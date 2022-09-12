ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Fox News

Sen. Hirono blasted for 'call to arms' response to abortion bill: ‘Sounds like she’s calling for violence’

Hawaii Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono was criticized on Twitter for suggesting that it is time for a literal "call to arms" to fight against the pro-life movement. On Wednesday, Hirono spoke on the Senate floor about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., latest bill proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks. She, along with other Democratic senators, vehemently opposed the legislation for pushing an "extreme MAGA Republican" agenda.
HAWAII STATE
NBC News

'Bad idea': Republicans pan Lindsey Graham's 15-week abortion ban

WASHINGTON — It took only hours Tuesday for fellow Republicans to trash Sen. Lindsey Graham's bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks nationwide. From the halls of Congress to the campaign trail, Republicans attacked the bill as a distraction that divides the GOP and reminds voters that most of them see the party as too extreme on abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans are skeptical about a 15-week nationwide abortion ban that GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced Tuesday, with some saying they want to leave the issue to state lawmakers instead of taking it up in Congress. “I think most of the members of my conference prefer that this be dealt with at […] The post U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The List

Lindsey Graham's Proposed National Abortion Ban Has Twitter Fuming

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is no stranger to controversy. According to his official website, the Republican politician has been in Congress since 2002, making his Senatorial term two decades long. This year alone, Graham has appeared in headlines for how he has reacted to historical moments, such as walking out during Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson's Senate hearing and predicting what would happen to Donald Trump if he gets prosecuted in regards to his pending investigations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Lindsey Graham gifts Democrats an anti-abortion bogeyman in final stretch of campaign season

If Democrats hold on to the Senate this year, they will have an unlikely ally to thank: Lindsey Graham.A South Carolina Republican and Donald Trump loyalist who has continued to remain friendly with the former president even as he faces a bevy of criminal investigations, Mr Graham is hardly the person one would expect to hand Senate Democrats a gift roughly a month and a half before control of the Senate is decided for the next two years.But that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday as Mr Graham, flanked by anti-abortion activists from the Susan B Anthony Pro-Life America group and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Navy Times

DoD attempts to get its head around how the end of Roe affects troops

In the months since the Supreme Court overturned a federal right to abortion access, the Defense Department has been doing some soul searching on how to respond. A Pentagon-funded report released Wednesday shows there’s little policy recourse under existing laws, concluding that better education about birth control might stem female service members’ demand for abortions.
MILITARY
Navy Times

Republicans threaten lawsuits, budget penalties over VA abortion move

Republican lawmakers on Thursday promised a looming battle over Veterans Affairs’ officials decision to provide abortions at department medical centers even in states where the procedure is outlawed, but agency leaders responded that they are confident they can win that fight. “We feel this is needed care,” Dr. Shereef...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Navy Times

Congress calls for answers on US role in fatal 2017 Nigerian airstrike

House Democrats sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin last week demanding an investigation into the U.S. military’s potential role in the 2017 airstrikes at a Nigerian refugee camp that killed more than 160 civilians. According to documents obtained by The Intercept, the airstrikes were deemed a...
MILITARY
Navy Times

VA to extend caregiver benefits to ‘legacy’ families until late 2025

Veterans Affairs officials will extend caregiver benefits to “legacy” participants of the program through September 2025 under a plan announced Thursday, ensuring that thousands of families will continue to receive stipends for the next three years. The move comes after months of controversy surrounding the Program of Comprehensive...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

McConnell shoots down Lindsey Graham’s proposed abortion ban

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell shot down Republican Senator Lindsey Graham’s bill that would ban abortion at 15 weeks, saying that he would prefer the issue be left to the states. The Senate minority leader was asked about the ban that Mr Graham proposed on Tuesday during Senate Republicans’ weekly press conference after their policy luncheon. “I think most of the members of my conference prefer that this will be dealt with at the state level,” Mr McConnell said. Mr Graham intoduced his bill on Tuesday while surrounded by anti-abortion groups, saying “we should have a law at the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Navy Times

Bill would make it easier for vets to get jobs in Merchant Marine

A new measure designed to ease requirements for veterans to join the U.S. Merchant Marine will be introduced in the Senate Wednesday with an eye towards attaching the proposal to must-pass defense legislation later this year. The Military to Mariners Act — co-sponsored by Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Maria Cantwell,...
MILITARY
Navy Times

GOP reps fear loan forgiveness plan will hurt military recruiting

A group of 19 Republican lawmakers is demanding President Joe Biden respond to concerns that his recent student loan forgiveness decision will hurt military recruiting by devaluing GI Bill benefits. “By forgiving such a wide swath of loans for borrowers, you are removing any leverage the Department of Defense maintained...
MILITARY
Navy Times

Coasties in PNW ill prepared in the event of a tsunami, report says

Only 19 of the 39 Coast Guard units based in the Pacific Northwest have developed tsunami evacuation plans, despite the region being prone to such dangers, a recent government watchdog report found. And with no standard in place, even units with written protocols showed significant inconsistencies in what evacuating Coast Guard personnel and families would entail.
OREGON STATE
International Business Times

U.S. Abortion Clinic Moves Up The Street To Escape One State's Ban

The women's health clinic in Bristol, Tennessee, had a seemingly simple solution to continue providing abortions after its home state banned the procedure this summer: It moved a mile up the road to Bristol, Virginia, where abortion remained legal. But relocating between the twin cities brought a host of challenges.
BRISTOL, TN

