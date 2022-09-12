ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

RadarOnline

'She'd Be Nuts Not To Revise It': Gisele Bündchen's Pals Urge Her To Renegotiate Prenup With Tom Brady Months Before Marriage Blowup

Months before her marriage issues with Tom Brady were made public, Gisele Bundchen's friends begged her to update their multimillion-dollar prenup. Radar has learned the supermodel's pals told her it was in her best interest to make changes to their agreement after Brady signed a $375 million deal with Fox Sports earlier this year.RadarOnline.com can report that Brady, 45, and Gisele, 42, inked an ironclad prenup before they tied the knot 13 years ago. The duo wasn't worth the combined $600 million+ net worth when they said "I do."After the Buccaneers quarterback added zeros to his cash flow by signing...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade

While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
Footwear News

Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course

Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Reveals What Tom Brady Smells Like

While on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews was asked about Tom Brady eventually joining the network. Andrews doesn't currently have any advice to share for Brady. She did, however, say that he always smells fantastic. "I don't feel like Tom Brady needs advice on...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

New report gives update on Tom Brady, Gisele relationship

A new report published on Monday provided an update on the relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele. Brady’s personal life has been a topic of serious speculation ever since the Tampa Bay quarterback took an 11-day absence from training camp for “personal reasons.” Brady recently responded to a funny rumor about his absence. But the less-humorous belief is that Brady needed some personal time to manage his relationship with his wife and family.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff

Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
People

Patrick Mahomes Shares Why He Wanted to Feature Daughter Sterling in 'Powerful' Oakley Commercial

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are parents to 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye Patrick Mahomes is opening up about the decision behind daughter Sterling's adorable cameo in his new Oakley commercial. On Monday, the NFL star appeared on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio, where he explained that Oakley initially came up with the idea for including Sterling in the ad. "Oakley came to me with the idea. If I was going to put Sterling and [sister] Mia in a commercial, I wanted it to be powerful," Mahomes shared....
NFL
