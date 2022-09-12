ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Schools: Elwood Bond Forum Scheduled

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfep4_0hrTSu1400https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZ7P3_0hrTSu1400

Harborfields cheers touchdown at homecoming Saturday. Harborfields beat Rocky Point, 29-14.

The Elwood school district has scheduled a community forum for Thursday to discuss the proposal to amend the 2017 bond to include a turf athletic field. The vote is scheduled for Oct. 18. Thursday’s forum is set for 7 p.m. at 15, at Elwood Middle School at 7 p.m.

090822_Bond_Newsletter_-_English

Huntington Board Meeting
The Huntington Board of Education meets Monday night at 7:30 at Jack Abrams STEM Magnet School.

Residents may attend in person or view remotely through the YouTube channel. The meeting agenda is available here.

Hat Time at Paumanok

Comments / 0

Related
HuntingtonNow

Fire Captain Honored by Town Board

The Huntington Town Board honored Capt. Mike Colonna Tuesday night for his single-handed rescue of three people from a housefire in July. The Huntington Manor Fire Department captain was at home on July 4 when he was alerted to a fire in his neighborhood. He rushed into the burning house, without his firefighter gear, and pulled three people to safety. As firefighters arrived, Colonna then joined them to extinguish the blaze before heading to the hospital for treatment.
HUNTINGTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elwood, NY
City
Huntington, NY
City
Rocky Point, NY
Huntington, NY
Education
HuntingtonNow

Date, Venue Changed for Public Hearing on Greenlawn Apartment Proposal

A public hearing on a proposal to build a large subdivision in Greenlawn has been moved to a bigger venue because a large turnout is expected. The hearing will be held at Jack Abrams STEM Magnet School on Oct. 19 instead of at the previously scheduled session Oct. 12 at Town Hall. Supervisor Ed Smyth said at the Town Board meeting Tuesday that he was expecting that the date and venue would change.
GREENLAWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet Schools#K12#Paumanok
TBR News Media

Port Jeff Documentary Series kicks off fall season

Line-up spotlights how singular stories impact society. What responsibility to people have to each other and the planet? This question is a recurring theme examined when the award-winning Port Jefferson Documentary Series’ film festival returns this fall. The season kicks off Monday, Sept. 19 and runs on select Mondays through Nov. 28.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Associated Press

Casting Announcement - THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE (The Legend of Princess Ronkonkoma)

Written/Directed by Maria Capp Starring Seth Gilliam, Nia Sioux and others the Psychological Thriller Features Themes of Love, Loss, and The Legend of The Lake. “As a filmmaker, I’ve always wanted to share my experiences growing up on Lake Ronkonkoma and in line with my interest in identity formation and personal experience with grief’s effect on the family”— Maria Capp, Writer/Director.
RONKONKOMA, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Franklin Square versus Nauman Hussain

Franklin Square residents have been waiting for over a month for a decision on the construction of a 3-story storage facility. Chairman David Weiss of The Town of Hempstead Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) promised an answer within a month’s time from the July 13 public hearing before the zoning board.
FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY
islipbulletin.net

Board denies application for four-family dwelling

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the planning board of the Town of Islip held their monthly meeting at Town Hall West. The board held a public hearing regarding 3040 Veterans Memorial Highway in Bohemia, located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, 197 feet west of 5th Avenue. The applicant requested a buffer and parking relaxation in connection with the construction of two warehouse/office buildings and related site improvements. A number of residents who live near the site, which is currently vacant, expressed concerns about noise. Formerly, a busing company occupied the space and the noise from the site was a nuisance. The board voted to approve the site-plan modification subject to the proposed 8-foot sound wall being raised to 8 feet. The applicant would need to get this approved by the board of appeals. In addition, the applicant would need to move the proposed dumpster site and ensure that the buffer landscaping included species that will grow to 15 feet at maturity.
ISLIP, NY
HuntingtonNow

County Says Tech Attack Looks Like Ransomeware Effort

Updated: Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said Tuesday that investigators have found malware in the county computer system with the “hallmarks of ransomeware but have not concluded that it is a ransomware attack.”. The county’s system was hit by an attack Thursday, leading to a loss of email and...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Vandals Take Aim at HarborFest Whale

Sometime after Sag Harbor’s HarborFest activities wrapped up Sunday afternoon and Monday morning, vandals scrawled “Trump” in large black letters on the side of the floating whale used as the... more. At least three smoke detectors in the Noyac home where two sisters died in an ......
SAG HARBOR, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Lightening sets fire to Glen Cove home

Violent thunderstorms traveled through Glen Cove and the surrounding areas on Tuesday causing an early morning fire at 149 Landing Road. At 5:35 a.m. the Glen Cove Police, along with the Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Glenwood Landing, and Locust Valley fire departments responded to the blaze which took 45 minutes to extinguish. No one was injured, but the damage from fire, smoke and water necessitated the Red Cross to assist both families to relocate.
GLEN COVE, NY
fox5ny.com

NY storm triggers flooding in Queens

NEW YORK - A fast-moving line of storms through the NYC region prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings and even a brief Tornado Warning in Brooklyn. The NY Tornado Warning was posted around 4:45 for coastal Brooklyn, near Breezy Point. There were no reports of an...
QUEENS, NY
HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY
2K+
Followers
866
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

 https://huntingtonnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy