Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Are Reportedly Living In Separate Homes After Blowout Fight
After Gisele Bündchen and husband Tom Brady got tangled up in what a source labeled an "epic fight," the model furiously took off to Costa Rica on her own. And though she's since returned to Florida, she reportedly hasn't been back to their Tampa home, opting to stay in Miami instead.
'She'd Be Nuts Not To Revise It': Gisele Bündchen's Pals Urge Her To Renegotiate Prenup With Tom Brady Months Before Marriage Blowup
Months before her marriage issues with Tom Brady were made public, Gisele Bundchen's friends begged her to update their multimillion-dollar prenup. Radar has learned the supermodel's pals told her it was in her best interest to make changes to their agreement after Brady signed a $375 million deal with Fox Sports earlier this year.RadarOnline.com can report that Brady, 45, and Gisele, 42, inked an ironclad prenup before they tied the knot 13 years ago. The duo wasn't worth the combined $600 million+ net worth when they said "I do."After the Buccaneers quarterback added zeros to his cash flow by signing...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade
While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course
Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
Jerry Jones cuts Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade links with Dak Prescott update
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or look for a long-term replacement for Dak Prescott after his concerning hand injury in Week 1. They don’t need to anyway. When Prescott sustained the hand injury that was later revealed would require surgery and...
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Tom Brady hints at retirement as Gisele Bündchen says she has 'concerns' about him playing
Tom Brady remarked on his latest podcast appearance that he is "close to the end" of his NFL career as he continued to hint at his retirement.
Look: Erin Andrews Reveals What Tom Brady Smells Like
While on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews was asked about Tom Brady eventually joining the network. Andrews doesn't currently have any advice to share for Brady. She did, however, say that he always smells fantastic. "I don't feel like Tom Brady needs advice on...
New report gives update on Tom Brady, Gisele relationship
A new report published on Monday provided an update on the relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele. Brady’s personal life has been a topic of serious speculation ever since the Tampa Bay quarterback took an 11-day absence from training camp for “personal reasons.” Brady recently responded to a funny rumor about his absence. But the less-humorous belief is that Brady needed some personal time to manage his relationship with his wife and family.
Gisele Bündchen Gets Candid About Tom Brady Marriage Amid Reports of Relationship Troubles
Gisele Bündchen has her sights set on a new chapter in life. The 42-year-old model is opening up about her home life as a wife and mother -- addressing her marriage to NFL star Tom Brady amid reports of relationship troubles between the two -- while looking ahead to what the future holds for her own career.
Ex-NFL Quarterback Believes He's 'Motherf----r' Tom Brady Referenced
While on an episode of HBO's The Shop in 2021, Tom Brady made an interesting comment about a team passing up on him in free agency. Brady made headlines because he referred to an unnamed quarterback as a "motherf---er." Fans around the league were desperate to find out who he was talking about.
A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff
Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
Patrick Mahomes Shares Why He Wanted to Feature Daughter Sterling in 'Powerful' Oakley Commercial
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are parents to 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye Patrick Mahomes is opening up about the decision behind daughter Sterling's adorable cameo in his new Oakley commercial. On Monday, the NFL star appeared on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio, where he explained that Oakley initially came up with the idea for including Sterling in the ad. "Oakley came to me with the idea. If I was going to put Sterling and [sister] Mia in a commercial, I wanted it to be powerful," Mahomes shared....
