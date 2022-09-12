Read full article on original website
Deputies Storm Larimer County Home, Arrest Man Following Standoff
A 34-year-old Larimer County man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting an at-risk adult, several sheriff's deputies, and a police K9 in addition to barricading himself inside a home and holding law enforcement at bay for several hours. The standoff also cause a "shelter in place" alert to be issued...
Dramatic video: RV loses control, careens into Winchell's
Newly released footage from Lakewood police shows the dramatic moment the driver of an RV lost control and went careening into a Winchell's Donut House. It was just before 7 a.m. on Aug. 15, when police believe the driver of the RV lost control while attempting to make a left-hand turn onto West Colfax Avenue. While she survived her injuries, at the time she was transported to the hospital unconscious. Because of her medical condition, investigators have been unable to speak with her. As a result, the investigation remains open. Traffic cameras show four different angles of the crash....
Fake gun causes lockdown at Longmont High School
Longmont High School was placed on lockdown because of reports of someone carrying a firearm. Police ultimately discovered the firearm was fake.
2 people walk away from small plane crash in Broomfield
Two people were in a small plane that crashed into a pond in a Broomfield subdivision Wednesday afternoon.
Weld County Sheriff Responds to Home Invasion Call, Find Coyote
The Weld County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a burglary in process on Thursday, September 8. The incident occurred near the 13000 block of Weld County Road 2 located north of Brighton when the homeowners came home to find a broken window and heard noises coming from the basement.
Hunter has life-threatening injuries after he was gored by a moose in Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A hunter has life-threatening injuries after he was gored by a moose Tuesday in Colorado, officials say. According to a Facebook post from Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received an emergency alert from a GPS device that a hunter was carrying. The hunter had alerted LCSO that he was seriously injured by an animal.
Mom arrested after missing family search in Boulder
The Boulder Police Department says a woman has been arrested after her kids were found alone in a vehicle following an all-night search.
September snowflakes fly in parts of Colorado
It might be September but snow was spotted in several parts of the state on Thursday morning.
Is This Really the Best Breakfast Burrito in Loveland?
Opinions are like *insert crude word here* in that everyone has one — especially about breakfast burritos. Still, one brave soul decided to venture into the Lovelanders Facebook group to ask: "Where in Loveland is the best breakfast burrito?" The responses flooded in, with some cautioning the asker that...
2 survive small plane crash in Broomfield
A small plane has crashed in Broomfield. North Metro Fire Rescue was called to a retention pond near the Aspen Lodge tennis and pickleball courts just south of Erie Municipal Airport late yesterday morning. The pilot said the plane had just taken off when it began sputtering and he tried to crash in the water so as not to hurt anyone. The plane hit some trees on the way down before coming to rest in the water. Two men on-board the plane suffered only minor scrapes and bruises. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.
Winter is coming! Colorado mountains got their first dusting of snow Thursday
Denver’s weather may have broken heat records recently, but one of the first signs of the changing season has finally arrived. A few of Colorado’s ski resorts got their first dusting of snow Thursday, according to their excited social media accounts, and those resorts are now testing out snow-making equipment.
Tensions flare over Loveland encampment ban at town hall meeting
More than 200 people packed into the Rialto Theater in Loveland last month to voice their thoughts on the city’s proposed transitional shelter site at South Railroad Avenue. The site is the latest development in the city’s efforts to enforce its camping ban passed in May. Before opening...
Sewer improvements to close a lane on West 29th St. in Loveland
Sewer improvements will close one lane of West 29th Street in Loveland through the rest of this year. Work on 29th Street, east of Sheridan Avenue to Lake Drive began Monday. The Loveland Water and Power work to expand the life of “aging infrastructure” will also close the sidewalk in that area with pedestrians being told to cross the north side of West 29th Street at Custer Drive or North Garfield Avenue.
Parents sue driver, Colorado towing company over fatal bridge strike
The parents of a woman killed last month after a trucker crashed into an overpass on Interstate 25 in Colorado have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the towing company and the driver. According to court documents, Megan Arneson, 32, of Weld County, Colorado, and her 10-year-old son, Joe Duenas,...
Residents describe explosion at Aurora apartments
Residents told FOX31 they saw smoke and smelled what they say was burning plastic or a chemical.
Archery hunter trampled by moose after failed hunting attempt
An archery hunter is fighting for his life after being attacked by a moose in western Larimer County. It happened in a remote area off Long Draw Road, 70 miles west of Fort Collins. Larimer County deputies said the man tried to gore the moose with his arrow, he missed, and the moose trampled him. The hunter activated his emergency signal and was found in what deputies described as “very bad shape.” He was airlifted to the hospital, where his condition isn’t known. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says this marks the fourth moose attack in Colorado this year.
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
83-year-old woman killed crossing street
A woman died after being struck by a car while crossing the road on Tuesday morning, police said.
Woman asks for donations before stealing from car
A door knock for donations turned into a theft situation caught on camera.
Man seriously injured in hit-and-run on I-70
A man was hit by a car while changing his tire early Monday morning on the shoulder of Interstate 70.
