ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Barr Hammock Preserve South Trailhead (300 S.E. 175th Avenue, Micanopy) will be temporarily closed for habitat restoration activities. The trails will be closed beginning Monday, September 19, 2022. Depending on the weather, the closure is expected to remain in effect for three months. During this time, a timber harvest will occur over 311 acres of the Preserve. In addition to heavy logging equipment operating in the woods and trees falling, there will be logging trucks on the service roads, which partially overlap with the trail system. Trail closure was identified as the best way to protect public safety during the timber sale operation. Visit the Barr Hammock Preserve webpage for specific dates for trail closure.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO