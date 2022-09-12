Read full article on original website
Mitch McConnell throws cold water on Lindsey Graham's new 15-week abortion ban after anti-abortion activist says GOP leader 'cleared the pathway for this to happen'
McConnell's public dismissal of Graham's bill comes after the head of a major anti-abortion group told Insider that the minority leader supports it.
Sen. Hirono blasted for 'call to arms' response to abortion bill: ‘Sounds like she’s calling for violence’
Hawaii Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono was criticized on Twitter for suggesting that it is time for a literal "call to arms" to fight against the pro-life movement. On Wednesday, Hirono spoke on the Senate floor about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., latest bill proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks. She, along with other Democratic senators, vehemently opposed the legislation for pushing an "extreme MAGA Republican" agenda.
'Bad idea': Republicans pan Lindsey Graham's 15-week abortion ban
WASHINGTON — It took only hours Tuesday for fellow Republicans to trash Sen. Lindsey Graham's bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks nationwide. From the halls of Congress to the campaign trail, Republicans attacked the bill as a distraction that divides the GOP and reminds voters that most of them see the party as too extreme on abortion.
U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans are skeptical about a 15-week nationwide abortion ban that GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced Tuesday, with some saying they want to leave the issue to state lawmakers instead of taking it up in Congress. “I think most of the members of my conference prefer that this be dealt with at […] The post U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Nancy Pelosi says Democrats were already going to win in November, regardless of SCOTUS' abortion decision
"We believed we were going to win from Jan. 6 on – well, even November of last year on," the House speaker told Punchbowl News.
Lindsey Graham mansplains his federal abortion ban: 'I picked 15 weeks.' Got it, ladies?
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham proposes a 15-week federal abortion ban, contradicting his previous stance on states' rights.
Lindsey Graham's Proposed National Abortion Ban Has Twitter Fuming
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is no stranger to controversy. According to his official website, the Republican politician has been in Congress since 2002, making his Senatorial term two decades long. This year alone, Graham has appeared in headlines for how he has reacted to historical moments, such as walking out during Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson's Senate hearing and predicting what would happen to Donald Trump if he gets prosecuted in regards to his pending investigations.
Lindsay Graham, Indiana, West Virginia: The nation’s latest on abortion bills
Here’s what we know about the nation’s latest abortion laws.
Lindsey Graham gifts Democrats an anti-abortion bogeyman in final stretch of campaign season
If Democrats hold on to the Senate this year, they will have an unlikely ally to thank: Lindsey Graham.A South Carolina Republican and Donald Trump loyalist who has continued to remain friendly with the former president even as he faces a bevy of criminal investigations, Mr Graham is hardly the person one would expect to hand Senate Democrats a gift roughly a month and a half before control of the Senate is decided for the next two years.But that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday as Mr Graham, flanked by anti-abortion activists from the Susan B Anthony Pro-Life America group and...
DoD attempts to get its head around how the end of Roe affects troops
In the months since the Supreme Court overturned a federal right to abortion access, the Defense Department has been doing some soul searching on how to respond. A Pentagon-funded report released Wednesday shows there’s little policy recourse under existing laws, concluding that better education about birth control might stem female service members’ demand for abortions.
Republicans threaten lawsuits, budget penalties over VA abortion move
Republican lawmakers on Thursday promised a looming battle over Veterans Affairs’ officials decision to provide abortions at department medical centers even in states where the procedure is outlawed, but agency leaders responded that they are confident they can win that fight. “We feel this is needed care,” Dr. Shereef...
Congress calls for answers on US role in fatal 2017 Nigerian airstrike
House Democrats sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin last week demanding an investigation into the U.S. military’s potential role in the 2017 airstrikes at a Nigerian refugee camp that killed more than 160 civilians. According to documents obtained by The Intercept, the airstrikes were deemed a...
Veterans Affairs' New Policy to Provide Abortions Sets Off Battle With Conservative States
Republican lawmakers vow to fight the policy that the VA will provide abortion services even in states that have outlawed the procedure.
VA to extend caregiver benefits to ‘legacy’ families until late 2025
Veterans Affairs officials will extend caregiver benefits to “legacy” participants of the program through September 2025 under a plan announced Thursday, ensuring that thousands of families will continue to receive stipends for the next three years. The move comes after months of controversy surrounding the Program of Comprehensive...
McConnell shoots down Lindsey Graham’s proposed abortion ban
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell shot down Republican Senator Lindsey Graham’s bill that would ban abortion at 15 weeks, saying that he would prefer the issue be left to the states. The Senate minority leader was asked about the ban that Mr Graham proposed on Tuesday during Senate Republicans’ weekly press conference after their policy luncheon. “I think most of the members of my conference prefer that this will be dealt with at the state level,” Mr McConnell said. Mr Graham intoduced his bill on Tuesday while surrounded by anti-abortion groups, saying “we should have a law at the...
Bill would make it easier for vets to get jobs in Merchant Marine
A new measure designed to ease requirements for veterans to join the U.S. Merchant Marine will be introduced in the Senate Wednesday with an eye towards attaching the proposal to must-pass defense legislation later this year. The Military to Mariners Act — co-sponsored by Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Maria Cantwell,...
GOP reps fear loan forgiveness plan will hurt military recruiting
A group of 19 Republican lawmakers is demanding President Joe Biden respond to concerns that his recent student loan forgiveness decision will hurt military recruiting by devaluing GI Bill benefits. “By forgiving such a wide swath of loans for borrowers, you are removing any leverage the Department of Defense maintained...
Judge blocks justice department from Trump documents as legal fight continues – live
Judge appoints special master to weed out any documents that are under legal privilege rules but DoJ is expected to appeal the decision
Coasties in PNW ill prepared in the event of a tsunami, report says
Only 19 of the 39 Coast Guard units based in the Pacific Northwest have developed tsunami evacuation plans, despite the region being prone to such dangers, a recent government watchdog report found. And with no standard in place, even units with written protocols showed significant inconsistencies in what evacuating Coast Guard personnel and families would entail.
U.S. Abortion Clinic Moves Up The Street To Escape One State's Ban
The women's health clinic in Bristol, Tennessee, had a seemingly simple solution to continue providing abortions after its home state banned the procedure this summer: It moved a mile up the road to Bristol, Virginia, where abortion remained legal. But relocating between the twin cities brought a host of challenges.
