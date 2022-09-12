The man accused of killing an Arvada police officer makes his first court appearance. Sonny Almanza, 31, was charged with first-degree murder of a police officer, attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a felon, and child abuse. He has not entered his plea yet. Almanza is accused of gunning down Officer Dillon Vakoff who was responding to a domestic dispute on September 11. Gunfire also wounded Almanza and another woman at the scene. Almanza remains held without bond with a judge issuing protection orders for the woman who was shot and two children who were at the scene which deputies described as “chaotic.” A public memorial service will be held for Officer Vakoff Friday at Flatirons Community Church located at 355 West South Boulder Road in Lafayette. Parking is not permitted at the church. Attendees must park at the RTD Lafayette Park & Ride at 1080 South Public Road or The District at 400 West South Boulder Road.

ARVADA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO