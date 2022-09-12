Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLive.com
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 4
West Bloomfield hops into the top three of the Metro Detroit football rankings after Clarkston knocked off Rochester Adams. Of course, Clarkston makes a climb too. Here are the top 10 football teams in the Metro Detroit coverage area, along with the top 10 in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
MLive.com
How to get new Nike Air Zoom Pegasus shoes in MSU, Michigan colors
University of Michigan and Michigan State University fans can represent their favorite teams in a whole new way. Fanatics has released new University of Michigan and Michigan State University Nike Pegasus Shoes. Rock maize and blue Michigan Wolverine Pegasus 39, Pegasus 38, or Pegasus 37 Running Shoes. Or grab a pair of green and white State Spartans Nike Pegasus 39 Running Shoes while supplies last. Save up to 65% off sitewide. The 48-hour only sale ends soon.
This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan
There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Shawarma and More in Fenton
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Shawarma and More in Fenton. A cup of lentil soup served with lentils, onions and lemon juice lies on a tray at Shawarma and More in Fenton on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Shawarma and More is a new business in Fenton that serves Mediterranean cuisine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
recordpatriot.com
Powerball winner from Grand Rapids 'relieved' after $150K payout
A Grand Rapids woman plans to save for retirement after winning a $150,000 Powerball prize. Lisa Jekel's Powerball tickets matched the four white balls — 02-18-56-60-65 —in the Aug. 27 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Her payout multiplied to $150,000 because of the "Power Play," according to the Michigan Lottery in a press release announcing the win on Wednesday.
7 West Michigan Patios You Need To Enjoy Before Summer Ends
The days and nights are starting to get a little shorter, which is our first signal that wintertime will soon be taking over in West Michigan. So maybe it's time you get outside and enjoy some of the last rays of sunshine and warm weather that we have left in store at one of West Michigan's favorite patios.
The Oldest City in Michigan is Among The Oldest in the United States
The oldest city in Michigan was founded in 1668 by French missionaries. It's not only the oldest city in Michigan but one of the oldest cities in the entire United States. It's the second most populated city in Michigan's Upper Peninsula after Marquette. What is the Oldest City in Michigan?
fox2detroit.com
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
IN THIS ARTICLE
If the U.S. Got Nuked, You Wouldn’t Want to Be in Michigan
When I was a kid growing up the cold war was still a thing. That was until Rocky IV came out, and the cold war subsided. Sarcasm aside, nuclear war was something that was always on my mind as a kid growing up. Movies like War Games didn't help with the anxiety.
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
Detroit News
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
milwaukeeindependent.com
An Environmental Feud: Why a Lake Michigan seawall created more problems for downstream neighbors
Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff that provided a panoramic view of Lake Michigan’s endless horizon. But that priceless view may cost Spector more than he could have imagined as ongoing shoreline erosion edges his house ever closer to the bluff’s precipice and crashing waves below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head
Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
Scholten to appear on live interview after Gibbs drops out of West Michigan congressional debate
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — What was originally planned as a debate Tuesday night on WOOD-TV between Democrat Hillary Scholten and Republican John Gibbs will instead feature a half-hour, live interview with Scholten now that Gibbs has dropped out of the event. Scholten, an attorney from Grand Rapids who is...
Want a job with the best Michigan view? Work atop the Mackinac Bridge
ST. IGNACE, MI – Are you tired of your desk job? Why not try something with a better view?. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hiring workers to help maintain the Mackinac Bridge. Some of these positions include working atop the bridge’s 552-foot twin towers, which offer an unparalleled...
New Bill Says Daylight Savings Time Could Become Standard In Michigan
Daylight Savings Time has been a discussion point for the government for years, constantly changing its stance on whether to participate or not. Some states and countries decide not to participate and that literally makes ZERO sense to me. Nonetheless, the turning of the clocks back and forth has its pros and cons that have people arguing for hours.
A Popular Michigan Burger Joint Is About To Get National Recognition
A burger joint in Michigan known for its tasty burgers is about to get some love and some national exposure. Hamburger Mikey In Muskegon Will Be Featured On America's Best Restaurants. Back in 2016 Hamburger Mikey opened on 3rd street in Muskegon and has been serving up everything from juicy...
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer announces statewide strategy for future Michigan transportation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan that can impact the future of mobility in Michigan. The Michigan Mobility Plan was announced on Thursday by Gov. Whitmer and is expected to include the widespread adoption of innovative tools like new energy sources, reliance on software, and more use of multiple modes of transportation on a single trip. To address further mobility challenges, the plan will a more accessible transportation infrastructure with a growing workforce.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
Comments / 1