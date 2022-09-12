ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herndon, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Police give update on cause of crash at popular Arlington pub

ARLINGTON, Va. — The pieces are still coming together as to what happened one month ago during a fiery crash into a popular Arlington pub, Ireland's Four Courts. Police say they believe the driver involved was likely experiencing a medical emergency. Authorities had previously ruled out alcohol as a factor in the crash or that the driver intentionally crashed.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Manassas man charged with strangulation of 5-month-old

MANASSAS, Va. — A Manassas man is facing charges after police say he grabbed a 5-month-old by the neck so hard he left marks on the infant. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the incidents reportedly happened at the Arcadia Run Apartments on Wisteria Pond Way.
MANASSAS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Herndon, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Fairfax County, VA
City
Reston, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Herndon, VA
WUSA9

Woman stabbed in Northeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating following a stabbing in the 1500 block of Benning Road in Northeast, D.C. Officials said the injured woman is conscious and breathing. Additional details about the victim's condition have not been released by officials. Officers are asking people to be on the lookout for...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC police search for man connected to Southeast shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are looking for 32-year-old Tyrone Diggs of Southeast, D.C. who is wanted in connection to an assault with intent to kill using a gun. The incident occurred in the 700 block of Burns Street in Southeast on Monday. According to officials, police responded just before 5:30...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Cold case unit reviewing death of woman said to be engaged to alleged serial killer when she died

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Maryland are investigating whether a man known as the Shopping Cart Killer may be tied to the death of a sixth woman in 2018. Monday, a judge in Harrisonburg, Virginia, ruled a grand jury can consider first-degree murder charges against 35-year-old Anthony Robinson for allegedly killing two women in a hotel there and dumping their naked bodies in a nearby field behind the hotel with a shopping cart. The women have been identified as Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, and 39-year-old Tonita Smith.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The U S Marshalls
WUSA9

Gun scare sets off panic at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School

BETHESDA, Md. — A gun scare at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School Wednesday had teachers bracing classroom doors, students planning escape routes and parents racing to the school. In the end, police did not find a gun, but the lockdown in Montgomery County was a haunting echo of the all-too-familiar...
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

14-year-old witness to death of DoorDash driver testifies suspect 'wanted to shoot someone'

MANASSAS, Va. — Just hours after Christmas ended in 2019, a 14-year-old girl was grabbing a late night/early morning breakfast with two of her cousins and a friend at a Denny's in Manassas when two masked men with guns ran into the restaurant shouting at everyone to get on the ground. While the teen and her family members would leave the restaurant alive -- albeit very shaken -- a DoorDash driver walking into the Denny's at the time of the robbery would not.
MANASSAS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
WUSA9

Police identify man in deadly shooting in Prince George's Co.

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting in Prince George's County Tuesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Iverson Street in Temple Hills just around 8:40 p.m. When officers...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WUSA9

Man arrested armed with nunchucks at Hyattsville high school

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police in Hyattsville arrested a man with nunchucks at Northwestern High School Thursday. At around 12:10 p.m., a staff member at the school called Hyattsville Police to report a man on school property who appeared to be recording students on a phone near the football field. A school resource with officer and school security responded as the man began walking toward the front of the school, where they met him.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

1 stolen puppy found, reward being offered for return of 5 others

WASHINGTON — The search continues as one of six 5-week-old puppies was returned to the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) after being kidnapped. The mother, 1-year-old Godiva, gave birth to a litter of seven puppies in early August and they were all transferred to a foster home to spend their critical growth period together in a better environment than the shelter. Later that month, HRA was contacted about a dog, later confirmed to be Godiva, abandoned and tied to a pole.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Fairfax County trail attacks suspect arrested

RESTON, Va. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was published before the arrest of the suspect. Fairfax County Police on Thursday arrested and charged a 42-year-old suspect related to a series of indecent exposures near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, police announced today. Authorities said that detectives from...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Amazon invests $147M to affordable housing across DMV

WASHINGTON — Amazon is committing $147 million to create and preserve 1,260 affordable housing units in the DMV, according to a Wednesday announcement. The housing units will be in six of the District's eight wards and in nearby Maryland and Virginia communities. The announcement brings Amazon's total commitment to housing in the area to $992 million in support of more than 6,200 affordable homes, according to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy