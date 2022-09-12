ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MA

Canton car wash offering free service to whoever helps nab would-be robbery suspect

By Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
Surveillance video shows a suspect using power tools to try to break into money boxes at two Prestige Car Wash and Gas Stations Saturday morning around 4AM.

The first attempt was in a self-serve bay at the location in Stoughton.

Then the suspect drove a motorcycle to the Prestige Car Wash in Canton.

That’s where General Manager Nicole Teles believes the suspect used a saw to try to break into the pay station.

“Obviously he’s looking for money and didn’t accomplish what he came here to do,” said Teles. “The material we have in these bays, they’re all straight metal – they’re about 3 or 4 inches of metal, so it’s going to be hours, maybe a day for you to try to break into these things, so good luck.”

Even though the suspect didn’t get away with cash, Teles says there’s now significant damage to the machine worth $40,000.

“From the years I’ve been here, I don’t think I’ve seen anybody try to break into one of these,” said Teles.

Now Teles is hoping their surveillance video will help someone identify the suspect.

She says there’s no license plate on the motorcycle, but the suspect is wearing a helmet with an Irish logo.

“The bike and the helmet is key, if everybody can look for that bike or that helmet, it’s definitely key into finding this person,” said Teles.

Teles also says they’re offering free car washes for a year to anyone who helps them find this suspect.

joker
3d ago

no plate so he only comes out at night with that bike 🤡 doesn't follow any rules doesn't want to work that's an epidemic

