Albert Pujols tells Pirates fans to keep home run ball No. 697

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

If the 2022 season is the last for St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols, he's shown nothing but grace and class during his farewell tour.

On Sunday, Pujols showed why fans throughout baseball are rooting for his pursuit of 700 home runs.

Shortly after hitting home run No. 697 to pass Alex Rodriguez for fourth all-time, Pujols met with Pirates fans Matt and Samantha Brown, who had ended up with the historic ball.

To the surprise of Matt and Samantha, not only did Pujols tell the pair to keep the now very valuable baseball, but he included two more signed baseballs as an extra gift.

After learning that Samantha's father had passed away a year ago to the day, Pujols said, "I think it means for that girl more than me having it in my trophy case."

As Pujols carves out the final chapter of his baseball legacy, he has little left to prove en route to an inevitable Hall of Fame nod. Though, after one of the most significant moments of his career, Pujols put that aside to make the day of two strangers.