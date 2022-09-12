ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Denver Gazette: A perfect storm looms over Colorado roads

Several recent Gazette headlines, though seemingly unrelated, in fact converge to spell trouble for transportation in our state. Too much rage, not enough sobriety and too few lanes to drive on are brewing a perfect storm on Colorado’s highways and roads. Given the chilling news of stranger-on-stranger shooting deaths...
Camp Pickle is Coming to Colorado in 2024

Pickleball has become an increasingly popular sport, especially over the past few years. It combines aspects of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, in the fact that it's played on a court and Wiffle balls are volleyed over the net with paddles. As of 2022, there are approximately 4.8 million players nationwide, with games and tournaments being held at various locations all across the globe.
The Wheat Ridge elementary schools that JeffCo selected to close underscore potential inequities, miscalculations and pitfalls in the process

Selene Hernandez Ruiz bought a house near New Classical Academy at Vivian, a little neighborhood school in the Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge surrounded by quiet streets, single-family homes and apartments. Not just because of the small school’s emphasis on classical books, logic and rhetoric but because of its focus...
Parents sue driver, Colorado towing company over fatal bridge strike

The parents of a woman killed last month after a trucker crashed into an overpass on Interstate 25 in Colorado have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the towing company and the driver. According to court documents, Megan Arneson, 32, of Weld County, Colorado, and her 10-year-old son, Joe Duenas,...
