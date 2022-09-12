Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
County Commission Public Meetings on Hickory Sink Special Area Study
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct two public meetings on the Hickory Sink/Lee Property Special Area Study, also known as FCL Timber, Land & Cattle, LLLP, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The public meetings will begin at 5 p.m. in the Jack Durrance Auditorium. These meetings are held at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville).
mycbs4.com
The Human Rights Coalition of Alachua County offers Community ID program
Gainesville, FL — Today marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month and organizations throughout Alachua County have planned several activities to help the community celebrate. This Sunday, the city will host the Greater Gainesville International Festival and Longest Table Event. The Human Rights Coalition of Alachua County will be...
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: Support Ed Book for District 2 City Commissioner
This is to explain why I request your support for Ed Book on November 8 for Gainesville City Commission. I have known Ed Book for over 20 years during his long career as a senior public safety officer, teacher, and program administrator. He helped initiate our city’s programs that protect...
wuft.org
To become a welcoming city to immigrants, Gainesville agencies hire for new positions, pilot language access line
The Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative announced Wednesday progress made in the six months since they unveiled a blueprint for Gainesville to become a welcoming city. Initial efforts, supported by $300,000 in pledged American Rescue Plan funds from the City, have focused mostly on language inclusion. City websites and important...
THERE IS HELP FOR OCALA SENIORS
Ocala (Marion County) is in Region 4 of the five regions within Florida’s Seniors vs. Crime Project, a special program of the Florida Attorney General’s Office, in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies. In addition to Marion County, the region includes these counties: Hamilton, Baker, Nassau, Columbia, Duval, Suwanee, Lafayette, Gilchrist, Union, Bradford, Clay, St. John’s, Dixie, Alachua, Putnam, Flagler, Levy, Volusia, Citrus, Lake, Seminole, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, and Brevard.
WCJB
‘In a community like this, we need that’: Alachua County Commissioners pass a program focused on tenant’s rights
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioners passed the Rental Permitting Program ordinance in a 4-to-1 vote. Commissioner Raemi-Eagle Glenn, voted in dissent. With the new ordinance, renters must be given information about their rights. “You have to pay all your rent. So to know all your rights, I think...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville City Commission sets utility and property tax rates
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At a September 8 Special Meeting, the Gainesville City Commission passed increases in utility rates and a flat property tax rate that will collect more revenue because of increased property values. They also passed budgets for Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) and General Government. Wastewater. The wastewater...
WCJB
Governor Ron DeSantis scheduled to speak in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 20th annual Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue will have a special keynote speaker. Governor Ron DeSantis will be attending and speaking at the event this year. The Alachua County Republican Executive Committee is holding this event at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Room.
alachuacounty.us
Housing Finance Authority of Alachua County Notice of Funding Availability for Multi-Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds
The Housing Finance Authority of Alachua County (the "Authority") is accepting applications for consideration to provide tax-exempt bond financing for multi-family rental developments located in Alachua County, Florida. Applications from developers ("Applicants") seeking tax-exempt revenue bond financing for qualified housing developments that meet the goals of the Authority and comply with applicable federal and state law ("Application"). Applications will be accepted at any time. To be considered, the Applicant must prepare and submit six electronic copies on CDs or flash drives and one copy of a clear and concise proposal that is bound, organized with tabs/dividers, and fully responds to the information requested in the "Multi-Family Mortgage Revenue Bond Program Application."
mycbs4.com
Residents express concern about new development in Azalea Trails neighborhood
Alachua County, FL — Alachua County Commissioners voted this afternoon to change requirements for housing proposals to get county funding. The changes include requiring developers to receive community feedback, but the changes came because of one specific project, Dogwood Village. Azalea Trails neighbors said they want to make their voices heard regarding this proposed project.
WCJB
Lake City issues boil water advisory notice
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - City officials are advising some residents in southwest Lake City to boil their water. A precautionary boil water notice was issued for all businesses and homes in the area of Southwest Ace Lane to Michigan Street that lost water. Residents should boil their water until notified by the City of Lake City Utility Department.
WCJB
Miscalculation causes error in Gainesville fire fee notices
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville officials are responding to charges that the new city fire fee was miscalculated. An email to one taxpayer indicates “a problem that was previously identified” on the part of a vendor who was hired to assess the fire fee. The city acknowledged the...
mycbs4.com
Alachua County offers low income residents chance to apply for home repair funding
Alachua County is offering homeowners a chance to apply for funding for home repairs. These funds include grants for low income families. The Alachua County Housing Division has $200,000 to disperse to residents. The grants offer roof replacements and emergency repairs. The program is first come, first serve. Housing Program...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County Temporarily Closes Barr Hammock Preserve South Trailhead for Land Management and Restoration Activities
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Barr Hammock Preserve South Trailhead (300 S.E. 175th Avenue, Micanopy) will be temporarily closed for habitat restoration activities. The trails will be closed beginning Monday, September 19, 2022. Depending on the weather, the closure is expected to remain in effect for three months. During this time, a timber harvest will occur over 311 acres of the Preserve. In addition to heavy logging equipment operating in the woods and trees falling, there will be logging trucks on the service roads, which partially overlap with the trail system. Trail closure was identified as the best way to protect public safety during the timber sale operation. Visit the Barr Hammock Preserve webpage for specific dates for trail closure.
alachuachronicle.com
Longtime area realtor arrested for email and social media comments about Gainesville City Commission
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Terry L. Martin-Back, 68, a longtime area realtor and property manager, was arrested today on a warrant issued following a complaint that he made threats against the Gainesville City Commission. According to the sworn complaint, Martin-Back sent an email to the city commission on September 9...
WCJB
Williston city leader resignation letter cites management issues
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Interim City Manager of Williston takes over operations of the city on Monday after the previous deputy manager resigned citing issues of mismanagement. Williston Police Deputy Chief Terry Bovaird accepted the position after former City Manager Jackie Gorman and Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson resigned.
alachuachronicle.com
Don’t whine if you didn’t vote
The dust has finally settled on the 2022 Primary Election in Alachua County. Many election signs are still up (some justifiably for run-off elections), but the whining has already started, mostly from people who complain about how Alachua County, the City of Gainesville, and Alachua County Public Schools are run, with added frustration that little is likely to change. Based on the pathetic turnout numbers, most of these whiners should look in the mirror instead of complaining.
mainstreetdailynews.com
BOCC pivots on affordable housing project
The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) decided to pivot on a project that would bring a 96-unit workforce housing development next to the Abraham Lincoln Middle School off SE 8th Avenue. The commission passed a motion that would request the Florida Housing Finance Coalition to allow the project...
Independent Florida Alligator
Local contractor arrested for threatening Gainesville city commissioners
A local contractor was arrested Monday for threatening to harm Gainesville City Commission members over Facebook and in an email. Terry Martin-Back, a 68-year-old Gainesville resident, was booked into the Alachua County Jail around 4 p.m. Monday. He’s being charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, according to his arrest warrant.
alachuachronicle.com
New homeowner receives keys to Habitat house built on land donated by the City of Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – First-time homeowner Ashley Burke fought back tears as she thanked the many individuals and organizations on her list during Tuesday’s dedication of her new Alachua Habitat for Humanity home in East Gainesville. “I give thanks to God and thank my fiancé, Habitat, the city, and...
