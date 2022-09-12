Read full article on original website
2 survive small plane crash in Broomfield
A small plane has crashed in Broomfield. North Metro Fire Rescue was called to a retention pond near the Aspen Lodge tennis and pickleball courts just south of Erie Municipal Airport late yesterday morning. The pilot said the plane had just taken off when it began sputtering and he tried to crash in the water so as not to hurt anyone. The plane hit some trees on the way down before coming to rest in the water. Two men on-board the plane suffered only minor scrapes and bruises. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.
Was pilot ‘showing off’ just before crash near Horsetooth Reservoir?
More details are coming out about a small plane crash near Horsetooth Reservoir over the weekend. The National Transportation Safety Board, which had asked for photos of the crash, said photos its received show the singe-engine plane buzzing low over boats, with its wheels almost on top of one boat, before it crashed. That’s got investigators now trying to determine whether the pilot was showing off in what could’ve been dangerous stunt. Two men on-board the plane survived with only minor scrapes and bruises. The plane crashed largely intact, but was hauled away in pieces from the crash site in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space. The NTSB continues to investigate the crash.
Suspect hurt in high-speed chase with Larimer Co. deputies
A suspect is hurt in a high-speed chase with Larimer County deputies. Police tried to pull over the wanted man in a minivan on East Mulberry Street, but he fled on Northwest Frontage Road. Deputies used a PIT maneuver to try to stop the vehicle, that caused the van to roll, seriously injuring the suspect, according to the Coloradoan.. He was hospitalized, but is expected to survive. No deputies were injured in the incident. Police have not identified the suspect or said what crimes he was wanted for. Get more details at: https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Boulder woman dies after fall from popular rock-climbing area
A Boulder woman has died after a fall from a popular rock-climbing area. Clear Creek County deputies said 22-year-old Maya Humeau fell about 100 feet off Black Wall north of Mount Spalding Tuesday just before 10 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man accused of killing Arvada police officer makes 1st court appearance
The man accused of killing an Arvada police officer makes his first court appearance. Sonny Almanza, 31, was charged with first-degree murder of a police officer, attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a felon, and child abuse. He has not entered his plea yet. Almanza is accused of gunning down Officer Dillon Vakoff who was responding to a domestic dispute on September 11. Gunfire also wounded Almanza and another woman at the scene. Almanza remains held without bond with a judge issuing protection orders for the woman who was shot and two children who were at the scene which deputies described as “chaotic.” A public memorial service will be held for Officer Vakoff Friday at Flatirons Community Church located at 355 West South Boulder Road in Lafayette. Parking is not permitted at the church. Attendees must park at the RTD Lafayette Park & Ride at 1080 South Public Road or The District at 400 West South Boulder Road.
Man deemed ‘competent’ to stand trial in fatal Midtown shooting
A man accused in the fatal shooting of a man outside a Midtown Fort Collins fast-food joint last summer has been deemed competent to stand trial. 30-year-old Victor Corwin is accused of gunning down 39-year-old Christopher Johnson outside the McDonald’s at College Avenue and Drake Road. He faces a charge of first-degree murder as well as identify theft and aggravated motor vehicle theft. The Coloradoan reports a judge weighed testimony including hearing from doctors who testified that through medication and inpatient drug rehab, Corwin’s competence has been restored. For the full story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Second trial for Steve Pankey slated to start next month
A second trial for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Greeley girl, whose face was on a milk carton in the 80s, is scheduled to start next month. Prosecutors plan to introduce all statements Steve Pankey made in his first trial at this second trial, The Greeley Tribune reported. Defense attorneys are fighting to halt the move. Pankey was arrested in 2020 and indicted by a grand jury for the killing of then 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews. His first trial ended in a hung jury on the kidnapping and murder counts. For the full visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
