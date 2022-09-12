Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
Tesla Gigafactory Berlin looks to start battery production in Q1 2023: report
Tesla Gigafactory Berlin is still in its early stages, but the Germany-based electric vehicle factory is aiming for some ambitious targets of its own. Among these is the facility’s battery production, which is reportedly expected to begin sometime in the first quarter of 2023. Tesla’s next generation of vehicles...
teslarati.com
How Rivian’s deal with Mercedes bolsters the EV maker’s long-term outlook
After Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) struck a deal with Mercedes-Benz last week for a strategic partnership and joint production effort of electric delivery vans, analysts are explaining how the move could help bolster the EV maker’s long-term outlook. Last week, Rivian and Mercedes-Benz announced they would build all-electric delivery...
teslarati.com
GM EV production efforts ramp with $491 million metal stamping facility
General Motors is investing $491 million on its Marion Stamping facility in Marion, Indiana. The automaker announced the investment on Thursday. The $491 million will go towards the plant’s preparations to produce steel and aluminum stamped parts for the automaker’s upcoming vehicles, including electric cars. The stamped parts from the site will then be used for vehicles that are manufactured in various GM assembly plants.
teslarati.com
Tesla launches non-Tesla Supercharging Pilot Program in Iceland
Tesla has launched its Pilot Program to Supercharge non-Tesla vehicles in Iceland, marking the fourteenth country to have the program. Tesla announced today via its Tesla Charging Twitter page that non-Tesla vehicles can now charge at select Superchargers in Iceland. The specific locations are available in the Tesla App, the company said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
teslarati.com
Recurrent Auto and Black Book launch EV-centric valuation system for used cars
Recurrent Auto is now offering a program that could very well be the future of valuation for used Tesla models and electric vehicles. A major problem for used electric car buyers is that current valuation systems are designed around ICE vehicles; how often has the vehicle received an oil change? Has the vehicle required significant transmission work? Has the catalytic converter been replaced recently? But these questions no longer apply to electric vehicles. Recurrent Auto and Black Book are now offering a service that will more accurately value used electric vehicles influenced by battery health and other EV-specific factors.
CARS・
teslarati.com
German Minister responds to reports of Tesla’s alleged updates to Giga Berlin battery plans
Robert Habeck, Germany Economy Minister, has issued a statement relating to reports of Tesla’s supposed updates to its Giga Berlin battery plans. According to the official, he has no information on any changes that Tesla intends to implement in its Germany-based electric vehicle factory. The Minister’s statement came amidst...
teslarati.com
Canada Minister’s meeting with CA automaker prompts Tesla Giga Canada speculations
Rumors of a potential Tesla Gigafactory in Canada were recently fueled again after Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry François-Philippe Champagne mentioned that he and his team are heading over to California on Friday to meet with an automaker. The official made his comments at the Detroit Auto Show.
teslarati.com
Tesla hires critical minerals expert in Canada ahead of rumored Gigafactory
Tesla has hired a new critical minerals expert in Canada ahead of the company’s rumored placement of its next Gigafactory, which could land somewhere in Quebec. A new report has indicated that Aleem Ladak, a mining engineer in Toronto and advisor to the Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development, and Mines, has joined Tesla, according to lobbyist records released this month. Electric Autonomy Canada said Ladak’s position is related to government policy for critical minerals and supply chain.
Comments / 0