Five Things From A Dire Defeat To Sunderland

As hitherto unseen at home this season, Reading turned in an absolute horror-show performance at the hands of promoted Sunderland. A team who reportedly had no full backs and only one fit striker (and no fit strikers by the end of the game, either) ripped Reading apart at will. Whatever...
Steven Gerrard
Jay Spearing
Reading 0-3 Sunderland: Player Ratings

Joe Lumley - 5 Other than one decent late save I’m not sure Lumley did much other than pick the ball out of his net three times. Not particularly to blame for any of the goals. Andy Yiadom - 4 Something looked off with Yiadom tonight, he was really...
Manchester City: Opposition Intel

A quick chat with the opposition as City prepare to host the Yellow Wall. A quick chat with the opposition as City prepare to travel to Spain. A quick chat with the opposition as City prepare to travel to Villa Park. By CITYZENDuck September 2. A quick chat with the...
Why did Christian Pulisic stay at Chelsea?

As everyone knows by now, despite rumors placing him in Premier League clubs such as Manchester United and Newcastle United, as well as Champions League clubs in Italy (Juventus) and Spain, Christian Pulisic is after all, remaining with Chelsea, at least until the winter transfer window. But did the front office really want to move him? Were the new American ownership group really looking for a highest bidder or for the American to land somewhere he would be immediately required in the starting lineup? My guess is no, not really. In other words, the summer transfer window closing without him being sent out on loan (which is what is said to have been their condition) was always the front office’s true intention, even if they made it seem otherwise.
Sky Blue News: City v BVB, Gundo & Pep, Injury Updates, and More...

Manchester City are back in action in the UEFA Champions League after an 8-day layoff. The Sky Blues host Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund tonight at the Etihad Stadium. Sky Blue News is here to catch you up on the morning headlines as we build toward kick-off. Man City have unusual...
Harvey Elliott On Liverpool’s “Big Improvement” Against Ajax

Liverpool started the 2022-23 season generally playing well if not exceptionally but failing to get results. Then their play started to fall off, aligning with those poor results. After six Premier League rounds and their first Champions League tie, they looked in trouble. In their second Champions League tie, they...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Lead Jude Bellingham Race

On Wednesday night, Borussia Dortmund and Jude Bellingham took on Manchester City, with the rumoured Liverpool target scoring the German side’s lone goal in a 2-1 defeat in Champions League group stage action. On Thursday morning, as if reminded of his existence, multiple stories popped up in the English...
Conte preaches patience with Bissouma, Skipp ahead of Leicester match

The main interest from Antonio Conte’s press conference today, given before Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Leicester City on Saturday, wasn’t anything to do with the match. Conte gave an injury update — same as before, only Lucas Moura is out — and gave the usual platitudes about Leicester being a quality team and a difficult one to play despite the fact that they have yet to win a match this season.
Sporting 2-0 Tottenham: Four Things we Learned in Lisbon

Well, that wasn’t fun. Tottenham Hotspur traveled to Portugal to face Sporting SC on Tuesday with a chance to take a pretty commanding grasp of Champions League Group D. After their scheduled match against Manchester City was postponed at the weekend, they even had a few extra days to prepare and head coach Antonio Conte was able to name what he thinks is his current first choice XI without rotation.
Looking Ahead: Reading Women

Manchester United women were set to start their 2022/23 FA Women’s Super League campaign in front of a large crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Saturday, but football was postponed “as a mark of respect” to Queen Elizabeth II after her passing. Now they will begin their...
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 2-1 Win over Ajax

After dominating end-to-end, again, and conceding the first shot on target, again, many fans were probably expecting this match to end in a draw, again. Thankfully, the hero Joël Matip rose highest on a late corner and headed home a bullet, with Eagle Eye tech confirming that the ball had indeed crossed the line before being headed clear by an Ajax defender.
Tottenham Hotspur should benefit nicely from Marcus Edwards’ emergence

Tottenham Hotspur were not great yesterday in their 2-0 defeat against Sporting Club yesterday. Spurs are in second place in the group and a victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in match week three will calm things down, but we’re not here to talk about those remaining fixtures in the Champions League group stage.
