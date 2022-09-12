Lenovo is a reliable source of laptop deals for work-from-home professionals, as well as student laptop deals for those who need a powerful machine to help tackle their courses. It has elevated itself into one of the best laptop brands partly because of the impressive quality of its ThinkPad line, multiple models of which are currently on sale with 50% discounts. Here’s your chance at buying a Lenovo ThinkPad laptop for much cheaper than usual.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO