Scranton, PA

Newswatch 16

2022 Falloween event list

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Falloween is a WNEP mashup of Fall harvest activities blended with the many celebrations of Halloween. Take part in the NEPA love for all things Fall – shop, dine and enjoy local events throughout the region. Falloween finds:. This list is not exhaustive. Check back...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Protesting for better healthcare in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Outside the First Hospital, protesters like Esther Crook from Nanticoke came out to make their voices heard. Esther thinks the healthcare industry is shutting out more patients than it's letting in. “This is the only place that I knew to come to get myself back...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newswatch 16

Governor Wolf tours Nanticoke apprenticeship program

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf got a first-hand look at the work done at IBEW Local 163 in Nanticoke on Thursday. "What you do here is really, really important, and you learn things that probably nobody else learns and cannot learn anywhere else," said Gov. Wolf. The electrical...
NANTICOKE, PA
pahomepage.com

Children’s Service Center: The Robinson Counseling Center

PA Live (WBRE) — The Robinson Counseling Center (RCC), an affiliate agency of the Children’s Service Center, provides private counseling services and medication management for adults in three locations: Wilkes-Barre, Tunkhannock, and Honesdale. Named in honor of Dr. J. Franklin Robinson, former Medical Director of the Children’s Service...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
WNEP-TV 16

On The Pennsylvania Road: Preparing piggies

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — Church bazaar season in the area is winding down, but there are a few more to go, including one in Luzerne County this weekend. Jon Meyer took The Pennsylvania Road to his family's church in Swoyersville, where he learned how to make one of the popular items on the menu.
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton School District not allowing any bags at certain events

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School District announced that it will stop allowing bags of any kind, to be carried into Veterans Memorial Stadium. This follows the school district's earlier changes requiring students to have clear bookbags. The new bag restrictions are extended into district-sponsored events, including sporting and...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man dies after Scranton apartment fire

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Coroner announces a 68-year-old died after a fire in Scranton Wednesday. According to the Elected County Coroner Timothy Rowland, James McGoff, 68, of Scranton died Wednesday after inhalation of toxic fire gases. McGoff died at the Geisinger Community Medical Center after he was removed from a fire at his house. […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Remembering 9/11 in Luzerne County

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A bagpiper led firefighters to a 9/11 remembrance service at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke Monday morning. Flags were lowered to half staff. There was also a wreath laying and speakers at the memorial service. "We will never just forget everything that they have, especially...
NANTICOKE, PA
Newswatch 16

Service honors 9/11 victims in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A memorial service to honor the victims of 9/11 was held Sunday evening in Scranton. The service was held at the Cathedral Cemetary in the city by the Hook O'Malley Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 4. The service was dedicated to the more than 3,000 who...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

One injured after fire in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning fire sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning in the Electric City. The fire broke out around 5:00 a.m. at an apartment building on the 500 block of Kennedy Street. Fire officials on scene tell Eyewitness News that one man was in the apartment at the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Knoebels leader gets 'Golden Ticket' award

ELYSBURG, Pa. — "Amusement Today's" Golden Ticket Awards recognize the best of the best in amusement parks, and they are a big deal for people who work in that industry. Knoebels Amusement Resort has won its fair share of these awards over the years. Park president Dick Knoebel was expecting to bring home another Golden Ticket when he stepped on stage at Saturday's award ceremony in Texas, but he wasn't expecting that the award was for him.
ELYSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Office actor out with a new book

SCRANTON, Pa. — A big crowd was at the University of Scranton as one of the stars of the sitcom "The Office" was back in town for a book signing. But Brian Baumgartner's book is not about the show. It's a cookbook, and fans of the old sitcom might...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Annual 'Welcoming Scranton' event

SCRANTON, Pa. — An event Saturday promoted diversity in the Electric City. 'Welcoming Scranton' is part of an initiative to make communities more inclusive by making sure everyone feels welcome. Local businesses, cultural artists, musicians, food vendors, and more set up at the South Side Farmers Market. Organizers say...
Newswatch 16

Man sentenced for assaulting a child in Wayne County

HONESDALE, Pa. — In Wayne County, a man learned his fate after sexually assaulting a child. A judge sentenced Anthony Show, of Scranton, to five to 10 years behind bars. Show was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault after molesting a 10-year-old girl in Wayne County in 2018. Show...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

