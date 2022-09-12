ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The Motley Fool

Apple Stock: Headed to $220?

Two analysts reiterated buy ratings for Apple stock on Monday. One analyst's 12-month price target for the tech stock represents more than 30% upside. Shipment timeframes are slipping for Apple's newest iPhones, suggesting the devices are seeing strong demand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
TECHNOLOGY
itechpost.com

Apple Plans To Place New Ads on the App Store for the Holiday Season

Apple is preparing new ads in the App Store. The tech company plans to open up new search ad placements in the App Store. The holiday season is fast approaching, and the company expects a large number of online orders for its product offerings. Placing the ads on the App...
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

Intel Leak Seemingly Confirms 13th Gen Processor Specs

Intel's Canada website might have revealed more than what the company wanted. The popular microprocessor developing company has recently made a slip-up, with its Canadian website leaking the specifications of its upcoming 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors, per The Verge. The leak follows a previous leak that appeared online in...
COMPUTERS
Engadget

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max review: Just different enough

Making screen holes fun since 2022. The home security hogging all the awards. In this article: apple, gear, iOS 16, iPhone 14 Pro Max, smartphone, iPhone 14 Pro, review, iphone. For years, Apple has been the lone holdout in a sea of all-screen phones with punch-hole cutouts that house selfie...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
itechpost.com

Is it Possible to Mine Monero with Android?

Monero is well known for its anonymous transactions and dynamic balances. You can visit platforms like BitAlpha AI as it can help a beginner bitcoin become an advanced independent trader. The need for smart contracts is on the rise, which can be programmed to execute an agreement with a set of rules to determine the validity of events.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Multiple Lenovo ThinkPad models have 50% off deals today

Lenovo is a reliable source of laptop deals for work-from-home professionals, as well as student laptop deals for those who need a powerful machine to help tackle their courses. It has elevated itself into one of the best laptop brands partly because of the impressive quality of its ThinkPad line, multiple models of which are currently on sale with 50% discounts. Here’s your chance at buying a Lenovo ThinkPad laptop for much cheaper than usual.
COMPUTERS
itechpost.com

Getting Started with Mobile Trading

Technology in the trading industry is advancing quicker than most people anticipated. A few years back, the best you could do to get mobile while trading was to carry your laptop and hope the place you were going to had internet. But that has all but changed with the introduction of mobile trading apps.
TECHNOLOGY

