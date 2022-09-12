The Borderland remembers September 11th

EL PASO, Texas -- Over 21 years ago the tragedy of September 11th is still at the forefront of everyone's minds today. El Paso held 911 memorials throughout this weekend.

City leaders held a memorial at Fire station 18. The memorial is held annually on September 11th to commemorate the lives lost during the attacks.

Amazing grace played on the bagpipes as the US flag waved above Fire station 18. First responders gathered to pay tribute to the men and women who lost their lives on 911. Including the first responders that died while in the line of duty.

Men and women of the police and fire department stood in salute to reflect on the sacrifice many made that day.

"That made us who we are here and we will never forget, but we can never take for granted the freedom we have living in this beautiful wonderful country that we share," said Beth Carpio an El Pasoan.

Among those who lost their lives on 9/11 were 343 firefighters. This remains the single deadliest incident for firefighters in history.

