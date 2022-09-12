ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

‘Women are the reason we can win,’ John Fetterman says at abortion rights rally

By The Philadelphia Inquirer
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago
Comments / 38

Eric Schweitzer
4d ago

People cant possibly be that stupid to vote for Fetterman because of abortion when the democrats are destroying our country right before our very eyes. Open boarders Inflation High crime and he wants to let more criminals out of jail

Verdad
4d ago

Is fetterman saying that without the abortion issue, he'd lose? What his stoke brain damage misses is that abortion doesn't matter if a woman can't afford food, gas, as she looks for work in an economy that in a recession that the democrat policies caused.

Truth hurtz!
4d ago

But, but he was mayor of a town with a population of 1,700. A professional student living off daddy's money!

WHYY

Krasner supporters pack Philly church after Pa. House contempt vote: ‘We are supporting democracy’

Philadelphia political and religious leaders gathered Wednesday night at Mother Bethel AME Church in a show of support for District Attorney Larry Krasner. The rally came a day after the Pennsylvania state House voted to hold him in contempt for failing to comply with the subpoena of the House Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The committee is operating in tandem with a Republican-led effort to impeach Krasner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News poll delves into key issues for Pennsylvania voters, tightening race between Fetterman-Oz

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll is diving deeper into the heated races coming up in the midterm elections.The race between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz is one the whole country is watching.The CBS News/YouGov poll, released Wednesday, gives the edge to Fetterman by five points over Oz.Voters in Scranton, President Biden's hometown, weigh in here.To see all the poll's results for everything from the races, the economy and even more key issues for voters, click here.The distance between the candidates is greater over in the governor's race. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa.’s top election official, Wolf administration stress participation in Nov. 8 general election

Members of the Wolf administration urged eligible Pennsylvanians to participate in the upcoming November general election, reminding individuals that the right to vote should not be taken for granted. The post Pa.’s top election official, Wolf administration stress participation in Nov. 8 general election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania

A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Philadelphia DA Krasner held in contempt by PA House Committee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order today unanimously moved to recommend that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner be held in contempt due to his refusal to comply with subpoenas issued by the committee last month. Pennsylvania House Republicans began the process...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania election integrity measures advancing

HARRISBURG, PA – A trio of bills are working their way through the Legislature to enhance the security of election ballots and remove deceased residents from the voter rolls. The House State Government Committee met on Monday to vote on House Bill 34, House Bill 143, and House Bill...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Florida businessman admits to role in $100M health care fraud scheme

A Florida businessman involved in nearly $100 million of health care fraud pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Pittsburgh. Daniel Hurt, 58, of Fort Lauderdale, pleaded guilty in three separate cases before U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy to charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
Spotlight PA

Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.

Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

