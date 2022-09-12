Read full article on original website
Man accused of killing Arvada police officer makes 1st court appearance
The man accused of killing an Arvada police officer makes his first court appearance. Sonny Almanza, 31, was charged with first-degree murder of a police officer, attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a felon, and child abuse. He has not entered his plea yet. Almanza is accused of gunning down Officer Dillon Vakoff who was responding to a domestic dispute on September 11. Gunfire also wounded Almanza and another woman at the scene. Almanza remains held without bond with a judge issuing protection orders for the woman who was shot and two children who were at the scene which deputies described as “chaotic.” A public memorial service will be held for Officer Vakoff Friday at Flatirons Community Church located at 355 West South Boulder Road in Lafayette. Parking is not permitted at the church. Attendees must park at the RTD Lafayette Park & Ride at 1080 South Public Road or The District at 400 West South Boulder Road.
No charges being filed in 5 overdose deaths in Commerce City
There’s not enough evidence in the case – that’s what prosecutors seeking an indictment for the fentanyl overdose deaths of five people in Commerce City earlier this year have determined. Investigators have officially moved to label the case as “inactive.’ A sister of one of the victims told Denver News 9, the decision ensures the person who sold them the cocaine they may not have known was laced with fentanyl is getting away with murder. Read more at https://www.9news.com/.
2 survive small plane crash in Broomfield
A small plane has crashed in Broomfield. North Metro Fire Rescue was called to a retention pond near the Aspen Lodge tennis and pickleball courts just south of Erie Municipal Airport late yesterday morning. The pilot said the plane had just taken off when it began sputtering and he tried to crash in the water so as not to hurt anyone. The plane hit some trees on the way down before coming to rest in the water. Two men on-board the plane suffered only minor scrapes and bruises. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.
Women rescued after car sinks in Cherry Creek Reservoir
Two women had to be rescued from Cherry Creek Reservoir after they accidentally drove their car onto a boat ramp, and it sank over the weekend Arapahoe sheriff’s deputies arrived Saturday night to find the car submerged with the women inside it. The women told police it was foggy out and they couldn’t see the reservoir when they entered the waters at about 30 miles per hour. They were rescued. The two had been coming from a wedding, and police say the driver admitted to drinkingl the driver was charged with DUI.
Second trial for Steve Pankey slated to start next month
A second trial for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Greeley girl, whose face was on a milk carton in the 80s, is scheduled to start next month. Prosecutors plan to introduce all statements Steve Pankey made in his first trial at this second trial, The Greeley Tribune reported. Defense attorneys are fighting to halt the move. Pankey was arrested in 2020 and indicted by a grand jury for the killing of then 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews. His first trial ended in a hung jury on the kidnapping and murder counts. For the full visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
Was pilot ‘showing off’ just before crash near Horsetooth Reservoir?
More details are coming out about a small plane crash near Horsetooth Reservoir over the weekend. The National Transportation Safety Board, which had asked for photos of the crash, said photos its received show the singe-engine plane buzzing low over boats, with its wheels almost on top of one boat, before it crashed. That’s got investigators now trying to determine whether the pilot was showing off in what could’ve been dangerous stunt. Two men on-board the plane survived with only minor scrapes and bruises. The plane crashed largely intact, but was hauled away in pieces from the crash site in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space. The NTSB continues to investigate the crash.
September 14 – Levi Smith and Todd Hernandez
Severance defensive coordinator Levi Smith and Eaton baseball coach Todd Hernandez join Clark and Bruce.
