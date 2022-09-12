ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

A Work In The Garden

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Kelly Hayes teaches second grade in Cullman and her husband Jonathan is a teacher and coach. They also have a son and daughter and if that sounds like a full life, it’s only the beginning. To say they are gardeners would be a bit of an understatement, and now their backyard organic garden has garnered national recognition.
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Alabaster Internship Program for public service opens for students

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The second term of the City of Alabaster’s Internship Program is about to begin and the city is inviting Thompson High School students to apply. Last year the Alabaster Fire Department was the first to participate and it was a success. The city wants to...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

MPW stands alone at Bessemer City High School on the gridiron

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When you are known by an acronym you know you are good, so for MPW its sound stands alone. MPW stands for Marching Purple and White, the Bessemer City High School band. Michael Parks is the band director and he has around 90 members this year.
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Alabaster City Schools ensuring faculty, staff and students are safe

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster City Schools is making a big investment in new technology aimed at keeping children safe at school after the Parkland School Massacre in Florida. Alabaster Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers said it will help ensure all faculty staff and students are safe on campus. In addition...
ALABASTER, AL
Bham Now

25 exciting October events including the Greek Food Festival

The fall season means cool weather, gorgeous color-changing leaves and festival fun. To plan for this special fall month, check out our list of 25 October events around Birmingham. 1. Shop Save & Share benefiting The Junior League of Birmingham. What: Give back to the Bham community while saving 20%...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

The Activist: Frank Matthews: Founder, Outcast Voters League

Birmingham, known as a cradle of civil rights history, today still contains numerous strong voices pushing for change locally and across the country. Within the activist community are those fighting for environmental justice, justice system reform and better connectivity among communities, among other issues. But these individuals all have one thing in common—improved quality of life for all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham city attorney: Rice’s BWWB resignation valid

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s city attorney pushed back Thursday against the efforts of Birmingham Water Works Board Chair Chris Rice to rescind his resignation. In a letter to the BWWB’s attorney, City Attorney Nicole King cites the Water Works Certificate of Incorporation that says “Any director may resign by filing written notice of such resignation with the Board or with the city clerk of the City, stating the effective date thereof.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Women Breaking Barriers: Joy Is Our Journey dream bus tour in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The ”Joy Is Our Journey” dream bus tour will make a stop at Kelly Ingram Park in Birmingham this weekend. It will feature workshops for young women entrepreneurs, girls interested in STEM careers, health, beauty, and much more! WVTM 13’s Carla Wade caught up with Malikah Berry Rogers, the executive director of theSouthern Black Girls and Women's Consortium in Selma to learn more. Watch the Project CommUNITY Women Breaking Barriers story in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Police working to fight officer shortage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department is facing a severe shortage of police officers. One high ranking officer says this is by far the worst job market in 25 years in terms of trying to recruit new officers. The police department says it is short by 28 sworn...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Xpress service to begin September 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Xpress, Alabama’s first bus rapid transit system, will begin service Thursday, September 22, 2022. Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority leaders said the service will provide rail-like efficiency with the flexibility of a bus, and quickly connect neighborhoods from east and west. There are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Board of Education approves new budget, teacher pay raises

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Board of Education approved its budget for the Fiscal Year 2023 Tuesday, including setting the district’s minimum hourly pay rate to $15. That pay increase will mean an additional $8,000 yearly for some employees who were previously making as little as $10 per hour, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

