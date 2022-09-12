Recurrent Auto is now offering a program that could very well be the future of valuation for used Tesla models and electric vehicles. A major problem for used electric car buyers is that current valuation systems are designed around ICE vehicles; how often has the vehicle received an oil change? Has the vehicle required significant transmission work? Has the catalytic converter been replaced recently? But these questions no longer apply to electric vehicles. Recurrent Auto and Black Book are now offering a service that will more accurately value used electric vehicles influenced by battery health and other EV-specific factors.

CARS ・ 19 HOURS AGO