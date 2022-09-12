ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Brendan Fraser Continues Moving Fall Fest Tour With ‘The Whale’, Darren Aronofsky Pic Receives One Of The Longer Standing Ovations At TIFF 2022

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xR0vd_0hrTUkVS00

The Toronto International Film Festival , unlike the Euro film fests, isn’t known as a place for standing ovations. As soon as those credits roll, they need to jump into a post-screening Q&A, clear the theater and get into the next screening.

But it was a different story tonight at the Royal Alexandra Theater as The Whale director Darren Aronofsky and the cast of the A24 film kept he standing ovation momentum going for what seemed more than three minutes (long by TIFF standards) as Brendan Fraser took the stage teary eyed in what his second major fall festival reception after Venice where he sobbed for six minutes.

Based on the Samuel D. Hunter play, Fraser plays a reclusive English teacher, with a penchant for teaching Moby Dick, who lives with severe obesity and attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter (Sadie Sink) as he struggles to stay alive.

Yes, a lot of prosthetics went into the performance, but a lot of heart. And that’s what bowled Aronofsky over when he took a meeting with The Mummy franchise actor one frozen afternoon in January.

“To find the right actor at the right time, it’s not a calculation,” says Aronofsky.

“With Brendan it was purely the connection of seeing him as a human being, meeting him, and the energy from him. It was a deep gut feeling,” said the filmmaker.

“Actors that are hungry is a super important thing because all of these roles are difficult,” he continued, “you have to find the right actor at the right time to work hard.”

“I heard Darren was going to be directing a movie,” said Fraser, “We talked about the project. There was no script at the time. He told me it was about a man with a burden of regret and he’s been harming himself by overeating. And he wants to reconnect with his daughter, and let her know how much he loves her. He’s running out of time. Hey, look, those are really the only things I knew about it already. Those are objectives to play, big obstacles, and the substance that I know Darren would wrap his arms around and make an impressive piece cinema of.”

Despite all the make-up, Fraser told the crowd in order to play Charlie, “you had to be an incredibly strong individual to be that man. Because at the end of the day, I could take the apparatus off, and there was a bit of dizziness, and something about that stayed with me until we came back and did it the next day.”

“And sometime after we finished the film too, when you invest everything you can, and give it what you got as if it’s the first and last time you ever will again — something important can come of that,” the actor said before his voice cracked, “I think that with your help, we may be able to change some hearts and minds.”

A24 will release The Whale on Dec. 9.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Halle Bailey Is “Truly In Awe” As Black Girls React To ‘The Little Mermaid’ Teaser

Halle Bailey is the star of Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. A teaser for the film directed by Rob Marshall was released during the D23 Expo and the reactions have been outstanding. Parents have recorded their kids reacting to the short clip of Bailey singing “Part of Your World.” The trend that went viral on TikTok features Black girls watching the video and being surprised when seeing Bailey’s skin tone. “She’s brown like me,” one girl said. The reactions have moved people on social media showcasing that representation matters. Many fans started tagging Bailey and she ended up retweeting one of the...
NFL
Deadline

‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview

The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Moving On’ Review: Jane Fonda And Lily Tomlin Out For The Kill In Paul Weitz’s Rich Dark Comedy

Writer/Director Paul Weitz wrote the sublime road comedy Grandma for Lily Tomlin, and now at the suggestion of Tomlin, he wrote a new film for both Lily and Jane Fonda, one with characters unrecognizable from the pair they played for seven years on the Netflix sitcom, Grace And Frankie, in a story tinged with a dark side, as well as some pungent commentary on the effect of sexual trauma, even nearly a half-century later. This is the kind of movie I love, independently made, using great actors in unexpected kinds of roles, running a tight no-fat 85 minutes, and being thoroughly entertaining...
MOVIES
Deadline

Andrew Barth Feldman To Star Opposite Jennifer Lawrence In Sony R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’

EXCLUSIVE: Broadway and Disney+ actor Andrew Barth Feldman has landed what we hear is a big role opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the Sony Pictures’ R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings. The logline is being kept secret, except that we know it’s being described as an R-rated comedy with a heart, directed by Gene Stupnitsky. He directed the box office’s last great money-making bawdy comedy, that being pre-pandemic Universal’s Good Boys, which grossed over $111M WW. Sony has set a June 16, 2023 release for the movie which was written by Stupnitsky with John Phillips. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence and Justine Polsky...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Deadline

IFC Films Lands Rebel Wilson-Led Drama ‘The Almond And The Seahorse’ Ahead Of Zurich Festival World Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has acquired North American rights to The Almond and the Seahorse, prior to the film making its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival. The film stars Rebel Wilson in her first dramatic role. Directed by BAFTA winner Celyn Jones (Six Minutes to Midnight) and BAFTA nominee Tom Stern, the film also stars Charlotte Gainsbourg, Trine Dyrholm, Meera Syal and Celyn Jones. The script is by Jones and playwright Kaite O’Reilly, based on the latter’s play. IFC Films will release the film December 16 in theaters and on-demand. For Gwen (Dyrholm), it’s always 1999. The face in the mirror is...
MOVIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Anne Heche’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Coroner – Report

Anne Heche died from “smoke inhalation and thermal injuries,” according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, People reported today. Her death was officially ruled an accident. The report cited a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” as another “significant condition” contributing to her passing. Heche sustained the injuries when her car jumped a curb and careened into a house in West L.A. last week, whereupon it burst into flames. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Tributes Pour In For Anne Heche From Colleagues, Friends & Fans After Heche was pronounced brain dead, her family on Thursday made the difficult...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Whale#Tiff#Fall Festival
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

American R&B singer Jesse Powell has died aged 51

American R&B vocalist Jesse Powell has died at the age of 51, according to a statement released by his family. The singer, who rose to fame in the ‘90s, reportedly passed away at his Los Angeles home, according to a statement posted by his sister, fellow artist Tamara Powell, who posted the heartbreaking update on her Instagram account.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Alec Baldwin Says He Worried About His Own Safety After Donald Trump’s Comments About ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin told CNN that he worried about his own safety after comments made by former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the shooting on the set of Rust. Shortly after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the movie Rust, Trump pinned the blame on Baldwin. During a rehearsal, the actor aimed his gun at Hutchins when it fired. Baldwin told CNN, in an interview that aired on Friday, “The former president of the United States said, he probably shot her on purpose. To me, [that was] the only time I thought about … that I worried about...
POTUS
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83

Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

122K+
Followers
36K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy