Passings: Former State Sen. Chancy Croft, Aug. 21, 1937 to Aug. 30, 2022

By Suzanne Downing
 4 days ago
Former State Rep. and Sen. Chancy Croft, who served as Senate president in the 1970s, has passed. His obituary ran in the Anchorage Daily News, along with an obituary for his wife, Toni, who had died several weeks earlier.

In 1968, six years after moving to the state, Chancy ran for the State House and won. He then won a seat in the Alaska Senate in 1972 and was elected president of the Senate in 1975. During that time, he was a proponent of the Alaska Permanent Fund, and he sponsored the Senate version of the bill that led to the fund’s establishment, along with Rep. Hugh Malone, co-chair of House Finance. Although Gov. Jay Hammond vetoed the original bill, the details for the Alaska Permanent Fund were eventually worked out.

Croft, a Democrat, ran for governor, but didn’t win in 1978. He had been paired with lieutenant gubernatorial nominee Katie Hurley and was in a three-way race with Hammond and former Gov. Wally Hickel. Hammond won the primary by 98 votes, and after an extensive court challenge that included Hickel launching a write-in campaign, Hammond won.

Croft retired from politics and became a successful workman’s compensation attorney. His son, His son, Eric Croft, who also served in the Legislature, worked alongside his father “and continue the commitment to get injured workers every cent they are entitled to under the law.”

Leland Chancy Croft was born in Jennings, La., the son of Leland Croft, an oil and gas landman and geologist, and Dorthy (née Chancy) Croft, who was a violin teacher. He grew up in Odessa, Texas and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with baccalaureate degrees in government and sociology, and a law degree.

He and his wife Toni moved to Alaska, where Croft became a charter member of the Alaska Legal Services Corporation, serving as chairman of its board from 1971 to 1978, when his career in politics took off.

Chancy served on the University of Alaska Board of Regents from 1995-2003, including one term as chair.

Must Read Alaska

Pelosi gift to Peltola: Seat on Natural Resources Committee

Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola has been given a plum seat by Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the House Natural Resources Committee. The committee, chaired by Arizona radical Democrat Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva, is where legislation that pertains to Alaska’s vast lands and resources is considered, and is also where bills and issues pertaining to Native concerns often are heard or originate. The Natural Resources Committee also deals with fisheries and climate change. In years past, Alaska Congressman Don Young, a Republican, had chaired the committee and was serving on the committee when he died March 18, 2022. Peltola will be the committee’s most junior member.
Must Read Alaska

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, State Sen. Shelley Hughes join forces with thousands of Americans resisting far-left gender ideology rewrite of Title IX

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and State Sen. Shelley Hughes are separately taking on the Biden Administration over its new gender ideology interpretation of Title IX, the landmark legislation that was designed to protect girls and women’s sports. The Biden Administration is forcing school districts to choose between federal funding and the tradition of preserving children’s restrooms for separate biological genders. Hughes and Sullivan are fighting on behalf of the girls.
Must Read Alaska

No transparency: Anchorage Assembly now cuts video recordings of public comment period

The Anchorage Assembly has had an increasingly obvious habit of cutting out portions of its official meetings on its YouTube channel that it doesn’t want the public to see. The technician who operates the audio and video recording of the meeting has found ways to delete key portions of the public process. But on Tuesday, it went further, simply cutting the public comments altogether at the end of the meeting.
Must Read Alaska

Buzz Kelley suspends Senate race, endorses Kelly Tshibaka

On Monday’s Dan Fagan Show, broadcast at 650 KENI, Buzz Kelley announced he suspended his campaign for U.S. Senate and endorsed Kelly Tshibaka. Buzz Kelley had finished in 4th place in the Aug. 16 primary and advanced to the general election, and many political analysts said he made the final four due to his name being confused with Kelly Tshibaka’s.
Must Read Alaska

Jamie Allard: Leaders motivate people to do what’s right

Great leadership is not about having all the answers, it’s about motivating people to do what’s right. Great leaders will listen to the concerns of their constituency and make principled policy decisions. Great leaders have the vision to employ the individual strengths of their team to accomplish a strategic end state.
Must Read Alaska

Cowboys for Trump ruling shows how those who went to Jan. 6 rally can be removed from office for insurrection

Republican lawmakers who participated in events near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, have been put on notice: Courts across America may come after them. This month, a state judge in New Mexico ruled that even being near the Capitol on that day was enough to disqualify someone from seeking future public office. Basing his decision on the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, Judge Francis Mathews set forth case law that has not yet been challenged to a higher court and may become the basis for other lawsuits, including in Alaska.
Must Read Alaska

Pollster: Biden’s ‘semi-fascism’ remarks are skewing polling results, as Republicans stop answering questions

The founder of the Trafalgar Group polling firm says predicting the outcomes of races in the midterm elections is harder now that President Joe Biden has called supporters of former President Donald Trump as adherents to “semi-fascism.”. That pollster’s data-driven remark to The Washington Times is showing up anecdotally...
Must Read Alaska

Dunleavy: Acting Revenue commissioner is Deven Mitchell

Gov. Mike Dunleavy named Deven Mitchell acting commissioner of the Alaska Department of Revenue today. Mitchell replaces outgoing Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney, who is leaving to refocus on her health and family. Mitchell has been employed at the Alaska Department of Revenue since 1992. He has served most recently as Alaska’s...
Must Read Alaska

Notes from the trail: Peltola to be sworn in on Tuesday

With 59 days to go until the general election, Congresswoman-elect Mary Peltola of Bethel is on a flight to Washington, D.C. this morning, where she will be sworn in on Tuesday as the first Alaska Native member of Congress and the first new congressional representative Alaska has had since 1973. She is filling out the term of Congressman Don Young and she will be working hard to flip the seat blue in November. She’ll have help from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, while the Republican Party itself has pretty much given it up to her by staying on the sidelines:
Must Read Alaska

Breaking: Dunleavy announces largest PFD in state history: $3,284

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced today that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284, making it the largest in the program’s 41-year history. Eligible Alaskans who selected direct deposit on their application will receive their dividend beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20. All other applications and disbursement methods that have been determined by September 28, including applicants receiving a paper check, will be distributed starting the week of Oct. 6.
Must Read Alaska

Notes from the trail: The push for November general election has begun, but first, local elections are nigh

Most Alaska localities will have municipal and borough elections on Oct. 4. Juneau: The Capital City’s municipal election will be mail-in for the third time, but for the first time the city will have it own ballot-counting machines. During the past two elections, officials have flown the ballots to Anchorage and contracted with the City Clerk to count Juneau’s election.
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

