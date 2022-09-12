ELYSBURG, Pa. — "Amusement Today's" Golden Ticket Awards recognize the best of the best in amusement parks, and they are a big deal for people who work in that industry. Knoebels Amusement Resort has won its fair share of these awards over the years. Park president Dick Knoebel was expecting to bring home another Golden Ticket when he stepped on stage at Saturday's award ceremony in Texas, but he wasn't expecting that the award was for him.

ELYSBURG, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO