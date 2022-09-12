Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 review
The iPhone 14 is a capable smartphone with a seriously snappy CPU, lovely screen, and good cameras. It pales in comparison to the iPhone 14 Pro, but then you’re also saving $200 / £250 / AU$350. If you’re not looking for a big screen on a budget (for that see the new iPhone 14 Plus), this solid, if unspectacular iPhone – with a couple of really cool next-gen features that you may never use – might be for you.
This Amazon deal gets you a cheap Samsung Galaxy A32 for just £159
Great Amazon deals on Samsung devices have been popping up more and more lately, offering customers the chance to save a ton of money on some really decent devices. This week, you can bag yourself the budget-orientated Samsung Galaxy A32 at its lowest ever price of £159 (was £249) (opens in new tab).
Best iPhone 14 cases of 2022: how to keep your new phone secure
It's so new that buyers still don't have them in hands yet, but that means it's the perfect time to buy the best iPhone 14 case that is protective and stylish for your new phone. Get your phone protected before anything happens to it!. Just because the iPhone 14 is...
This new Motorola phone has me forgetting the iPhone 14 ever launched
I've started testing a new Motorola phone, and after just a few hours of using it I'm convinced that it's the best phone that's been released so far in 2022. Yes, I'm including the new iPhone 14 range in that list. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was launched alongside the...
Amazfit launches premium range GTR 4 with an attractive Rs 1700 discount
Amazfit has brought its new flagship smartwatch, the Amazfit GTR 4, to India. The new model comes with a circular design and sports a 1.43" always-on AMOLED color touchscreen of 466x466-pixel resolution protected by tempered glass. It's covered with an anti-fingerprint coating and surrounded by an anti-glare bezel. It also debuts the upgraded Zepp OS 2.0 for optimized user experience.
Keep your iPhone 14 protected and MagSafe-ready with Spigen's MagFit Series
You can now buy Apple’s new iPhone 14 series phones, but getting accessories to match is a little more complicated than in Android rivals. It’s all thanks to a little piece of tech called MagSafe. This refers to the ring of magnets that sits on the phone’s back....
The iPhone 14 line is out now – but it might be weeks before you can get one
It’s iPhone 14 day! Today – September 16 – is the day when the iPhone 14 actually ships, so those who ordered early might be receiving it today. The same is true of the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but not the iPhone 14 Plus, which ships on October 7.
Build a budget-friendly ecommerce site with Bluehost's online store discount
If you're looking for an ecommerce platform (opens in new tab) that's reliable, affordable, and easy to use, then Bluehost's new solution just might be the service for you. Even better, Bluehost is currently offering up to 70% off on its ecommerce solution, as the web hosting (opens in new tab) provider adds Online Store and Online Store + Marketplace packages to its hosting line up.
GoPro Hero 11 Black vs Hero 10 Black: 9 key differences you need to know
Like Apple with its iPhones, annual GoPro camera launches are about as certain as new seasons of Stranger Things. And sure enough, the technology-cum-lifestyle brand has officially lifted the lid on the latest addition to its flagship Hero series: the GoPro Hero 11 Black. Billed as GoPro’s most capable action...
Amazon's new cheap Kindle update comes with 3 useful upgrades
It's been over three years since the launch of the Amazon Kindle (2019), but finally, the tech giant has decided to update its entry-level ereader line with the launch of the Kindle (2022). This new ereader, released alongside a Kids' Edition version, sits below 2021's Kindle Paperwhite, as well as...
Leaked Nvidia RTX 4090 price practically confirms our worst fears
Ahead of the expected big reveal at Nvidia’s GTC presentation on September 20, it looks like we might already be getting a real glimpse into the pricing of Nvidia’s upcoming flagship graphics card, the uber-powerful GeForce RTX 4090. As reported by Twitter user @I_Leak_VN, it looks like Vietnamese...
Now is a great time to buy a second-hand or older Amazon Kindle
The new Amazon Kindle (2022) has been unveiled, bringing a USB-C port and high-res screen to the company's line of budget ereaders – however it continues a worrying trend amongst the rainforest-named brand's E Ink gadgets. The new Kindle costs more than its predecessor, the Kindle (2019), with an...
AndaSeat Transformers Edition Premium Gaming Chair review
While the concept of the AndaSeat Transformers Edition Premium Gaming Chair is admittedly very cool, the execution is lacking in every field imaginable. It offers no lower back support, sports a cheap plastic frame, and the recline feature is difficult to activate. Buyer beware indeed. Pros. +. Transformers theme is...
This new feature will make Microsoft Word feel even more like Google Docs
The battle for word processor supremacy continues to heat up, with a new update to Microsoft Word bringing it back to the forefront. The platform, a key part of Microsoft's office software suite, will soon benefit from @mentions, a new tool that will allow users to tag others in their shared document.
Top Apple Deals for September 2022: Get a 2021 iPad for $279, AirPods for $99, Apple Watch 7 for $299
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re already at the end of summer, and with kids heading back to school, the deals have been in abundance. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and...
How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022 online and stream season 13 from anywhere
It's fair to say The Great British Bake Off has cemented itself within the very foundations of quintessential British television, capturing global attention for its mixture of silly baking mishaps and often lewd innuendos. Back for another year, 12 new bakers enter the renowned Bake Off tent, as Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas invite us to kick things off with Cake Week. Available free-to-air in the UK, use our guide to find out how to watch The Great British Bake Off online from anywhere.
iPhone 14 deals: all the best SIM-free and contract offers for the latest Apple flagship
Apple iPhone 14 deals are now open to pre-order and we've pulled together a list of the best offers to help you be the first to lay hands on the latest flagship device from Apple. The official launch date for the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is September 16, but we would recommend trying to pre-order it sooner rather than later to avoid potential delays.
New Amazon Kindle (2022) price, screen, features and what's new
The new Amazon Kindle for 2022 has a few upgrades over its 2019 predecessor, making it a tempting alternative for anyone on the market for a new ereader. This latest entry in Amazon's line of ereaders is an update to the company's lowest-end device, It's aimed at people who want an affordable Kindle without all the bells and whistles - by that we mean, fancy features - of the Paperwhite or Oasis alternatives.
Sonos Sub Mini is the smaller, cheaper soundbar upgrade I've been waiting for
Sonos has finally made the much-leaked Sub Mini official, and it looks like exactly the upgrade I've been hoping my Sonos Arc would get, bringing the dual-driver design of the full-size Sonos Sub to a smaller and more affordable version. The Sonos Sub Mini will be available from October 6,...
Leaked Google Assistant update spells the end for “Hey Google”
Using your Google Assistant to control your home may soon become a lot simpler according to leaks, which allege that custom quick phrases are coming to the Google Nest Hub Max. For the majority of the time, if you want to get your Google Assistant to do something, you must...
