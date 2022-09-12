ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Dramatic video: RV loses control, careens into Winchell's

Newly released footage from Lakewood police shows the dramatic moment the driver of an RV lost control and went careening into a Winchell's Donut House. It was just before 7 a.m. on Aug. 15, when police believe the driver of the RV lost control while attempting to make a left-hand turn onto West Colfax Avenue. While she survived her injuries, at the time she was transported to the hospital unconscious. Because of her medical condition, investigators have been unable to speak with her. As a result, the investigation remains open.  Traffic cameras show four different angles of the crash....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windsor, CO
City
Severance, CO
Severance, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Windsor, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Place#Windsor Severance#The Greeley Tribune
K99

Is This Really the Best Breakfast Burrito in Loveland?

Opinions are like *insert crude word here* in that everyone has one — especially about breakfast burritos. Still, one brave soul decided to venture into the Lovelanders Facebook group to ask: "Where in Loveland is the best breakfast burrito?" The responses flooded in, with some cautioning the asker that...
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

2 survive small plane crash in Broomfield

A small plane has crashed in Broomfield. North Metro Fire Rescue was called to a retention pond near the Aspen Lodge tennis and pickleball courts just south of Erie Municipal Airport late yesterday morning. The pilot said the plane had just taken off when it began sputtering and he tried to crash in the water so as not to hurt anyone. The plane hit some trees on the way down before coming to rest in the water. Two men on-board the plane suffered only minor scrapes and bruises. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Daily Record

Winter is coming! Colorado mountains got their first dusting of snow Thursday

Denver’s weather may have broken heat records recently, but one of the first signs of the changing season has finally arrived. A few of Colorado’s ski resorts got their first dusting of snow Thursday, according to their excited social media accounts, and those resorts are now testing out snow-making equipment.
DENVER, CO
kunc.org

Tensions flare over Loveland encampment ban at town hall meeting

More than 200 people packed into the Rialto Theater in Loveland last month to voice their thoughts on the city’s proposed transitional shelter site at South Railroad Avenue. The site is the latest development in the city’s efforts to enforce its camping ban passed in May. Before opening...
LOVELAND, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
1310kfka.com

Sewer improvements to close a lane on West 29th St. in Loveland

Sewer improvements will close one lane of West 29th Street in Loveland through the rest of this year. Work on 29th Street, east of Sheridan Avenue to Lake Drive began Monday. The Loveland Water and Power work to expand the life of “aging infrastructure” will also close the sidewalk in that area with pedestrians being told to cross the north side of West 29th Street at Custer Drive or North Garfield Avenue.
LOVELAND, CO
freightwaves.com

Parents sue driver, Colorado towing company over fatal bridge strike

The parents of a woman killed last month after a trucker crashed into an overpass on Interstate 25 in Colorado have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the towing company and the driver. According to court documents, Megan Arneson, 32, of Weld County, Colorado, and her 10-year-old son, Joe Duenas,...
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Archery hunter trampled by moose after failed hunting attempt

An archery hunter is fighting for his life after being attacked by a moose in western Larimer County. It happened in a remote area off Long Draw Road, 70 miles west of Fort Collins. Larimer County deputies said the man tried to gore the moose with his arrow, he missed, and the moose trampled him. The hunter activated his emergency signal and was found in what deputies described as “very bad shape.” He was airlifted to the hospital, where his condition isn’t known. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says this marks the fourth moose attack in Colorado this year.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy