A small plane has crashed in Broomfield. North Metro Fire Rescue was called to a retention pond near the Aspen Lodge tennis and pickleball courts just south of Erie Municipal Airport late yesterday morning. The pilot said the plane had just taken off when it began sputtering and he tried to crash in the water so as not to hurt anyone. The plane hit some trees on the way down before coming to rest in the water. Two men on-board the plane suffered only minor scrapes and bruises. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO