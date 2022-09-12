Cole Warren leads Hononegah to victory in hot Saturday duel

ROCKTON—On a hot Saturday afternoon, with temperatures reaching the low-80s, Isaiah Houi knew it would be important to stay cool.

Not only is Houi a two-way player, but he also is the punt returner for the Hononegah football team. He would have to spend a majority of the day on the field, without much rest and with the beating sun overhead.

“I drank a lot of water,” Houi said. “I was definitely hydrated. I knew it was going to be hot today. But I fought through it. We all fought through it, and we played great today.”

The unbeaten Indians brought the heat as well, defeating Guilford 31-16 at Kelsey Field.

“We played consistent,” head coach Brian Zimmerman said. “We didn’t make too many mistakes. We could have put it a little bit more defensively, as far as wrapping up, and we were slipping a lot in the backfield. Overall, it was a good win against a quality team.”

The Indians snuffed out a fake-punt attempt early in the first quarter to set up the offense in great field position, and they took advantage with a nine-yard touchdown pass from junior QB Cole Warren to Chase Kemmet.

It was the first of a very solid day from Warren, who was 8-of-18 passing for 65 yards and rushed for a team-high 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Zimmerman praised Warren for his decision-making as the young QB continues to gain valuable experience with each start.

“He did a nice job pulling the ball down and running with it,” Zimmerman said. “And he did that on plays that weren’t a designed run. He’s not forcing the ball. He threw it out of bounds a couple of times, which was smart. He’s learning, and he’s certainly getting better every week.”

The Indians took up nearly six minutes of clock on their next drive, which ended in a 26-yard field goal by Zach Luker.

Hononegah increased their lead to 17-0 in the second quarter when Estin Fichter capped off a 63-yard drive, highlighted by a 21-yard run by Houi, by plowing his way from four-yards out into the end zone.

Hononegah’s run game, which was limited to 73 rushing yards against Harlem last week, finished with 203 yards this week.

“Guilford was pretty stout up front,” Zimmerman said. “They made it tough to run inside the tackles. Early on we were trying to run the ball too laterally and not vertically. They got better as the game progressed.”

A 29-yard touchdown pass from Vikings’ QB Skyler Wolf to LaDamion Hoffman made it 17-8 in the second quarter.

Warren added rushing touchdowns in the second and third quarter, constantly running over large defenders in his way, to put Guilford in too big of a hole to come out of.

Hononegah’s defense limited NIC-10 rushing leader Jayvon Jones to just 103 yards after he put up 318 yards in the first two weeks.

“Jones is a great running back,” Houi said. “He’s big, he’s fast. We had to gang tackle him.”

The Indians had 10 tackles for loss and two sacks; Lyons Buckley had four of the TFLs.

“Us as a defense, as a whole, makes this heart complete,” junior defensive lineman Gabe Kohl said. It’s the whole defense, even the guys on the sideline, we keep each other going. We just stay content here.”

Hononegah moves to 3-0 and Houi said the start is “motivation.”

“We want to stay undefeated,” he said. “Last year we were undefeated, and that’s our goal this year. Stay undefeated and just keep winning.”

• BOXSCORE:

Hononegah 31, Guilford 16

Hono…10 14 7 0—31

Guil…0 8 0 8—16

Hono—Kemmet, 9, pass from Warren (Lucker kick)

Hono—Luker, 26, field goal

Hono—Fichter, 4, run (Lucker kick)

Guil—Hoffman, 29, pass from Wolf (Simpson 2-pt run)

Hono—Warren, 5, run (Lucker kick)

Hono—Warren, 2, run (Lucker kick)

Guil—Black, 2, run (Black 2-pt run)

TEAM STATS: First downs: Hono 22, Guil 12. Rushing: Hono 43-203, Guil 37-49. Passing: Hono 65, Guil 109. Passes: Hono 8-18-0, Guil 12-26-0. Punts: Hono 2-30, Guil 3-35.3. Fumbles: Hono 1-1, Guil 1-1. Penalties: Hono 4-40, Guil 4-35.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing: Hono, Warren 15-98, Fichter 18-57. Guil, Jones 20-103. Passing: Hono, Warren 18-8-0, 65. Guil, Wolf 26-12-0, 109. Receiving: Hono, Burg 2-24, Kemmet, 2-16, Guil, Hoffman 2-61.