
The Board of Visitors’ Finance Subcommittee on Tuition met Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Carruthers Hall and voted unanimously to hold tuition flat for all in-state undergraduate students at the University for the 2022-23 academic year. The proposal will next be voted on by the full Finance Committee and then the full board.
UV Cavalier Daily
Protesters demand stronger response to Sept. 7 hate crime
The Young Democratic Socialists of America at U.Va. organized a protest at 12 p.m. Monday on the South Lawn in response to the Sept. 7 hate crime at the same location, when an unknown suspect hung a noose around the neck of the Homer Statue. Students and community members came together to process the violent act and demand a stronger University response to acts of white supremacy.
UV Cavalier Daily
Honor Committee discusses CHI policy reform, faculty engagement with Honor
The Honor Committee discussed the Contributory Health Impairment policy and ways to increase faculty engagement with the Committee during its third meeting of the new academic year Sunday evening. 16 out of 23 members were in attendance. After brief comments and updates from school representatives, the Committee went into closed...
UV Cavalier Daily
University Medical Center Autonomic Dysfunction Clinic addresses the rise in dysautonomia patients following pandemic
As many as a third of COVID-19 survivors that did not require hospitalization now face long-term symptoms. A subset of “long-haul” COVID-19 patients have been diagnosed with a form of autonomic dysfunction. To combat this, two University Medical Center physicians — pediatric infectious diseases subspecialist Dr. Ina Stephens and pediatric cardiologist Dr. Dan Schneider — recently established a pediatric autonomic dysfunction clinic in the University Medical Center’s Battle Building.
