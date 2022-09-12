ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, CT

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Man paralyzed in New Haven police van back in hospital

Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly shooting, a hit-and-run investigation, and a dino skeleton set to be auctioned!
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

23-year-old dies in motorcycle crash in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are seeking witnesses to a fatal motorcycle crash that took place late Wednesday evening on I-291 West in South Windsor. Troopers stated in an accident report that just after 11:15 p.m., a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling along the highway, east of the exit 4 on-ramp in the left […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Register Citizen

Police: ID unknown of person found dead in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — Local police are investigating after a person was found dead Tuesday near the town line. West Hartford police received a call about the discovery of a body in the 400-block of Prospect Avenue about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Amanda Martin said. She wouldn't say whether the person was found inside or outside, how police believe the person died or whether the deceased was a man, woman or child.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Farmington, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Person of interest identified in deadly East Hartford shooting

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man was shot and killed Wednesday night in East Hartford. Officers found 28-year-old Devonte Gardner on the ground near Park Avenue and Garden Street at about 7:45 p.m. Police said he was shot “several times.” He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said they have identified a […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Farmington River#Rug
NBC Connecticut

Man Injured While in New Haven Police Custody Is Back in the Hospital

A man who is paralyzed after he was seriously injured while being transported by New Haven police in June is back in the hospital, according to his family and attorney. Richard (Randy) Cox was injured when his head slammed into the wall of a police van when the officer driving maneuvered to avoid a crash in the area of Division Street and Mansfield Street in June.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

PD: 2 teens charged in connection to Hamden shooting, carjacking

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police arrested two teens in connection to a shooting and carjacking in July. Police said on July 21, 2022, officers responded to Third Street near Dixwell Avenue for the report of the shooting and carjacking. Police located a 46-year-old male victim, who said he was approached by two suspects who […]
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Norwich police: Person shot after fight outside Pistol Pete's Bar

NORWICH — Police say a person was shot after a fight outside a local bar Wednesday night. Norwich police said they were called to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London just after midnight Thursday for a report of a shooting victim. The male victim informed officers he had been shot in the area of Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill on Stonington Road earlier in the night, according to police.
NORWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Eyewitness News

Police identify victim of deadly Waterbury parking lot shooting

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police identified a man who was killed in a shooting that happened in a Waterbury parking lot. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Jordan Savage. Authorities said Savage was shot in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue on Tuesday. Police responded...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Man dead after shooting in Waterbury parking lot

New Milford woman no longer involved in gun lawsuit. Hartford residents push for fresh food in neighborhood. Meteorologist Connor Lewis said it's been a quiet hurricane season so far. Updated: 4 hours ago. Man arrested for calling in bomb threat to Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Ferry.
WATERBURY, CT
VTDigger

Police identify Connecticut man killed in Brattleboro shooting

BRATTLEBORO — Local police have identified a man from Hartford, Connecticut, as the person killed Aug. 19 during a shooting at this town’s Great River Terrace housing complex. Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, died as the result of an incident still under investigation, authorities said. Nicholas Baker, 34,...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Eyewitness News

Waterford police search for robbery suspect

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – Waterford police are searching for a person who robbed a jewelry store. Authorities said it happened on September 5 at the Crystal Mall. The suspect stole more than $10,000 worth of jewelry, said police. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Waterford...
WATERFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy