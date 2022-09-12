Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
Related
FOUND: 11-year-old Fairfax County boy found safe, according to police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — UPDATE: Police in Fairfax County say 11-year-old Tristan Harris has been found and is safe. Police thanked the community for the help to find him. Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old boy in Fairfax County, Virginia. Tristan Harris was last...
Police give update on cause of crash at popular Arlington pub
ARLINGTON, Va. — The pieces are still coming together as to what happened one month ago during a fiery crash into a popular Arlington pub, Ireland's Four Courts. Police say they believe the driver involved was likely experiencing a medical emergency. Authorities had previously ruled out alcohol as a factor in the crash or that the driver intentionally crashed.
Manassas man charged with strangulation of 5-month-old
MANASSAS, Va. — A Manassas man is facing charges after police say he grabbed a 5-month-old by the neck so hard he left marks on the infant. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the incidents reportedly happened at the Arcadia Run Apartments on Wisteria Pond Way.
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is from a series of postal workers being robbed by gunpoint in D.C. and Maryland within a 24-hour span. A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail in Southeast D.C. on Monday evening, DC Police said. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman stabbed in Northeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating following a stabbing in the 1500 block of Benning Road in Northeast, D.C. Officials said the injured woman is conscious and breathing. Additional details about the victim's condition have not been released by officials. Officers are asking people to be on the lookout for...
DC police search for man connected to Southeast shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are looking for 32-year-old Tyrone Diggs of Southeast, D.C. who is wanted in connection to an assault with intent to kill using a gun. The incident occurred in the 700 block of Burns Street in Southeast on Monday. According to officials, police responded just before 5:30...
Cold case unit reviewing death of woman said to be engaged to alleged serial killer when she died
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Maryland are investigating whether a man known as the Shopping Cart Killer may be tied to the death of a sixth woman in 2018. Monday, a judge in Harrisonburg, Virginia, ruled a grand jury can consider first-degree murder charges against 35-year-old Anthony Robinson for allegedly killing two women in a hotel there and dumping their naked bodies in a nearby field behind the hotel with a shopping cart. The women have been identified as Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, and 39-year-old Tonita Smith.
Man facing charges after breaking into vacant Stafford Co. apartment, streaming on Facebook Live
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A 38-year-old Stafford man was arrested after he unlawfully entered a vacant apartment after being evicted and livestreaming on social media Tuesday morning. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded around 8:30 a.m. to Green Tree Road after the report of the man in the vacant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gun scare sets off panic at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School
BETHESDA, Md. — A gun scare at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School Wednesday had teachers bracing classroom doors, students planning escape routes and parents racing to the school. In the end, police did not find a gun, but the lockdown in Montgomery County was a haunting echo of the all-too-familiar...
Lockdown lifted at Bethesda-Chevy Chase high school after weapons report
BETHESDA, Md. — Montgomery County Police say no gun was found after a report of a weapon on campus sent the school into lockdown Wednesday morning. School officials said the school entered lockdown around 10 a.m. The Montgomery County Public Schools Department of School Security and Emergency Management are on scene and the school is cooperating with police.
Retired Montgomery Co. K9 dies from serious medical emergency
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from Oct. 2015 about a Montgomery County police officer working to reunite with his K9 partner. The Montgomery County Police Department is in mourning after one of its retired K9 officers died Saturday night. Retired K9 Harper passed on Sept....
14-year-old witness to death of DoorDash driver testifies suspect 'wanted to shoot someone'
MANASSAS, Va. — Just hours after Christmas ended in 2019, a 14-year-old girl was grabbing a late night/early morning breakfast with two of her cousins and a friend at a Denny's in Manassas when two masked men with guns ran into the restaurant shouting at everyone to get on the ground. While the teen and her family members would leave the restaurant alive -- albeit very shaken -- a DoorDash driver walking into the Denny's at the time of the robbery would not.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of causing $200,000 worth of damages after starting fire in Loudoun County
STERLING, Va. — A man is facing multiple charges, including stalking and attempted murder, after officials say he lit a home and two cars on fire in Loudoun County earlier this month. According to a release from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, crews were sent to a home on...
Father in Dumfries hit by substitute school bus driver, parents say
DUMFRIES, Va. — Parents in Dumfries are upset after police say a bus driver ran over a father who wanted to pick up his child. The dad, who was injured, is now facing charges. The principal of Covington-Harper Elementary School sent a letter to parents on Tuesday about an...
Police identify man in deadly shooting in Prince George's Co.
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting in Prince George's County Tuesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Iverson Street in Temple Hills just around 8:40 p.m. When officers...
Man arrested armed with nunchucks at Hyattsville high school
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police in Hyattsville arrested a man with nunchucks at Northwestern High School Thursday. At around 12:10 p.m., a staff member at the school called Hyattsville Police to report a man on school property who appeared to be recording students on a phone near the football field. A school resource with officer and school security responded as the man began walking toward the front of the school, where they met him.
1 stolen puppy found, reward being offered for return of 5 others
WASHINGTON — The search continues as one of six 5-week-old puppies was returned to the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) after being kidnapped. The mother, 1-year-old Godiva, gave birth to a litter of seven puppies in early August and they were all transferred to a foster home to spend their critical growth period together in a better environment than the shelter. Later that month, HRA was contacted about a dog, later confirmed to be Godiva, abandoned and tied to a pole.
Fairfax County trail attacks suspect arrested
RESTON, Va. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was published before the arrest of the suspect. Fairfax County Police on Thursday arrested and charged a 42-year-old suspect related to a series of indecent exposures near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, police announced today. Authorities said that detectives from...
Amazon invests $147M to affordable housing across DMV
WASHINGTON — Amazon is committing $147 million to create and preserve 1,260 affordable housing units in the DMV, according to a Wednesday announcement. The housing units will be in six of the District's eight wards and in nearby Maryland and Virginia communities. The announcement brings Amazon's total commitment to housing in the area to $992 million in support of more than 6,200 affordable homes, according to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
Man alleges intoxicated detective slammed into his 2 parked cars repeatedly
WASHINGTON — A D.C. resident who had two of his cars get hit while parked on the street in Northeast is alleging that the driver responsible was intoxicated, and got special treatment because he is a police officer. Steven Sansbury's lovingly restored '84 Chevy pickup now and the Mazda...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0