Here's The Best College In Colorado
U.S. News & World Report laid out the best public colleges and universities in the Centennial State.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: A perfect storm looms over Colorado roads
Several recent Gazette headlines, though seemingly unrelated, in fact converge to spell trouble for transportation in our state. Too much rage, not enough sobriety and too few lanes to drive on are brewing a perfect storm on Colorado’s highways and roads. Given the chilling news of stranger-on-stranger shooting deaths...
A war of words between 3 Denver-area Catholic schools
The topic of LGBTQ+ is at the center of a tense exchange and claims of defamation by Regis Jesuit High School, St. Mary's Academy and a letter mentioning both by officials at St. Thomas More Catholic School.
cpr.org
A rancher in Weld County canceled his solar project to spend $6 million against Jared Polis
Gov. Jared Polis has spent $7 million of his own money on his re-election campaign this year, reminding Colorado’s political world that he is one of the biggest financial forces in state politics. Not far behind, though, is a new face: Steve Wells, the 64-year-old heir to a ranching...
cpr.org
Coloradans are so bad at composting, whole truckloads are being rejected and sent to the dump
Clinton Sander is done with contaminated compost. On a recent morning, he sifted through long piles of waste from Denver and Boulder at a facility in Keenesburg operated by A1 Organics, the state's largest compost recycler. Sander, the company's marketing manager, scanned for inorganic objects scattered throughout the heaps of...
thecentersquare.com
Polis to EPA: Colorado will ‘pursue any legal options’ to avoid reformulated gas requirement
(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ administration is opposing a federal action triggered by the Denver metro area's ozone levels that would likely mean higher gas prices. In a letter sent Wednesday to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Polis went so far as to warn of...
1310kfka.com
September 15 – Washington State Preview
The guys preview CSU matchup with the Pac-12’s Washington State and predict some of this week’s Mountain West Games.
Camp Pickle is Coming to Colorado in 2024
Pickleball has become an increasingly popular sport, especially over the past few years. It combines aspects of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, in the fact that it's played on a court and Wiffle balls are volleyed over the net with paddles. As of 2022, there are approximately 4.8 million players nationwide, with games and tournaments being held at various locations all across the globe.
cpr.org
The Wheat Ridge elementary schools that JeffCo selected to close underscore potential inequities, miscalculations and pitfalls in the process
Selene Hernandez Ruiz bought a house near New Classical Academy at Vivian, a little neighborhood school in the Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge surrounded by quiet streets, single-family homes and apartments. Not just because of the small school’s emphasis on classical books, logic and rhetoric but because of its focus...
Trio of bears spotted on University Hill in Boulder
Three furry guests made an appearance in a Boulder neighborhood on Monday.
Investors bought 24% of Colorado homes last year
Investors have been snapping up more and more homes across the country, including in Colorado.
weather5280.com
Colorado forecast: How much snow analog years suggest Denver will see during the upcoming winter season
These kind of outlooks are always popular among social media channels when hype-driven terms and baseless projections scream for epic snowfall. There is a scientific basis that can and should be applied for a general understanding of where seasons are headed in terms of temperatures and precipitation. I explain more...
Greater Milwaukee Today
This circa-1955 drive-in is reopening in Colorado’s alpine valley decades after going dark
DENVER — Starting 160 miles southwest of Denver, where the Sangre de Cristo and San Juan mountain ranges part ways at Poncha Pass, the San Luis Valley spreads out 65 miles from east to west, plus another 120 miles south to the New Mexico border. Here in the world’s...
freightwaves.com
Parents sue driver, Colorado towing company over fatal bridge strike
The parents of a woman killed last month after a trucker crashed into an overpass on Interstate 25 in Colorado have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the towing company and the driver. According to court documents, Megan Arneson, 32, of Weld County, Colorado, and her 10-year-old son, Joe Duenas,...
Denver families in need get emergency inflation relief
(Maria Lin Kim on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Denver will provide grocery store gift cards to up to 4,000 individuals and families experiencing food insecurity resulting from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.
Coloradans to vote on 3 alcohol initiatives this November
There will be nine ballot questions for Coloradans, three were placed there by state lawmakers and six landed on the ballot after citizens collected enough signatures to put them there. Three of the six citizen initiatives all involve alcohol.
Fake gun causes lockdown at Longmont High School
Longmont High School was placed on lockdown because of reports of someone carrying a firearm. Police ultimately discovered the firearm was fake.
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
Why you should keep your lights off in Denver this week
Every night from late summer into fall, millions of birds are flying over the Rocky Mountains in search of a warmer climate, and the lights in Colorado can disorient their path.
Indigenous people plan trek from Sand Creek massacre site to Mount Evans base
(Denver, Colo.) Indigenous people will walk, run, and ride horses from Sand Creek Massacre Historic Site to the base of Mount Evans. The 250-mile trek will occur Oct. 1-9 and shine a spotlight on efforts to rename Mount Evans. Several indigenous groups want to call the summit Mount Blue Sky.
