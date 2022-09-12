‘Women are the reason we can win,’ John Fetterman says at abortion rights rally

Read full article on original website
Eric Schweitzer
4d ago
People cant possibly be that stupid to vote for Fetterman because of abortion when the democrats are destroying our country right before our very eyes. Open boarders Inflation High crime and he wants to let more criminals out of jail
Verdad
4d ago
Is fetterman saying that without the abortion issue, he'd lose? What his stoke brain damage misses is that abortion doesn't matter if a woman can't afford food, gas, as she looks for work in an economy that in a recession that the democrat policies caused.
Truth hurtz!
4d ago
But, but he was mayor of a town with a population of 1,700. A professional student living off daddy's money!
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on LGBTQ rights
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Over the past two years, Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled legislature has advanced bills that would ban LGBTQ curricula in schools and limit what teams transgender athletes can play on. Without substantial Democratic support, neither piece of legislation has any chance of becoming law because...
Krasner supporters pack Philly church after Pa. House contempt vote: ‘We are supporting democracy’
Philadelphia political and religious leaders gathered Wednesday night at Mother Bethel AME Church in a show of support for District Attorney Larry Krasner. The rally came a day after the Pennsylvania state House voted to hold him in contempt for failing to comply with the subpoena of the House Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The committee is operating in tandem with a Republican-led effort to impeach Krasner.
fox29.com
DA Krasner pushes back against impeachment movement lead by Pennsylvania Republicans
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is planning a gathering Wednesday with supporters by his side to push back against a State House vote holding him in contempt. The two-term Democrat stood with members of Philadelphia City Council Wednesday as they detailed plans to protect abortion rights. Krasner said...
nextpittsburgh.com
Is Pennsylvania on the verge of adopting a ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law?
HARRISBURG — As a closeted gay child growing up in Lancaster in the 1990s, J Eric Fisher didn’t feel safe. He says the existence of LGBTQIA+ people wasn’t discussed in the schools he attended. It was a taboo topic, and because of the stigma, he and other...
CBS News poll delves into key issues for Pennsylvania voters, tightening race between Fetterman-Oz
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll is diving deeper into the heated races coming up in the midterm elections.The race between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz is one the whole country is watching.The CBS News/YouGov poll, released Wednesday, gives the edge to Fetterman by five points over Oz.Voters in Scranton, President Biden's hometown, weigh in here.To see all the poll's results for everything from the races, the economy and even more key issues for voters, click here.The distance between the candidates is greater over in the governor's race. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Patrick Beaty: Pa. voters deserve all the facts on proposed constitutional amendments
Earlier this summer, the Pennsylvania Bureau of Elections posted a notice on its website about six proposed constitutional amendments approved by the General Assembly in its 2021-22 session. As our Constitution requires, the Elections Bureau then sent this official notice to newspapers across the commonwealth so it could be published...
Fetterman defends abortion at Pennsylvania rally: 'Women are the reason we can win'
John Fetterman spoke at a campaign rally in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, where he asked the crowd questions on health concerns after suffering a stroke earlier this year. He promised voters he would defend abortion and said "women are the reason we can win."Sept. 14, 2022.
Long before run for Pa. governor, Josh Shapiro seized political opportunities
Josh Shapiro’s ascent to the top of the Democratic Party mountain in Pennsylvania has been marked by a relentless string of successes — including eight straight general election wins — that can seem like the result of some calculated master plan. Most of those wins have come...
Pennsylvania voters reveal what will tip the state red or blue in November
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvanians shared whether they planned to vote Democrat or Republican in the upcoming midterm elections and what issues were influencing their decision. "Democrat because I feel like they're going to better protect our country" and "they're pro-choice," an Allentown local told Fox News. But another Pennsylvanian...
Pa.’s top election official, Wolf administration stress participation in Nov. 8 general election
Members of the Wolf administration urged eligible Pennsylvanians to participate in the upcoming November general election, reminding individuals that the right to vote should not be taken for granted. The post Pa.’s top election official, Wolf administration stress participation in Nov. 8 general election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania
A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
wtae.com
Mastriano's Zoom prayer before Jan. 6: "Seize the power" and "rise up"
PITTSBURGH — "Seize the power" and "rise up." Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, is raising some eyebrows with his words of prayer about Jan. 6 that were caught on video during a Zoom meeting. Watch the report in the video player above. The video is from...
abc27.com
Philadelphia DA Krasner held in contempt by PA House Committee
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order today unanimously moved to recommend that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner be held in contempt due to his refusal to comply with subpoenas issued by the committee last month. Pennsylvania House Republicans began the process...
Gun rights supporters gather for Right to Keep and Bear Arms rally
Gun rights supporters, many of them armed, rallied on the steps of the State Capitol Monday. The 17th annual Right to Keep and Bear Arms rally did not have as big a crowd as in years past, but the passions were high. Republican lawmakers and gun-rights supporters spoke of assaults on their rights to have […]
Major party candidates get the attention, but Pa. voters have minor party options, too
Democratic and Republican candidates for statewide office in Pennsylvania garner nearly all the attention, especially this year, but there are minor-party candidates angling for those seats, too. The Libertarian, Green and Keystone parties have candidates on the general election ballot for U.S. Senate, governor and lieutenant governor. If the Keystone...
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates
The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program.
People gather on capitol steps in Harrisburg for gun rally
People gathered at the Pennsylvania capitol Monday for the 17th annual Right to Keep and Bear Arms rally.
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania election integrity measures advancing
HARRISBURG, PA – A trio of bills are working their way through the Legislature to enhance the security of election ballots and remove deceased residents from the voter rolls. The House State Government Committee met on Monday to vote on House Bill 34, House Bill 143, and House Bill...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Florida businessman admits to role in $100M health care fraud scheme
A Florida businessman involved in nearly $100 million of health care fraud pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Pittsburgh. Daniel Hurt, 58, of Fort Lauderdale, pleaded guilty in three separate cases before U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy to charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.
Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
