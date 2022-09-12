ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Great day for Sunday football; back to work tomorrow

By Matthew Hidalgo
Q2 News
Q2 News
 9 days ago
A warmer day today with temperatures in the 80s.

Warm temperatures will be sticking around through tomorrow as a high pressure ridge is dominating the region; bringing dry, warm, and sunny conditions.

More smoke will move in tomorrow, so make sure to limit your time outdoors.

By the middle of the week, we will see cooler temperatures and more chances of precipitation in the form of showers and possible afternoon thunderstorms.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 56°F

Tomorrow... Mainly sunny with a high near 87°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy with a low near 55°F

Q2 News

How to find my CW channel

The Montana Television Network is proud to bring the CW to Big Sky Country. This fall several MSU Bobcats and UM Griz football games will be airing on our CW channels.
Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

