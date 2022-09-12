Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Real Madrid v RB Leipzig: Carlo Ancelotti defends Vinicius Junior's combative style
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says he will not tell Vinicius Jr to tone down his style of play after incidents in La Liga at the weekend. The forward argued with Real Mallorca players and their coach Javier Aguirre during a 4-1 win for Madrid. Ancelotti could be seen telling...
SB Nation
Klopp on Boehly’s All-Star Game Idea: “Does He Want to Bring the Harlem Globetrotters?”
After a summer of “sports directing” that ended up with him firing his Champions League-winning coach, Todd Boehly, the frontman of a consortium that purchased Chelsea, took to a discussion at the SALT Conference, a global thought leadership and networking forum, in New York to fire off some thoughts on the English game.
SB Nation
Five Things From A Dire Defeat To Sunderland
As hitherto unseen at home this season, Reading turned in an absolute horror-show performance at the hands of promoted Sunderland. A team who reportedly had no full backs and only one fit striker (and no fit strikers by the end of the game, either) ripped Reading apart at will. Whatever...
SB Nation
Fan Focus: Reading fan Simeon believes that ex-Sunderland midfielder Ovie Ejaria has stagnated!
Matthew Crichton: Reading finished 21st in the Championship and were deducted six points for breaching profit and sustainability regulations - what is the situation like off the pitch currently?. Simeon Pickup: Much better nowadays. The points deduction and corresponding business plan from the EFL (which restricts squad size and spending)...
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Reading 0-3 Sunderland: Player Ratings
Joe Lumley - 5 Other than one decent late save I’m not sure Lumley did much other than pick the ball out of his net three times. Not particularly to blame for any of the goals. Andy Yiadom - 4 Something looked off with Yiadom tonight, he was really...
SB Nation
Newcastle release official 25-man squad for first-half of Premier League season
Already in the middle of September and about to host Bournemouth for the Premier League’s Matchday 8 game, Newcastle just made official the team’s 25-man squad for the first half of the season covering the August-to-December span, both months included. It’s been six games played in seven match...
SB Nation
Manchester City: Opposition Intel
A quick chat with the opposition as City prepare to host the Yellow Wall. A quick chat with the opposition as City prepare to travel to Spain. A quick chat with the opposition as City prepare to travel to Villa Park. By CITYZENDuck September 2. A quick chat with the...
SB Nation
Why did Christian Pulisic stay at Chelsea?
As everyone knows by now, despite rumors placing him in Premier League clubs such as Manchester United and Newcastle United, as well as Champions League clubs in Italy (Juventus) and Spain, Christian Pulisic is after all, remaining with Chelsea, at least until the winter transfer window. But did the front office really want to move him? Were the new American ownership group really looking for a highest bidder or for the American to land somewhere he would be immediately required in the starting lineup? My guess is no, not really. In other words, the summer transfer window closing without him being sent out on loan (which is what is said to have been their condition) was always the front office’s true intention, even if they made it seem otherwise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: City v BVB, Gundo & Pep, Injury Updates, and More...
Manchester City are back in action in the UEFA Champions League after an 8-day layoff. The Sky Blues host Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund tonight at the Etihad Stadium. Sky Blue News is here to catch you up on the morning headlines as we build toward kick-off. Man City have unusual...
SB Nation
Harvey Elliott On Liverpool’s “Big Improvement” Against Ajax
Liverpool started the 2022-23 season generally playing well if not exceptionally but failing to get results. Then their play started to fall off, aligning with those poor results. After six Premier League rounds and their first Champions League tie, they looked in trouble. In their second Champions League tie, they...
SB Nation
Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches resume!. Manchester City are facing a Dortmund side who are looking for a result. Time and Date: Wednesday 14 September 2022, with kick-off at 20.00 pm (UK), 3.00 PM EST (USA) Referee Daniele Orsato ITA. Assistant referees Ciro Carbone...
ESPN
Premier League postpones Arsenal vs. Man City so Gunners can play PSV in Europa League
The Premier League have accepted a request from Arsenal to postpone their game with Manchester City next month to accommodate a rearranged Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven. The north London side risked forfeiting the points after the original match against PSV -- due to be played on Thursday --...
UEFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: AC Milan eye Lille's Jonathan David amid Divock Origi struggles
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Lille's Jonathan David on...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Lead Jude Bellingham Race
On Wednesday night, Borussia Dortmund and Jude Bellingham took on Manchester City, with the rumoured Liverpool target scoring the German side’s lone goal in a 2-1 defeat in Champions League group stage action. On Thursday morning, as if reminded of his existence, multiple stories popped up in the English...
SB Nation
Conte preaches patience with Bissouma, Skipp ahead of Leicester match
The main interest from Antonio Conte’s press conference today, given before Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Leicester City on Saturday, wasn’t anything to do with the match. Conte gave an injury update — same as before, only Lucas Moura is out — and gave the usual platitudes about Leicester being a quality team and a difficult one to play despite the fact that they have yet to win a match this season.
SB Nation
Sporting 2-0 Tottenham: Four Things we Learned in Lisbon
Well, that wasn’t fun. Tottenham Hotspur traveled to Portugal to face Sporting SC on Tuesday with a chance to take a pretty commanding grasp of Champions League Group D. After their scheduled match against Manchester City was postponed at the weekend, they even had a few extra days to prepare and head coach Antonio Conte was able to name what he thinks is his current first choice XI without rotation.
SB Nation
Looking Ahead: Reading Women
Manchester United women were set to start their 2022/23 FA Women’s Super League campaign in front of a large crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Saturday, but football was postponed “as a mark of respect” to Queen Elizabeth II after her passing. Now they will begin their...
SB Nation
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 2-1 Win over Ajax
After dominating end-to-end, again, and conceding the first shot on target, again, many fans were probably expecting this match to end in a draw, again. Thankfully, the hero Joël Matip rose highest on a late corner and headed home a bullet, with Eagle Eye tech confirming that the ball had indeed crossed the line before being headed clear by an Ajax defender.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur should benefit nicely from Marcus Edwards’ emergence
Tottenham Hotspur were not great yesterday in their 2-0 defeat against Sporting Club yesterday. Spurs are in second place in the group and a victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in match week three will calm things down, but we’re not here to talk about those remaining fixtures in the Champions League group stage.
SB Nation
Potter disappointed with result, not disappointed by Chelsea’s play and effort
There may be a different name on the manager’s door at Chelsea this week, but there wasn’t much different in terms of what we saw on the pitch at Chelsea today. (The biggest disappointment in that is possibly that none of it was all that surprising...) Graham Potter’s...
Comments / 0