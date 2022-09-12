Read full article on original website
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
wbrc.com
A Work In The Garden
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Kelly Hayes teaches second grade in Cullman and her husband Jonathan is a teacher and coach. They also have a son and daughter and if that sounds like a full life, it’s only the beginning. To say they are gardeners would be a bit of an understatement, and now their backyard organic garden has garnered national recognition.
wbrc.com
Alabaster Internship Program for public service opens for students
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The second term of the City of Alabaster’s Internship Program is about to begin and the city is inviting Thompson High School students to apply. Last year the Alabaster Fire Department was the first to participate and it was a success. The city wants to...
wbrc.com
MPW stands alone at Bessemer City High School on the gridiron
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When you are known by an acronym you know you are good, so for MPW its sound stands alone. MPW stands for Marching Purple and White, the Bessemer City High School band. Michael Parks is the band director and he has around 90 members this year.
While students waited on refunds, this Alabama college sold cars to employees on the cheap
A decade of state audits shows that Lawson State has struggled to maintain proper internal control of its finances.
wbrc.com
New forgivable loan program for Birmingham Businesses impacted by pandemic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new campaign is now giving small business owners a boost in Birmingham. The Birmingham Business Resource Center is partnering with the city to provide forgivable loans to businesses hurt by the pandemic. This new program will give out 50 loans of up to $10,000. For...
wbrc.com
Alabaster City Schools ensuring faculty, staff and students are safe
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster City Schools is making a big investment in new technology aimed at keeping children safe at school after the Parkland School Massacre in Florida. Alabaster Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers said it will help ensure all faculty staff and students are safe on campus. In addition...
Bham Now
25 exciting October events including the Greek Food Festival
The fall season means cool weather, gorgeous color-changing leaves and festival fun. To plan for this special fall month, check out our list of 25 October events around Birmingham. 1. Shop Save & Share benefiting The Junior League of Birmingham. What: Give back to the Bham community while saving 20%...
birminghamtimes.com
The Activist: Frank Matthews: Founder, Outcast Voters League
Birmingham, known as a cradle of civil rights history, today still contains numerous strong voices pushing for change locally and across the country. Within the activist community are those fighting for environmental justice, justice system reform and better connectivity among communities, among other issues. But these individuals all have one thing in common—improved quality of life for all.
wbrc.com
Birmingham city attorney: Rice’s BWWB resignation valid
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s city attorney pushed back Thursday against the efforts of Birmingham Water Works Board Chair Chris Rice to rescind his resignation. In a letter to the BWWB’s attorney, City Attorney Nicole King cites the Water Works Certificate of Incorporation that says “Any director may resign by filing written notice of such resignation with the Board or with the city clerk of the City, stating the effective date thereof.”
wbrc.com
B’ham police chief hopes Citizens Police Academy increases community involvement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are now bringing back a tool they think can help you learn more about the department that’s been missing since the pandemic. The Citizens Police Academy is set to return in October. Chief Scott Thurmond is stressing that the community must play a...
wbrc.com
Midfield City School District, Fairfield among dozens implementing support framework this school year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield City School District is among 33 districts in Alabama partnering with the State Department of Education to implement the Multi-Tier System of Support. The framework aims to focus on everything a student needs to be successful including academics, social, emotional, and vocational development. ALSDE will...
wvtm13.com
Women Breaking Barriers: Joy Is Our Journey dream bus tour in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The ”Joy Is Our Journey” dream bus tour will make a stop at Kelly Ingram Park in Birmingham this weekend. It will feature workshops for young women entrepreneurs, girls interested in STEM careers, health, beauty, and much more! WVTM 13’s Carla Wade caught up with Malikah Berry Rogers, the executive director of theSouthern Black Girls and Women's Consortium in Selma to learn more. Watch the Project CommUNITY Women Breaking Barriers story in the video above.
Bham Now
NEW: Aww Shucks opening in Avondale this fall—celebrate at Aww Shucks Fall Festival, Sept 24
Gourmet fire-roasted corn food truck Aww Shucks is adding a new location this fall. Keep reading to learn more about the expansion and how you can celebrate at the Aww Shucks Fall Festival on September 24. Aww Shucks opening in Avondale. If you haven’t tried Aww Shucks’ fire-roasted corn yet,...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Police working to fight officer shortage
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department is facing a severe shortage of police officers. One high ranking officer says this is by far the worst job market in 25 years in terms of trying to recruit new officers. The police department says it is short by 28 sworn...
wbrc.com
Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
wbrc.com
Online rental scam leaving Birmingham families out thousands of dollars
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with a warning about a new rental scam happening right now in Birmingham that could cost you thousands and leave you with no place to live. Troy Gagliardi owns Sayco Homes and they have around 100 rental properties throughout Birmingham. He...
wvtm13.com
BCS custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, getting pay increase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City Schools school board approved a $506 million budget. In it, employees who are full-time and paid hourly will get a pay bump from $10 an hour to $15 an hour. Learn more in the video above.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Xpress service to begin September 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Xpress, Alabama’s first bus rapid transit system, will begin service Thursday, September 22, 2022. Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority leaders said the service will provide rail-like efficiency with the flexibility of a bus, and quickly connect neighborhoods from east and west. There are...
Bham Now
Local Roots now open + 5 more Birmingham businesses that have opened their doors
As we enter a new season, we’re also saying hello to many new Birmingham businesses. Check out a few of our favorites, including fast-casual eatery, Local Roots. Warning: drool-worthy fries ahead. 1. Birmingham Animal Resort | Downtown. Looking to pamper your pet and leave them in good hands while...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Board of Education approves new budget, teacher pay raises
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Board of Education approved its budget for the Fiscal Year 2023 Tuesday, including setting the district’s minimum hourly pay rate to $15. That pay increase will mean an additional $8,000 yearly for some employees who were previously making as little as $10 per hour, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan.
