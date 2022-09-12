Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Man paralyzed in New Haven police van back in hospital
Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video.
23-year-old dies in motorcycle crash in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are seeking witnesses to a fatal motorcycle crash that took place late Wednesday evening on I-291 West in South Windsor. Troopers stated in an accident report that just after 11:15 p.m., a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling along the highway, east of the exit 4 on-ramp in the left […]
Waterbury Police ID homicide victim
He’s been identified as Jordan Savage, 26, from Connecticut. Police believe he was shot in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. So far no one has been arrested and police say the investigation is ongoing
Police: ID unknown of person found dead in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD — Local police are investigating after a person was found dead Tuesday near the town line. West Hartford police received a call about the discovery of a body in the 400-block of Prospect Avenue about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Amanda Martin said. She wouldn't say whether the person was found inside or outside, how police believe the person died or whether the deceased was a man, woman or child.
Waterbury man shot, killed in East Hartford
Person of interest identified in deadly East Hartford shooting
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man was shot and killed Wednesday night in East Hartford. Officers found 28-year-old Devonte Gardner on the ground near Park Avenue and Garden Street at about 7:45 p.m. Police said he was shot “several times.” He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said they have identified a […]
Juvenile Nabbed For Breaking Into Bristol Home, Entering Girl's Bedroom, Police Say
A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly entering a Connecticut home and then a young girl's bedroom during the early morning hours. The incident took place in Hartford County around 4:40 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 in Bristol on Ivy Drive. The suspect had entered the home and proceeded to the...
Suspect arrested for Newington burglary
Police said the incident occurred December 17, 2021. Police said burglary tools belonging to the Town of Newington, including chainsaws, backpack blowers, pole trimmers and other tools valued at more than $8,000.000 were missing.
Man Injured While in New Haven Police Custody Is Back in the Hospital
A man who is paralyzed after he was seriously injured while being transported by New Haven police in June is back in the hospital, according to his family and attorney. Richard (Randy) Cox was injured when his head slammed into the wall of a police van when the officer driving maneuvered to avoid a crash in the area of Division Street and Mansfield Street in June.
PD: 2 teens charged in connection to Hamden shooting, carjacking
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police arrested two teens in connection to a shooting and carjacking in July. Police said on July 21, 2022, officers responded to Third Street near Dixwell Avenue for the report of the shooting and carjacking. Police located a 46-year-old male victim, who said he was approached by two suspects who […]
Norwich police: Person shot after fight outside Pistol Pete's Bar
NORWICH — Police say a person was shot after a fight outside a local bar Wednesday night. Norwich police said they were called to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London just after midnight Thursday for a report of a shooting victim. The male victim informed officers he had been shot in the area of Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill on Stonington Road earlier in the night, according to police.
Owner of Waterbury store speaks about fatal shooting in parking lot
The owner of Colonial Grocer spoke to FOX61 about the incident. He opened the business a year ago.
VIDEO: Man dead after shooting in Waterbury parking lot
New Milford woman no longer involved in gun lawsuit. Hartford residents push for fresh food in neighborhood. Man arrested for calling in bomb threat to Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Ferry.
Hartford Man Found Dead In Crashed Car From Gunshot Wound, Police Say
A Connecticut man died after he was shot while driving a car and crashed. The incident took place in Hartford around 1 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13 on Hillside Avenue. The victim, identified as Jose Arriaga, age 28, of Hartford, was discovered when officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police.
Police identify Connecticut man killed in Brattleboro shooting
BRATTLEBORO — Local police have identified a man from Hartford, Connecticut, as the person killed Aug. 19 during a shooting at this town’s Great River Terrace housing complex. Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, died as the result of an incident still under investigation, authorities said. Nicholas Baker, 34,...
Case against New Britain man arrested during drug sweep no longer set for trial
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man arrested in connection with an operation conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies, which netted 11 other arrests, no longer appears set on a trial. Richard Tyson, 49, of 93 Clark St., had his matter on the trial lost for about two months...
Waterford police search for robbery suspect
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – Waterford police are searching for a person who robbed a jewelry store. Authorities said it happened on September 5 at the Crystal Mall. The suspect stole more than $10,000 worth of jewelry, said police. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Waterford...
2 charged after troopers find 148 packages of drugs during Hartford traffic stop
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A trooper arrested two people this week after 148 packages of drugs were found during a traffic stop near Hartford, according to an announcement Tuesday from Connecticut State Police. A trooper pulled over a van after it sped past an unmarked cruiser at about 10 a.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 91, […]
