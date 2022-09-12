Read full article on original website
Related
clayconews.com
FATAL SHOOTING IN WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY SPARKS KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION AND SEARCH FOR SUSPECT FROM WILLIAMSBURG
WILLIAMSBURG, KY (September 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 11:45 PM, KSP Post 11, London was notified by Whitley County 911 of a fatal shooting which took place at a residence on Patrick Hollow Road in Whitley County.
WTVQ
2 die in Madison County crash, KSP investigating
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men died Wednesday in a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, 74-year-old James Jackson was driving on KY-52 when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 62-year-old Matt Spaulding. Jackson was taken to a local hospital where...
clayconews.com
Troopers From KSP Post 11, London, Capture Wanted Fugitive In Rockcastle County, Kentucky
MOUNT VERNON, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Monday, September, 12, 2022 KSP Post 11 Troopers located and arrested a wanted fugitive in southeastern, Kentucky. Woodrow Lamb, 45 of Mount Vernon, KY. was arrested after being located in the Livingston Community of Rockcastle County. Charges for...
clayconews.com
Fatal UTV Collision at Junction of Highway 2024 and Sammy Peters Road in Owsley County claims Ricetown Woman's Life
BOONEVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police, is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is investigating a single UTV vehicle collision that occurred just before 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the junction of KY-2024 and Sammy Peters Road in Owsley County. The initial investigation indicates a 2021...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clayconews.com
DOUBLE FATALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 52 IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7,Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2013 Ford...
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 16 issues Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
HENDERSON, KY – The Kentucky State Police would is offering a periodic reminder to drivers who travel Kentucky roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district...
WKYT 27
Two people killed in Madison County crash
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, around 4, at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive. KSP says 74-year-old James Jackson was driving a car east on KY-52 when...
Kentucky woman killed in ATV accident after it flips, ejects her
A Kentucky woman was killed Wednesday night when the all-terrain vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, ejecting her from the vehicle, Kentucky state police reported Thursday. Kentucky State Police officials said they were investigating a single all-terrain vehicle collision that occurred just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxlexington.com
Lexington police working with Crime Stoppers to find wanted woman
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A burglary suspect is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington Police recently identified the woman in this photo as 45-year-old Deborah McCollum. Now that she has an active warrant on a burglary charge, the police have reached out to Crime Stoppers for help finding her.
clayconews.com
Fugitive Accused of Shooting Victim During Armed Robbery Located by Kentucky State Police in Rockcastle County, Kentucky
Mount Vernon, KY - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that on Monday, September 12, 2022, KSP Troopers located and arrested Woodrow Lamb, 45 of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky in the Livingston Community of Rockcastle County. Lamb was lodged in the Rockcastle County Detention Center. Charges include:. Five (5) counts...
wymt.com
KSP investigating fatal crash in Owsley County
OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police shared a release Thursday afternoon about an investigation into a deadly crash involving a UTV. According to the release, it happened Wednesday just before 7 p.m. at the junction of KY-2024 and Sammy Peters Road in Owsley County. Police said their initial...
wymt.com
Police asking for your help to identify a suspect in Laurel County theft case
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to identify a suspect in a theft case. Deputies are searching for a car and the person they believe was involved in the theft of a bank deposit money bag early Thursday morning. It happened just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Ky. man accused of hitting woman with his car after smoking marijuana
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond man is accused of hitting a woman with his car. The crash happened Monday on US 421 in Berea. According to the Richmond Register, KSP troopers say Derrick Hurt drove off the road after smoking marijuana and hit the victim. The woman’s current condition...
WKYT 27
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
Scammers pretending to be police continue in Laurel County
Phone scams are continuing in Laurel County, with scammers pretending to be authorities.
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Searching for Man Wanted for Promoting Contraband, Violating Parole and Being in Possession of a Firearm.
Kentucky State Police on Wednesday announced on Facebook, they are searching for a 35 year old man with the name Joseph Thomas. Thomas is wanted for promoting contraband, violating parole, and being in possession of a firearm. If you have any information on his location, please call Kentucky State Police...
foxlexington.com
Former Lexington police chief reacts to recent gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Multiple agencies and organizations are sparking conversations over the recent gun violence in Lexington after the city reaches its 35th homicide for the year. That number is just two shy of the 37 homicides in 2021. Former Lexington Police Chief Anthany Beatty served on...
k105.com
Central Ky. high school teacher arrested for driving to school drunk
A Garrard County High School teacher has been arrested after being accused of driving to school drunk, and having a wreck in the process. The Garrard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Chelsea Denny, of Lancaster, for DUI (aggravating circumstances) on Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the school after receiving...
k105.com
KSP looking for armed, dangerous felon in connection with body being found in burned building
Kentucky State Police is searching for an armed and dangerous felon in connection with a body being found in a burned building in Lee County. The skeletal remains of 52-year-old Tamika L. McDaniel, of Beattyville, were found in the burned building on Hwy 52 on September 6. State police are...
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Police to honor trooper killed in 2015
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police will honor a fallen trooper on Tuesday. Joseph Cameron Ponder was shot and killed on Sept. 13, 2015 after a traffic stop and pursuit in Lyon County. Troopers will lay a wreath at the memorial site of Ponder on the anniversary of his...
Comments / 1